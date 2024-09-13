Latest Headlines

  • Friday, September 13, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ARMOUR, GILBERT T
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
BAKER, JASON MILLARD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/05/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
CHADWICK, JUSTINA BOURN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 08/27/1962
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CHANEY, DAVONTE TAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
DAILEY, PAULA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/22/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
DAVIS, JESSIKA M
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DEWS, WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
  • AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
  • CAR JACKING
DUKE, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 11/01/1962
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
DYER, SHAYLA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
EDGEMAN, DANIELLE JO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HAMBRICK, MALIK AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/31/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HARPER, CHRISTINA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/28/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HICKERSON, MICHAEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/16/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
HUNZIKER, JAKE AIDEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/25/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • ALIAS CAPIAS THEFT/ SHOPLIFTING
  • ALIAS CAPIAS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JAMES, MARQUIS OMAR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/27/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED (UNLA
JOHNSON, RONALD
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 07/08/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JONES, JEFFERY S
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/18/1979
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LANE, TAMMIE ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DUI
LONG, REGINALD LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/05/1975
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCDONALD, DANIEL JACOB
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/30/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER
MOORE, SEVERA SELENE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/22/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORELAND, CONNELL
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/22/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OLIVER, KIMBERLY KNOVEST
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PENDERGRASS, SCOTT LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/27/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SAXTON, RONALD NONE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 12/17/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (PTR)
  • ASSAULT
TURNER, DE NARDO DEROUS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/16/1990
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL EXPOSURE TO HIV
UPSHAW, UCASHA MONTAYA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/30/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED





