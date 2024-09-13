Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ARMOUR, GILBERT T
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BAKER, JASON MILLARD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/05/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
|
|CHADWICK, JUSTINA BOURN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 08/27/1962
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|CHANEY, DAVONTE TAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAILEY, PAULA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/22/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|DAVIS, JESSIKA M
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DEWS, WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- CAR JACKING
|
|DUKE, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 11/01/1962
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
|
|DYER, SHAYLA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|EDGEMAN, DANIELLE JO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HAMBRICK, MALIK AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/31/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HARPER, CHRISTINA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/28/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HICKERSON, MICHAEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/16/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUNZIKER, JAKE AIDEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/25/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
- ALIAS CAPIAS THEFT/ SHOPLIFTING
- ALIAS CAPIAS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JAMES, MARQUIS OMAR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/27/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED (UNLA
|
|JOHNSON, RONALD
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 07/08/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JONES, JEFFERY S
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/18/1979
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LANE, TAMMIE ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LONG, REGINALD LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/05/1975
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCDONALD, DANIEL JACOB
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/30/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER
|
|MOORE, SEVERA SELENE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/22/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORELAND, CONNELL
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/22/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|OLIVER, KIMBERLY KNOVEST
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PENDERGRASS, SCOTT LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/27/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SAXTON, RONALD NONE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 12/17/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (PTR)
- ASSAULT
|
|TURNER, DE NARDO DEROUS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/16/1990
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL EXPOSURE TO HIV
|
|UPSHAW, UCASHA MONTAYA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/30/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|