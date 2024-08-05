Latest Headlines

Collegedale Updating Imagination Station Playground

  • Monday, August 5, 2024
  • Gail Perry

Imagination Station, the playground in Collegedale that is behind city hall, will be remodeled with the old wooden section of the existing playground being replaced.  

The city commissioners unanimously approved the extensive renovations that will feature new equipment such as a mushroom seating area, a sensory wave climber, an animal trackers panel, a music area,  benches and picnic tables, sun shades and safety surfacing throughout.  

One thing that commissioners requested was is for bright colors to be used when designing the new playground.

In celebration of the playground, children will be making handprints that they will be able to pick up once they have been cured. City Manager Wayon Hines said there will be a notification on the website and social media for when the handprints can be retrieved. Knowing some will be left over, Vice Mayor Tim Johnson suggested preserving some of them to use in displays around the finished playground.

The city of Collegedale has approved amending the official zoning map to rezone property, currently known as Ooltewah Plaza at Little Debbie Parkway, from Shopping Center Commercial to Mixed-Use Town Center. Mr. Hines said the development will hold four units and parking to accommodate the buildings. The tenants remain unnamed.

Police Chief Jack Sapp received approval to enter a memorandum of understanding with Youth Villages, Inc. Youth Villages has contracted with the state of Tennessee to provide crisis evaluation and referral services for juveniles. The organization has the required expertise and experience necessary to perform these functions involving mental health, officials said. The service will cost Collegedale nothing. If the police are notified of a mental crisis, the police will contact Youth Villages for help.

 

The city would like to mow areas around and in the road construction that is being done by TDOT near  the round-about on Tallant Road because it has been neglected and is unsightly, said Vice Mayor Tim Johnson. Mr. Hines said the city’s public works employees are not permitted to be in the construction zone, but he will try to get permission for temporary access.

 

The vice mayor also requested that around $300,000 of new money that the city received unexpectantly had not been allocated in the budget. He requested for it to be reserved for use at the Collegedale Airport. The city manager will keep the amount in the general fund with restricted use for the airport.

 

Commissioner Katie Lamb was recently recognized and honored at the Tennessee Municipal League conference for her contributions to the state of Tennessee of Tennessee over the years.

Arrest Made In Case In Which Soddy Daisy Man Was Shot 6 Times, Stabbed
Wendy's Hixson Pike Employee Charged With Inappropriate Contact With Co-Worker
Wendy's Hixson Pike Employee Charged With Inappropriate Contact With Co-Worker
Man Frustrated Over Lack Of Recent Sex Is Now Facing Aggravated Rape Charge
Former City Councilman, City Administrator Moses Freeman Jr. Passes
“The Gibby” Event Awards Scholarship Recipients, Crowns Golf Champions
Lupton’s Original Vision Still Very Much Alive Today at The Honors Course
Dan Fleser: Faizon Brandon Picked Vols Because Of The Development Piece
State Amateur Champion Denman Accepts Position at Tennessee
Life With Ferris: My Mother Creates Masterpieces
Chattanooga Zoo Announces Open Date For $3.9 Million Cape Of Africa Section
Annual Troops And Treats Event At National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Set For Oct. 25
Tennessee Songwriter Teni Rane Readies Debut Album, Goldenrod
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Best Of Grizzard - More Port-O-Lets
Let The Picking And Grinning Begin
Double Dose Of Indie/Pop Rock At Nightfall Friday
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
JHM Certified Public Accountants Announces New Hires
Aslan Appoints Chris Harrington As CFO
Sundquist Named Board Chair Of Construction Specifications Institute
Lee’s Murray Receives COG Distinguished Educator Award
CSCC Announces Law Enforcement Training Academy Graduation
Siskin Hospital Celebrates Healing Garden Grand Opening
Walker County Awarded Grant For Historic Resources Survey
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
New Outdoors Program Launched To Bridge Outdoor Equity Gap And Benefit Youth Mental Health
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
Bob Tamasy: How Do You Think Jesus Would Vote?
Bob Tamasy: Avoiding Sin – By Avoiding Temptation
James Paul Costello
James Michael “Mike” O’Quinn
Ralph Stephen Brown
