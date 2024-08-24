Tragedy Strikes At Collegedale Birthday Party

Collegedale Police responded Saturday evening to the drowning of a nine-year-old girl at the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex located in the 5100 block of City Station Drive.

The call came in at approximately 6 p.m. from the apartment’s community pool where family and friends had gathered for a child’s birthday party.

Collegedale officers took over CPR on the child until first responders with Tri-Community Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS arrived on scene.

Police and first responders attempted unsuccessfully to revive the child, and the child was pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital.

The incident remains an active investigation