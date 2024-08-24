Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, August 24, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALARCON, JOSE ALBERTO
DODGE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ANDERSON, REGINALD DEANDRE
3108 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

ATWOOD, MICHAEL STEVEN
144 SAEL CREEK LN SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BANKS, NICKELL DARWON
4408 FAGAN ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BROCK, LANCE RICHARD
5228 OLD HIXSON PIKE Hixson, 373433931
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

BROWN, ARIELLE BRENAI
1338 CYPRESS ST APT 169 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CAUSEY, JULIAN PHOENIX
146 OAKWOOD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHAPMAN, SPENCER ALEXANDER
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CHATMAN, DAVID CHARLES
3924 CAINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CLAXTON, THOMAS BEDFORD
6612 WACONDA POINT RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FIELDS, MALACHI ISIAH
106 HEDGEWOOD DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT

FOSTER, JEFFREY LEBRON
37 ROBIN CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

GLADDEN, NOLANDO ALEX
611 W 47TH ST Chattanooga, 374101807
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST

GLADDEN, NOLONATE ALEXZIA
CHATTANOOGA, 374101807
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

HUDGINS, MIKIA KATRICE
3208 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061816
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

HUTCHINSON, ROBERT EARL
1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HYMES, REANNA DESHAE
1016 N LARCHMONT AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

IGOU, WILLIAM COOKSTON
6541 STILL MEADOWS LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING

LAND, ERIC EUGENE
253 RICHARD DRIVE RINGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT UNDER $1000

LANSDEN, NYREE DAWN
9918 BRENTLEY ESTATE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
CHILD NEGLECT

LAYCOX, MARK ELLERY
73 FAIRVIEW AVE HOMELESS MALDEN, 02148
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING

MARTIN, CAHLIYAH MARIA
22 STARVIEW LANE APT 335 CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT

MCATEE, ALEX WAYNE
143 TOWNSEND ROAD ROCKY FACE, 30740
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING (92/55)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCCULLOUGH, CARLOS DEON
1815 EAST 5T H AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, DEVIN JAMES
2129 MUSEUM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

NEWMAN, ROBERT LESLIE
19100 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ABUSE OF ELDERLY

ODMANN, REBECCA KATHLEEN
290 KETCHERSID LANE WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

PACK, MEGAN DANIELLE
1592 CAROLYN CT SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PARIS, DARRELL DEWAYNE
2111 ROLLIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374161642
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEND
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS DRIVING
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR R

RAGSDALE, MARCUS LAWON
3008 NOAH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061929
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
BURGLARY

RAMIREZ PEREZ, ELMER FERNANDO
1602 E 18TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RODRIGUEZ SANTIAGO, JOSEPH
2672 E MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANTIZO PEREZ, ANAIANSI ROSITA
1811 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SHEPPARD, ROBERT EARL
8089 CHINKAPIN COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SHVED, STEVEN
7249 RON RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, ISABELLA HOPE
2501 LAKESHORE DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SMITH, STEVEN RALPH
1051 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SPRINGS, JASMINE DEASHIA
3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

TZOC, EDILMAR V
8935 PINEY LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VANDERGRIFF, GREGORY DEAN
11644 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373796316
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

WALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER
5305 BENNETT ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

WOODLEY, JAMARQUEZ D
2221E 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $500
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

