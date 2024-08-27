Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AGUILAR, ANGULEEN B 
3301 KATHLEEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BALDWIN, TREVOR JORDAN 
5110 ELDRIDGE ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS DRUG PARA

BROADNAX, EVERETT JAMES 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRUMMETT, ROBERT VAN ALLEN 
306 VALLEY VIEW AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT 39130101

BUDA, CLAIRE M 
438 ANTELOPE TRAIL RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAUSEY, JULIAN PHOENIX 
146 OAKWOOD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COATES, DANIEL RAYBURN 
1515 JENKINS RD CHATTANOIOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COFFEY, QUINTEN VAN 
5685 HYACINTH LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST

COXWELL, LYNDSEY KAY 
627 N VALLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153901 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

CRAFT, JONATHAN ERIC 
126 COFFELT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGG ASSAULT

DEFOOR, BRITTANY LEA 
984 DEBBIE LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DODD, AMANDA CHRISTINE 
10538 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EDGE, STEVEN ALLEN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PUBLIC INDECENCY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FINK, REBECCA BLACKMON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FRAZIER, KEVIN JENNINGS 
407 VALLEYBROOK RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GRIFFITH, JUSTIN MITCHELL 
42 WREN LANE DUNLAP, 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GUNSHORE, DAVID ALLEN 
7979 CAPRI COURT CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

HAMILTON, DANIEL S 
986 EAST REED ROAD LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HARWOOD, SHANNON KAY 
1628 KEY WEST AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

JENKINS, LADARREL DEWAYNE 
5256 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102076 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

JOHNSON, JOSHUA PHILLIP 
450 BEREAN LN APT D HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KEMP, MICHAEL GLENN 
100 PINEHURST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374152747 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KING, HANNAH M 
115 JADA LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

KNOX, ABIGAIL OLIVA 
7343 STERLING ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KNOX, ERIC SCOTT 
7343 STERLING ROAD HIXSIN, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF [PROPERTY UNDER 10
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF DRUG PARA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MCCALL, AUSTIN DELLOYOD DAVID 
300 BROWN AVE RAINBOW CITY, 35906 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MONTGOMERY, DEVONTA MAURICE 
1295 PRESTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041206 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MOTT, MARIE RACHEL 
2380 FOREST VILLA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PEREZ MENDEZ, ELISA 
3200 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
PURCHASES/POSSESSION BY MINORS

POND, JOSHUA HEATH 
1628 KEY WEST AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PRITCHETT, COBY JUAN 
2602 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062446 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SPEEDING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGIS, CELAYA JESUS SAID 
4408PAULA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING

RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374082602 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ROBINSION, JASIAH CHRISTOPHER 
3620 WIMBERLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST

ROLLINS, DARTANGAN DEWON 
3704 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHIPLEY, JESSICA POLLY 
12315 MIDWAY CHURCH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373798049 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SMITH, JEREMY BRANDON 
HOMELESS LAFAYETTE, 37083 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Erlanger Hospital
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN 
8418 LEXI LN OOLETWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
ASSAULT

SUTTLES, BENNIE RAY 
1410 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044907 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TATE, ERIC EUGENE 
10538 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TIPTON, BRITTNEY ANNE 
6246 HWY 136 TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WESTBERRY, KENNETH HARVEY 
4006 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

WILSON, HOWARD OBRIAN 
4801 SYLVIA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374163142 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WYLLIE, JOHN STEED 
1511 REBECCA DR LOT I EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

