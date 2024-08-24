Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALARCON, JOSE ALBERTO

DODGE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ANDERSON, REGINALD DEANDRE

3108 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)



ATWOOD, MICHAEL STEVEN

144 SAEL CREEK LN SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BANKS, NICKELL DARWON

4408 FAGAN ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



BROCK, LANCE RICHARD

5228 OLD HIXSON PIKE Hixson, 373433931

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency:

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED



BROWN, ARIELLE BRENAI

1338 CYPRESS ST APT 169 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CAUSEY, JULIAN PHOENIX

146 OAKWOOD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CHAPMAN, SPENCER ALEXANDER

727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATION



CHATMAN, DAVID CHARLES

3924 CAINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CLAXTON, THOMAS BEDFORD

6612 WACONDA POINT RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



FIELDS, MALACHI ISIAH

106 HEDGEWOOD DR RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

ASSAULT



FOSTER, JEFFREY LEBRON

37 ROBIN CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,



GLADDEN, NOLANDO ALEX

611 W 47TH ST Chattanooga, 374101807

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST



GLADDEN, NOLONATE ALEXZIA

CHATTANOOGA, 374101807

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



HUDGINS, MIKIA KATRICE

3208 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061816

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

