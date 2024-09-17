Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARNOLD, KENNETH DESHAWN 
700 MATTHEWS ST. THOMSON, 30824 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

AUSTIN, ASHLEY MESHELLE 
2301 E 18TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

BAKER, REBECCA LYNN 
251 BEAR PEN ROAD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBST

BALTAZAR, DAVID SEBASTION 
2012 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

BAUTISTA, LEANDRO 
2711 WOODSIDE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLACKWELL, LANDIN MICHAEL 
3610 CRAIG ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION

BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA 
727 E.

11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BOWLES, MALIK 
4717 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163857 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BURKE, CORY ALEXANDER 
201 EADS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
HARASSMENT

COX, BRAD ALLEN 
10828 WORLEY RD HAMILTON COUNTY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DEAL, BOBBY DAVIS 
370 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37301 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

DOOLEY, DESIREE LORINE DIANNE 
296 MITCHELL LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DOZIER, ENDYA I 
7710 E. BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT

EADY, KENNETH DARYL 
3621 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)

EWTON, RICKY HERBERT 
86 CREEKSIDE LN DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE 
515 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FREEMAN, LADERRIUS TREDELL 
2013 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062441 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GILLELAND, TYLER DANEE 
1425 NORTH SMITHS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GLOVER, DAVID LEBRON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HARRIS, KENDREA 
2817WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT

HEREDIA-GONZALES, JOSE DANIEL 
1656 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HERNANDEZ, HECTOR 
6265 GORSE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

HICKS, ARLENE 
1809 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HICKS, BRIAN LEE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HUDSON, HAYDEN BRUCE 
420 ENGLISH OAKS DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JOHNSON, ORLANDO LEE 
701 N GERMANTOWN RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112831 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

KLING, JONATHON PAUL 
4002 MICHELIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153117 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

MOORE, CALVIN THOMAS 
1318 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374063001 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOORE, NATINA ROLIA 
2813 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MROZKOWSKI, ANDREW THOMAS 
185 RAIDER DRIVE COOKEVILLE, 38501 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

OTTO, MICHAEL CHARLES 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 373432669 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PITMON, MARTARIS LEBRON 
1107 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081602 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROACH, JARROD TYLER 
197 N VICTOR DR FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROBLERO-PEREZ, DEYNER FELIPE 
4115 DUPONT ST EAST RIDGE, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SALANIC IZEP, INGRID LORENZA 
2104 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

SAULS, BRANDON LEE 
451 HIDDEN VALLEY RD APT 6C DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STANLEY, REID CALEB 
30338 RILEY RD WALLER, 77484 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIX INTOX

STEPP, DEREK D 
212 S HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374114844 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TWIDDY, WILLIAM MARSHALL 
3201 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374155429 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, KENNETH DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BAKER, REBECCA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/26/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBST
BALTAZAR, DAVID SEBASTION
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BAUTISTA, LEANDRO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/28/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLACKWELL, LANDIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/15/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION
  • RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/05/1973
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BOWLES, MALIK
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/22/2004
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BURKE, CORY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
DEAL, BOBBY DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/22/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
DOOLEY, DESIREE LORINE DIANNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/19/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DOZIER, ENDYA I
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/21/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • ASSAULT
EADY, KENNETH DARYL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/16/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)
EWTON, RICKY HERBERT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/10/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/11/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GILLELAND, TYLER DANEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/29/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARRIS, KENDREA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • HARASSMENT
HICKS, ARLENE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/24/1967
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HICKS, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/09/1979
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
HUDSON, HAYDEN BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/07/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KLING, JONATHON PAUL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
MOORE, CALVIN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/12/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MOORE, NATINA ROLIA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/14/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MROZKOWSKI, ANDREW THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/10/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
OTTO, MICHAEL CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SAULS, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/12/1985
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEPP, DEREK D
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/14/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/17/2024
VOLLEYBALL ROUND-UP: Monday, September 16
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/16/2024
Baylor, McCallie Remain Atop TSWA Prep Football Poll
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/16/2024
Chapman Hat Trick Leads Silverdale Soccer Past Grace
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/16/2024
Lady Flames Third At City With Spirit Fall Classic
  • Sports
  • 9/16/2024
UTC Men’s Golf Eyes Final 18 in Cincinnati; Mocs Tied for 15th
  • Sports
  • 9/16/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/17/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ARNOLD, ... more

2 Arrested After Fentanyl, Marijuana, Cocaine, Handgun, And $33,772 Are Seized
2 Arrested After Fentanyl, Marijuana, Cocaine, Handgun, And $33,772 Are Seized
  • 9/16/2024

Two people were arrested and fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine, and $33,772 was seized on Sept. 10. Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit, ... more

Robbery Victim Chases Down Perpetrator; Gets Shot
  • 9/16/2024

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a robbery in which the victim was also shot by the suspect at a separate location on Saturday evening. Chattanooga Police responded ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/16/2024
Large Crowd Shows Up To Discuss Proposed Rehabilitation Center In Rhea County
  • 9/15/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/15/2024
Information Sought In Lillian Lane Homicide
  • 9/14/2024
Bids Opened For East Ridge Pavilion; New Animal Shelter To Open Soon
  • 9/14/2024
Opinion
Senator Blackburn: American Girls In Sports Day
  • 9/16/2024
The Constitution - Searching For An Alternative
  • 9/16/2024
Rectifying White Evangelical Entanglement Of Church And State - And Response (2)
  • 9/15/2024
Why Colleges Of Education Matter
  • 9/15/2024
Deeper Look At The School Threats
  • 9/14/2024
Sports
Whitfield Has Impressive Showing In MTSU Golf Debut
  • 9/16/2024
UTC Men’s Golf Eyes Final 18 in Cincinnati; Mocs Tied for 15th
  • 9/16/2024
Joy Replaces Sorrow For Defending State Women's Mid-Amateur Champion Katie Woodruff
Joy Replaces Sorrow For Defending State Women's Mid-Amateur Champion Katie Woodruff
  • 9/15/2024
23rd Ranked Football Mocs Prepare For Bye Week
  • 9/16/2024
Rain Ends Season For Chattanooga Lookouts
  • 9/15/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Chambliss Courts For Margaret
Life With Ferris: Chambliss Courts For Margaret
  • 9/16/2024
Sandy Hannah Memorial Ride For Wreaths Across Chattanooga Raises Over $2,000
Sandy Hannah Memorial Ride For Wreaths Across Chattanooga Raises Over $2,000
  • 9/16/2024
Jerry Summers: Scopes - City High’s Creed Bates
Jerry Summers: Scopes - City High’s Creed Bates
  • 9/16/2024
In-Town Gallery Invites You To “Party Like It’s 1974” On Sept. 21
In-Town Gallery Invites You To “Party Like It’s 1974” On Sept. 21
  • 9/16/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 9/16/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/13/2024
Area Songwriters Win Best Folk/Bluegrass/Americana Song In Songwriting Contest
Area Songwriters Win Best Folk/Bluegrass/Americana Song In Songwriting Contest
  • 9/15/2024
Lee Theatre To Present “A Rock Sails By”
Lee Theatre To Present “A Rock Sails By”
  • 9/14/2024
Latingrass Duo Larry And Joe Play At 5ive Points Friday
  • 9/15/2024
Library Passes For Chattanooga Symphony & Opera's 2024-2025 Season Available Sept. 16
Library Passes For Chattanooga Symphony & Opera's 2024-2025 Season Available Sept. 16
  • 9/13/2024
Opinion
Senator Blackburn: American Girls In Sports Day
  • 9/16/2024
The Constitution - Searching For An Alternative
  • 9/16/2024
Rectifying White Evangelical Entanglement Of Church And State - And Response (2)
  • 9/15/2024
Dining
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
  • 9/16/2024
Chattanooga's Five Star Breaktime Solutions Expands Reach In Louisville
  • 9/11/2024
Dim Sum
  • 9/10/2024
Business
More Speakers Added To Lineup For Chattanooga Connect 2024
More Speakers Added To Lineup For Chattanooga Connect 2024
  • 9/16/2024
The Mountain City Club Hires New Director Of Membership And Communications
  • 9/16/2024
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 9/16/2024
Real Estate
Maeghan Jones Appointed To Tennessee Housing Development Agency Board Of Directors
Maeghan Jones Appointed To Tennessee Housing Development Agency Board Of Directors
  • 9/16/2024
Northtowne Center In Hixson Sells For $21 Million
Northtowne Center In Hixson Sells For $21 Million
  • 9/12/2024
Kadi Brown: August 2024 Housing Market Statistics
Kadi Brown: August 2024 Housing Market Statistics
  • 9/12/2024
Student Scene
GNTC Awards Approximately 1,200 NC3 Certificates
  • 9/16/2024
Dr. Ethan Carver Named Associate Provost And Dean Of The UTC Graduate School
Dr. Ethan Carver Named Associate Provost And Dean Of The UTC Graduate School
  • 9/16/2024
CSCC Announces Vital Center Ribbon Cutting
CSCC Announces Vital Center Ribbon Cutting
  • 9/16/2024
Living Well
Concentra Expands To Chattanooga
  • 9/16/2024
Free Healthcare Clinic Comes To Jasper Oct. 12-13
  • 9/16/2024
Siskin Hospital Celebrates National Rehabilitation Week
Siskin Hospital Celebrates National Rehabilitation Week
  • 9/16/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 2
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 2
  • 9/13/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chattanooga Historian Linda Moss Mines
  • 9/16/2024
Rita Vital Memorial Moccasin Bend Fall Lecture Series Begins Sept. 16
  • 9/12/2024
Outdoors
Community Invited To Update Chattanooga's Outdoor Recreation Map
  • 9/16/2024
Fish And Wildlife Commission To Hold 1-Day Meeting At Paris Landing State Park
  • 9/16/2024
New Trail To Link Lookout Mountain, Ga., City Hall, Covenant College, Sims Park
  • 9/13/2024
Travel
2023 Economic Impact Of Travel In Hamilton County Released
  • 9/10/2024
Visitors Spent $86.5 Million In State District 31 During 2023
  • 9/10/2024
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
  • 9/6/2024
Church
The World Is Not-So-Big In October At First Pres World Missions Conference
The World Is Not-So-Big In October At First Pres World Missions Conference
  • 9/16/2024
George Beverly Shea – “A Gentle Giant”
George Beverly Shea – “A Gentle Giant”
  • 9/16/2024
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Five Senses Of Faith
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Five Senses Of Faith
  • 9/16/2024
Obituaries
Deborah “Debbie” Daugherty
Deborah “Debbie” Daugherty
  • 9/16/2024
Wilmadean “Wilma” Elizabeth Prescott
Wilmadean “Wilma” Elizabeth Prescott
  • 9/16/2024
Nora Kathleen Stone Conner
Nora Kathleen Stone Conner
  • 9/16/2024