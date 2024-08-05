Collegedale Updating Imagination Station Playground

Imagination Station, the playground in Collegedale that is behind city hall, will be remodeled with the old wooden section of the existing playground being replaced.

The city commissioners unanimously approved the extensive renovations that will feature new equipment such as a mushroom seating area, a sensory wave climber, an animal trackers panel, a music area, benches and picnic tables, sun shades and safety surfacing throughout.

One thing that commissioners requested was is for bright colors to be used when designing the new playground.

In celebration of the playground, children will be making handprints that they will be able to pick up once they have been cured. City Manager Wayon Hines said there will be a notification on the website and social media for when the handprints can be retrieved. Knowing some will be left over, Vice Mayor Tim Johnson suggested preserving some of them to use in displays around the finished playground.

The city of Collegedale has approved amending the official zoning map to rezone property, currently known as Ooltewah Plaza at Little Debbie Parkway, from Shopping Center Commercial to Mixed-Use Town Center. Mr. Hines said the development will hold four units and parking to accommodate the buildings. The tenants remain unnamed.

Police Chief Jack Sapp received approval to enter a memorandum of understanding with Youth Villages, Inc. Youth Villages has contracted with the state of Tennessee to provide crisis evaluation and referral services for juveniles. The organization has the required expertise and experience necessary to perform these functions involving mental health, officials said. The service will cost Collegedale nothing. If the police are notified of a mental crisis, the police will contact Youth Villages for help.

The city would like to mow areas around and in the road construction that is being done by TDOT near the round-about on Tallant Road because it has been neglected and is unsightly, said Vice Mayor Tim Johnson. Mr. Hines said the city’s public works employees are not permitted to be in the construction zone, but he will try to get permission for temporary access.

The vice mayor also requested that around $300,000 of new money that the city received unexpectantly had not been allocated in the budget. He requested for it to be reserved for use at the Collegedale Airport. The city manager will keep the amount in the general fund with restricted use for the airport.

Commissioner Katie Lamb was recently recognized and honored at the Tennessee Municipal League conference for her contributions to the state of Tennessee of Tennessee over the years.