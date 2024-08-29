Chattanooga State Campus On Lockdown

Law enforcement are at Chattanooga State and the campus is currently on lock down according to school officials.Some staff members advised there was an active shooter on campus.An alert was posted on the Facebook page of the college at 9:52 a.m. today that said "TigerAlert: Get indoors as soon as possible, shelter in place and lock your door."Another alert was posted several minutes later that said, "TigerAlert: As this situation continues to unfold, please remain in your locked-down status until further notice.If anyone is experiencing a medical emergency or personal crisis, please notify campus security immediately. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. We will continue to keep you updated."