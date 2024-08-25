Haletown Fire Department Seeking Suspect Who Stole Fire Equipment

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for the person shown in photos who allegedly stole equipment from the Haletown Fire Department.
At 3:30 a.m. on Friday, a male came ... more
It’s been five years since the Chattanooga Mocs and the Tennessee Volunteers faced each other in football. Kickoff next Saturday is set for 12:45 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. The University ... more
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com )
BAILEY, ... more