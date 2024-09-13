Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ARMOUR, GILBERT T

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/23/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

FORGERY BAKER, JASON MILLARD

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/05/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS) CHADWICK, JUSTINA BOURN

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 08/27/1962

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) CHANEY, DAVONTE TAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/07/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) DAILEY, PAULA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/22/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) DAVIS, JESSIKA M

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DEWS, WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/13/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

CAR JACKING DUKE, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 11/01/1962

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG DYER, SHAYLA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/11/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) EDGEMAN, DANIELLE JO

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/07/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HAMBRICK, MALIK AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/31/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE HARPER, CHRISTINA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/28/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HICKERSON, MICHAEL SHANE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/16/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY HOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/01/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) HUNZIKER, JAKE AIDEN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/25/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

ALIAS CAPIAS THEFT/ SHOPLIFTING

ALIAS CAPIAS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JAMES, MARQUIS OMAR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/27/2001

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED (UNLA JOHNSON, RONALD

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 07/08/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JONES, JEFFERY S

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/18/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/09/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LANE, TAMMIE ANNETTE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 09/06/1963

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

DUI

LONG, REGINALD LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/05/1975

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCDONALD, DANIEL JACOB

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/30/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER MOORE, SEVERA SELENE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 05/22/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORELAND, CONNELL

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 07/22/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA OLIVER, KIMBERLY KNOVEST

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/28/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PENDERGRASS, SCOTT LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/27/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SAXTON, RONALD NONE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 12/17/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/09/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (PTR)

ASSAULT TURNER, DE NARDO DEROUS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/16/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL EXPOSURE TO HIV UPSHAW, UCASHA MONTAYA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/30/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/18/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED







