Former City Councilman, City Administrator Moses Freeman Jr. Passes

Moses Freeman Jr., former City Council member and city administrator, has died.

Mayor Tim Kelly said, “Ginny and I, along with all Chattanoogans, mourn the loss of Moses Freeman, a civil rights icon and former city councilman.

“Chattanooga is a better place thanks to his lifetime of dedicated service and love for his hometown. His example will continue to inspire our community for years to come.”

The graduate of Howard School won a council seat in District 8.

He was a revitilization specilist at the Lyndhurst Foundation and was owner/developer at Urban Development Corporation.

At one time he was executive director at the Northeast Florida Community Action agency.

Mr. Freeman studied history at UTC and studied teaching at Tennessee State.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said, "My heart is heavy hearing of the passing of Councilman Moses Freeman Jr., a true hero and beacon of justice in our community. Councilman Freeman was not just a dedicated servant and a civil rights icon; he was a guiding light whose encouraging presence and cheerful voice that continuously poured into the next generation.

"His unwavering commitment to fight for justice has left an indelible mark on our community. I am profoundly thankful for the moments we shared, filled with laughter and political discourse, and for the invaluable nuggets of wisdom he imparted. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide us.

"Councilman Freeman, your dedication will never be forgotten. Rest in power."

City Court Clerk Anthony Byrd said, "I would like to express my deepest condolences on the passing of Mr. Moses Freeman. Mr. Freeman was an extraordinary man who paved the way for myself and many others to serve as city council members. When I ran against him, he was an admirable competitor, and after, he became a gracious friend, offering invaluable advice on how to best serve our district 8. Mr. Freeman’s legacy and impact on Chattanooga, Tennessee, will be remembered forever. My heartfelt sympathies go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. His contributions and character will continue to inspire us all. With sincere respect and admiration."