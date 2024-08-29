Latest Headlines

Chattanooga State Campus On Lockdown

  • Thursday, August 29, 2024
Law enforcement are at Chattanooga State and the campus is currently on lock down according to school officials.

Some staff members advised there was an active shooter on campus.

An alert was posted on the Facebook page of the college at 9:52 a.m. today that said "TigerAlert: Get indoors as soon as possible, shelter in place and lock your door."

Another alert was posted several minutes later that said, "TigerAlert: As this situation continues to unfold, please remain in your locked-down status until further notice.
If anyone is experiencing a medical emergency or personal crisis, please notify campus security immediately. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. We will continue to keep you updated."
Latest Headlines
Chattanooga State Campus On Lockdown
Chattanooga State Campus On Lockdown
  • Breaking News
  • 8/29/2024
Plowman Announces Danny White Contract Extended Until 2030
Plowman Announces Danny White Contract Extended Until 2030
  • Sports
  • 8/29/2024
PREP FOOTBALL REGION STANDINGS: Week 1
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/29/2024
Earl Freudenberg: The Explosion That Rocked Chattanooga 50 Years Ago
Earl Freudenberg: The Explosion That Rocked Chattanooga 50 Years Ago
  • Breaking News
  • 8/29/2024
Fan Experience Enhancements For 2024 Football Season Unveiled
Fan Experience Enhancements For 2024 Football Season Unveiled
  • Sports
  • 8/29/2024
Lookouts Fall To Barons 7-1
  • Sports
  • 8/29/2024
Breaking News
Earl Freudenberg: The Explosion That Rocked Chattanooga 50 Years Ago
Earl Freudenberg: The Explosion That Rocked Chattanooga 50 Years Ago
  • 8/29/2024

“It’s the worst explosion I’ve seen in Chattanooga.” Those were the words from the late Fire Marshall Mike Quinn after a Thursday morning explosion 50 years ago killed one person and left millions ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/29/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ACKLIN, ... more

Signal Mountain Dealing With Long Deferred Maintenance List
  • 8/28/2024

Signal Mountain has a huge amount of deferred maintenance that is needed for town owned properties. So much that Vice President Elizabeth Baker has suggested paying for it with a bond issue because, ... more

Breaking News
Student At Central High School Arrested For Disorderly Conduct And Resisting Arrest
  • 8/28/2024
Eversole Gets New Term As County Commission Chairman
  • 8/28/2024
3 Stolen Vehicles Recovered And 2 Arrested Early Wednesday Morning
3 Stolen Vehicles Recovered And 2 Arrested Early Wednesday Morning
  • 8/28/2024
VIDEO: Chuck Fleischmann Tells Where He Thinks The Election Is Headed
  • 8/28/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/28/2024
Opinion
The Rule Of Law Vs. The Law Of Rulers
  • 8/26/2024
Reminder Why I Don't Support Downtown - And Response (2)
  • 8/25/2024
Are You Confused? - And Response (2)
  • 8/28/2024
Jerry Summers: Memphis Is A Zoo!
Jerry Summers: Memphis Is A Zoo!
  • 8/27/2024
Cell Phone Bans In Schools Is A Growing Trend
  • 8/27/2024
Sports
Plowman Announces Danny White Contract Extended Until 2030
Plowman Announces Danny White Contract Extended Until 2030
  • 8/29/2024
Lookouts Fall To Barons 7-1
  • 8/29/2024
UT Welcomes Fans To Season Opener Against Chattanooga
  • 8/28/2024
Fan Experience Enhancements For 2024 Football Season Unveiled
Fan Experience Enhancements For 2024 Football Season Unveiled
  • 8/29/2024
Dan Sullivan And Louis Brown Advance To Championship Match At 69th U.S. Senior Amateur
Dan Sullivan And Louis Brown Advance To Championship Match At 69th U.S. Senior Amateur
  • 8/28/2024
Happenings
Red Bank Hosts Season’s Last Mini Farmers Market On Saturday
  • 8/28/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Dear Diary
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Dear Diary
  • 8/28/2024
Jerry Summers: Scopes Trial - Kelso Rice
Jerry Summers: Scopes Trial - Kelso Rice
  • 8/29/2024
East Ridge Annual Fall Festival Set For Saturday, Sept. 28
  • 8/28/2024
Scenic City Women's Network To Host Sept. 11 Day Of Remembrance Event
  • 8/27/2024
Entertainment
Southern Adventist University Student’s Composition To Be Featured On CSO’s Opening Night
Southern Adventist University Student’s Composition To Be Featured On CSO’s Opening Night
  • 8/27/2024
The Malemen Band Plays Motown At Final Show Of Riverfront Nights Saturday
The Malemen Band Plays Motown At Final Show Of Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/27/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Dog Days Of Summer, Part 2
Best Of Grizzard - Dog Days Of Summer, Part 2
  • 8/28/2024
Lee Theatre Announces Lineup For 2024-2025 Season
Lee Theatre Announces Lineup For 2024-2025 Season
  • 8/29/2024
Alana Springsteen Joins Tyler Hubbard At The Signal Sept. 12
  • 8/28/2024
Opinion
The Rule Of Law Vs. The Law Of Rulers
  • 8/26/2024
Reminder Why I Don't Support Downtown - And Response (2)
  • 8/25/2024
Are You Confused? - And Response (2)
  • 8/28/2024
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Cajun Vending Of Houma
  • 8/23/2024
2 Restaurants In 1 Opening At Hamilton Place
  • 8/15/2024
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
  • 8/15/2024
Business
TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter To Visit Cocoa Asante Aug. 29
  • 8/28/2024
Allee Herron Receives Perfect Score On LSAT
  • 8/28/2024
Ken Hartley Named Certified Speaking Professional
  • 8/28/2024
Real Estate
John Shearer: Revisiting My Old Duplex Home
John Shearer: Revisiting My Old Duplex Home
  • 8/25/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 22-28
  • 8/29/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 8/29/2024
Student Scene
ESL Classes To Begin At Lee Sept. 10
ESL Classes To Begin At Lee Sept. 10
  • 8/29/2024
New Literacy Tutoring Program Piloted By Chattanooga 2.0 Scaled To 12 Local Schools
New Literacy Tutoring Program Piloted By Chattanooga 2.0 Scaled To 12 Local Schools
  • 8/28/2024
St. Jude School Chosen As 1st Elementary School In TN To Host The Freedom Flag And Priceless World Trade Center, Tower 1, Artifact
  • 8/27/2024
Living Well
Erlanger And American Medical Response Partnership Expanding
  • 8/28/2024
Ronald McDonald House Charities Welcomes 6 New Board Members
  • 8/28/2024
Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued For Wednesday
  • 8/27/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When The Mocs Played The Vols In Knoxville In 1969
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When The Mocs Played The Vols In Knoxville In 1969
  • 8/24/2024
Thomas “Mosie” Lister, A Favorite Of Elvis
Thomas “Mosie” Lister, A Favorite Of Elvis
  • 8/16/2024
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
  • 8/13/2024
Outdoors
36 Acres Of Ashland City Forest Protected Forever By Dry Fork Hollow Conservation Easement
  • 8/27/2024
Many Partner To Break Ground On "Community Schoolyards" Space At East Side Elementary
Many Partner To Break Ground On "Community Schoolyards" Space At East Side Elementary
  • 8/27/2024
Franklin State Forest Reopens To The Public
  • 8/26/2024
Travel
Summer Fun In The "Hart" Of Kentucky
Summer Fun In The "Hart" Of Kentucky
  • 8/23/2024
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 1 -- Enjoying Parks, History, The Zoo, And Baseball
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 1 -- Enjoying Parks, History, The Zoo, And Baseball
  • 8/21/2024
Lebanon Once Again Hosts The Tennessee State Fair
Lebanon Once Again Hosts The Tennessee State Fair
  • 8/18/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Money: The Love Affair That's Never Enough
Bob Tamasy: Money: The Love Affair That's Never Enough
  • 9/2/2024
SCWN To Host Annual "9/11: A Day Of Remembrance" Event Sept. 11
  • 8/27/2024
"I'm Willing To Work, If It Will Make A Difference" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/27/2024
Obituaries
Caitlynn “Caitie” Crawford
Caitlynn “Caitie” Crawford
  • 8/29/2024
Nancy Lee Pyle Wiley
Nancy Lee Pyle Wiley
  • 8/29/2024
Lillie Mae Noll
Lillie Mae Noll
  • 8/28/2024