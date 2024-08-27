Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AGUILAR, ANGULEEN B
3301 KATHLEEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BALDWIN, TREVOR JORDAN
5110 ELDRIDGE ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS DRUG PARA
BROADNAX, EVERETT JAMES
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRUMMETT, ROBERT VAN ALLEN
306 VALLEY VIEW AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT 39130101
BUDA, CLAIRE M
438 ANTELOPE TRAIL RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAUSEY, JULIAN PHOENIX
146 OAKWOOD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COATES, DANIEL RAYBURN
1515 JENKINS RD CHATTANOIOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COFFEY, QUINTEN VAN
5685 HYACINTH LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
COXWELL, LYNDSEY KAY
627 N VALLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153901
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CRAFT, JONATHAN ERIC
126 COFFELT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGG ASSAULT
DEFOOR, BRITTANY LEA
984 DEBBIE LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DODD, AMANDA CHRISTINE
10538 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EDGE, STEVEN ALLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PUBLIC INDECENCY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FINK, REBECCA BLACKMON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FRAZIER, KEVIN JENNINGS
407 VALLEYBROOK RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRIFFITH, JUSTIN MITCHELL
42 WREN LANE DUNLAP,
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GUNSHORE, DAVID ALLEN
7979 CAPRI COURT CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
HAMILTON, DANIEL S
986 EAST REED ROAD LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HARWOOD, SHANNON KAY
1628 KEY WEST AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
JENKINS, LADARREL DEWAYNE
5256 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102076
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
JOHNSON, JOSHUA PHILLIP
450 BEREAN LN APT D HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KEMP, MICHAEL GLENN
100 PINEHURST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374152747
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KING, HANNAH M
115 JADA LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
KNOX, ABIGAIL OLIVA
7343 STERLING ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KNOX, ERIC SCOTT
7343 STERLING ROAD HIXSIN, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF [PROPERTY UNDER 10
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF DRUG PARA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MCCALL, AUSTIN DELLOYOD DAVID
300 BROWN AVE RAINBOW CITY, 35906
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MONTGOMERY, DEVONTA MAURICE
1295 PRESTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041206
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
MOTT, MARIE RACHEL
2380 FOREST VILLA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEREZ MENDEZ, ELISA
3200 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
PURCHASES/POSSESSION BY MINORS
POND, JOSHUA HEATH
1628 KEY WEST AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PRITCHETT, COBY JUAN
2602 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062446
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SPEEDING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGIS, CELAYA JESUS SAID
4408PAULA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374082602
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ROBINSION, JASIAH CHRISTOPHER
3620 WIMBERLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
ROLLINS, DARTANGAN DEWON
3704 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHIPLEY, JESSICA POLLY
12315 MIDWAY CHURCH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373798049
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SMITH, JEREMY BRANDON
HOMELESS LAFAYETTE, 37083
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Erlanger Hospital
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN
8418 LEXI LN OOLETWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
ASSAULT
SUTTLES, BENNIE RAY
1410 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044907
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TATE, ERIC EUGENE
10538 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TIPTON, BRITTNEY ANNE
6246 HWY 136 TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WESTBERRY, KENNETH HARVEY
4006 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
WILSON, HOWARD OBRIAN
4801 SYLVIA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374163142
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WYLLIE, JOHN STEED
1511 REBECCA DR LOT I EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
Here are the mug shots:
|AGUILAR, ANGULEEN B
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/30/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BALDWIN, TREVOR JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/01/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS DRUG PARA
|
|BRUMMETT, ROBERT VAN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/23/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BUDA, CLAIRE M
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/16/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CAUSEY, JULIAN PHOENIX
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/04/2002
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COATES, DANIEL RAYBURN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/11/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRAFT, JONATHAN ERIC
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/17/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGG ASSAULT
|
|DEFOOR, BRITTANY LEA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/06/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|EDGE, STEVEN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/30/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- PUBLIC INDECENCY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|ENGLAND, NICHOLAS WADE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/29/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|FRAZIER, KEVIN JENNINGS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/15/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GUNSHORE, DAVID ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/24/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HAMILTON, DANIEL S
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/17/1983
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HARWOOD, SHANNON KAY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/13/1978
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|JENKINS, LADARREL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|JOHNSON, JOSHUA PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/15/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KEMP, MICHAEL GLENN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/23/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|KING, HANNAH M
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/07/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MCCALL, AUSTIN DELLOYOD DAVID
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/04/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MONTGOMERY, DEVONTA MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PEREZ MENDEZ, ELISA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/26/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
- PURCHASES/POSSESSION BY MINORS
|
|POND, JOSHUA HEATH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/07/1980
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|REGIS, CELAYA JESUS SAID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/19/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SPEEDING
|
|RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ROLLINS, DARTANGAN DEWON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/15/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHIPLEY, JESSICA POLLY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/01/1984
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SUTTLES, BENNIE RAY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/12/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TIPTON, BRITTNEY ANNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/06/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|WESTBERRY, KENNETH HARVEY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/31/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|WYLLIE, JOHN STEED
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/05/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/26/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
|