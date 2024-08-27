Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AGUILAR, ANGULEEN B

3301 KATHLEEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BALDWIN, TREVOR JORDAN

5110 ELDRIDGE ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS DRUG PARA



BROADNAX, EVERETT JAMES

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRUMMETT, ROBERT VAN ALLEN

306 VALLEY VIEW AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

ASSAULT 39130101



BUDA, CLAIRE M

438 ANTELOPE TRAIL RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CAUSEY, JULIAN PHOENIX

146 OAKWOOD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COATES, DANIEL RAYBURN

1515 JENKINS RD CHATTANOIOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COFFEY, QUINTEN VAN

5685 HYACINTH LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST



COXWELL, LYNDSEY KAY

627 N VALLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153901

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



CRAFT, JONATHAN ERIC

126 COFFELT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGG ASSAULT



DEFOOR, BRITTANY LEA

984 DEBBIE LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DODD, AMANDA CHRISTINE

10538 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

AGUILAR, ANGULEEN B

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/30/1995

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BALDWIN, TREVOR JORDAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/01/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS DRUG PARA BRUMMETT, ROBERT VAN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/23/1999

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT 39130101 BUDA, CLAIRE M

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/16/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAUSEY, JULIAN PHOENIX

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/04/2002

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COATES, DANIEL RAYBURN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/11/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAFT, JONATHAN ERIC

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/17/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGG ASSAULT DEFOOR, BRITTANY LEA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/06/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA EDGE, STEVEN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/30/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PUBLIC INDECENCY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ENGLAND, NICHOLAS WADE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/29/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) FRAZIER, KEVIN JENNINGS

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/15/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GUNSHORE, DAVID ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/24/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION HAMILTON, DANIEL S

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/17/1983

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HARWOOD, SHANNON KAY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/13/1978

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) JENKINS, LADARREL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/23/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW JOHNSON, JOSHUA PHILLIP

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/15/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KEMP, MICHAEL GLENN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/23/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE KING, HANNAH M

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/07/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MCCALL, AUSTIN DELLOYOD DAVID

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/04/1996

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MONTGOMERY, DEVONTA MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/04/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PEREZ MENDEZ, ELISA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/26/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

PURCHASES/POSSESSION BY MINORS POND, JOSHUA HEATH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/07/1980

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) REGIS, CELAYA JESUS SAID

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/19/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/15/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ROLLINS, DARTANGAN DEWON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/15/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHIPLEY, JESSICA POLLY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/09/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/01/1984

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SUTTLES, BENNIE RAY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/12/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT TIPTON, BRITTNEY ANNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/06/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY WESTBERRY, KENNETH HARVEY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/31/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION WYLLIE, JOHN STEED

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/05/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

OR MANUFACTURING)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEDGE, STEVEN ALLENHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)PUBLIC INDECENCYPUBLIC INTOXICATIONAGGRAVATED BURGLARYPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGFINK, REBECCA BLACKMONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPUBLIC INTOXICATIONFRAZIER, KEVIN JENNINGS407 VALLEYBROOK RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTGRIFFITH, JUSTIN MITCHELL42 WREN LANE DUNLAP,Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GUNSHORE, DAVID ALLEN7979 CAPRI COURT CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL SIMULATIONHAMILTON, DANIEL S986 EAST REED ROAD LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)HARWOOD, SHANNON KAY1628 KEY WEST AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)JENKINS, LADARREL DEWAYNE5256 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102076Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWJOHNSON, JOSHUA PHILLIP450 BEREAN LN APT D HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKEMP, MICHAEL GLENN100 PINEHURST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374152747Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEKING, HANNAH M115 JADA LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)KNOX, ABIGAIL OLIVA7343 STERLING ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKNOX, ERIC SCOTT7343 STERLING ROAD HIXSIN, 37343Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF [PROPERTY UNDER 10VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT BURGLARYVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF DRUG PARAVIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMCCALL, AUSTIN DELLOYOD DAVID300 BROWN AVE RAINBOW CITY, 35906Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEARMONTGOMERY, DEVONTA MAURICE1295 PRESTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041206Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTMOTT, MARIE RACHEL2380 FOREST VILLA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPEREZ MENDEZ, ELISA3200 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORPURCHASES/POSSESSION BY MINORSPOND, JOSHUA HEATH1628 KEY WEST AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)PRITCHETT, COBY JUAN2602 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062446Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTOP SIGN VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONSPEEDINGLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGIS, CELAYA JESUS SAID4408PAULA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSPEEDINGRICKS, TIMOTHY TYREEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374082602Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGROBINSION, JASIAH CHRISTOPHER3620 WIMBERLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARRESTROLLINS, DARTANGAN DEWON3704 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHIPLEY, JESSICA POLLY12315 MIDWAY CHURCH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373798049Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSMITH, JEREMY BRANDONHOMELESS LAFAYETTE, 37083Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Erlanger HospitalFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN8418 LEXI LN OOLETWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceASSAULTSUTTLES, BENNIE RAY1410 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044907Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTATE, ERIC EUGENE10538 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATIPTON, BRITTNEY ANNE6246 HWY 136 TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYWESTBERRY, KENNETH HARVEY4006 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONWILSON, HOWARD OBRIAN4801 SYLVIA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374163142Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWYLLIE, JOHN STEED1511 REBECCA DR LOT I EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)





