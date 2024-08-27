Latest Headlines

Former Mayoral Candidate Marie Mott Facing Assault Charge

  • Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Marie Mott
Marie Mott

Former mayoral candidate Marie Mott is facing an assault charge from an incident on Sunday.

Her boyfriend said she pointed a gun at him, and he had to wrestle it away from her.

Ms. Mott admitted pushing the boyfriend, but denied that a weapon was involved.

Police said there was not enough proof relating to the gun, so she was charged with simple assault rather than aggravated assault.

Police responded to Forest Villas Circle at 10:43 p.m. after a man called saying he had argued with his girlfriend, who had pointed a gun at him. He said Ms. Mott had left in a burgundy Nissan Pathfinder.

He said he was able to recover his gun before she left.

Police spotted Ms. Mott's car driving west on Shallowford Road at the Highway 153 bridge, and she was detained without incident. She was later taken to the county jail.

The boyfriend said he had just returned from a trip to Colorado and had brought a hemp vape into the house. He said Ms. Mott got upset, saying it was marijuana and they should not be using drugs. 

He said a short time later, while he was doing laundry, he saw Ms. Mott holding his Sig Sau P365. He said he saw her finger on the trigger. He said he rushed toward her and was able to take the gun away from her.

The boyfriend said while they were wrestling a picture frame fell from the wall and broke, and some of the glass shards cut him. Police said there was a very minor laceration on his hand.

He said he told Ms. Mott she needed to leave, and she gathered up her things and left.

Ms. Mott said they were arguing because she believed he had snuck marijuana through TSA at the airport. 

She said she did not appreciate him using drugs since she mentors young children and does not want to be associated with someone who uses drugs.

Ms. Mott said they began arguing, and, while they were close together, she pushed him backwards. She said both ended up tumbling to the floor, and he landed on top of her.  She said a picture frame fell and broke and she received minor injuries to her hand and elbow. 

 

