Arrest Made In Stabbing Death Of LaFayette Pharmacist Almost 25 Years Ago

An arrest has finally been made in the stabbing death of a pharmacist at her Walker County home almost 25 years ago.

Sheriff Steve Wilson said Friday that Clerence D. Georgia, 63, been arrested at his Birmingham home for murder and aggravated assault.

He is to be extradited to stand trial in Walker County for the death of Julie Ann McDonald of LaFayette.

Ms. McDonald was found dead at her home on June 11, 2000, with several stab wounds.

The sheriff said George and Ms. McDonald were acquainted.



The GBI was involved in the investigation.