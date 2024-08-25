Haletown Fire Department Seeking Suspect Who Stole Fire Equipment

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for the person shown in photos who allegedly stole equipment from the Haletown Fire Department.

At 3:30 a.m.on Friday, a male came onto fire department property and stole the light bar off of a new brush truck in full view of security cameras.

The suspect drives a 2006-2008 silver Honda Civic with a bungee cord holding the bumper down and a donut tire on the front driver side.

Fire officials said, "This individual put personal greed before the safety and well-being of everyone in ours and the neighboring communities."

If you know the subject or his location please report the information to the Marion County Sheriff's Department at (423) 942-2525.



