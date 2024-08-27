Criminal Court Clerk Introduces New App

In an effort to assist in reducing recidivism rates, especially with failure to appear cases, the Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office announced the release of a new smartphone application, Hamilton County Judicial Services.

Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean said, "The app will serve as a new way for our office, as well as other judicial aervices, to connect with Hamilton County residents, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone."

As the popularity of the App increases, additional judicial offices will be adding services as well, he said.

The Hamilton County Judicial Services app was developed by the GovApp, a brand of OCV, LLC., which specializes in mobile app development for clerks’ offices and public safety organizations across the country.

Mr. Dean said the app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as:

?Criminal Clerk Clerk’s Office – Dockets for Criminal Sessions/State Circuit Criminal Court/Expungement Services Case Search – Defendants as well as Officers, and witnesses

?Alternative Sentencing Services, Program Rules, contacts for reporting, scheduling court ordered public work days, and area litter pick up

?Coming to Court, Location/Parking Information/How to locate each courtroom

?Payment Center Functions/Pay by App, phone, or call for additional assistance

?Push notifications for all users

?Defendant Notifications of Upcoming Court Dates

?Victim Notification Services – VINE / Victim Information Notification Everyday

?Integration with our upcoming social media platforms

Mr. Dean said the failure to appear rate was 10 percent in 2023. He said, "That could create over $100,000 in taxpayer burden just in incarceration fees alone. This does not include the costs on the Clerk’s Office to process each case or the additional burden on the defendant of having to post additional bonds and pay any new fees associated with the additional case.

The App will send several reminders to the defender on when they are due in court.

The Hamilton County Judicial Services app is available for download for free in the Apple Store and Google Play Store. Search “Hamilton Judicial Services.”