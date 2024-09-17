Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ARNOLD, KENNETH DESHAWN
700 MATTHEWS ST. THOMSON, 30824
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AUSTIN, ASHLEY MESHELLE
2301 E 18TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
BAKER, REBECCA LYNN
251 BEAR PEN ROAD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBST
BALTAZAR, DAVID SEBASTION
2012 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BAUTISTA, LEANDRO
2711 WOODSIDE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLACKWELL, LANDIN MICHAEL
3610 CRAIG ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA
727 E.
11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BOWLES, MALIK
4717 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163857
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BURKE, CORY ALEXANDER
201 EADS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
HARASSMENT
COX, BRAD ALLEN
10828 WORLEY RD HAMILTON COUNTY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DEAL, BOBBY DAVIS
370 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37301
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
DOOLEY, DESIREE LORINE DIANNE
296 MITCHELL LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DOZIER, ENDYA I
7710 E. BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT
EADY, KENNETH DARYL
3621 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)
EWTON, RICKY HERBERT
86 CREEKSIDE LN DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE
515 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FREEMAN, LADERRIUS TREDELL
2013 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062441
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GILLELAND, TYLER DANEE
1425 NORTH SMITHS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GLOVER, DAVID LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARRIS, KENDREA
2817WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT
HEREDIA-GONZALES, JOSE DANIEL
1656 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HERNANDEZ, HECTOR
6265 GORSE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
HICKS, ARLENE
1809 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HICKS, BRIAN LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
HUDSON, HAYDEN BRUCE
420 ENGLISH OAKS DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON, ORLANDO LEE
701 N GERMANTOWN RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112831
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
KLING, JONATHON PAUL
4002 MICHELIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153117
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
MOORE, CALVIN THOMAS
1318 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374063001
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MOORE, NATINA ROLIA
2813 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MROZKOWSKI, ANDREW THOMAS
185 RAIDER DRIVE COOKEVILLE, 38501
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
OTTO, MICHAEL CHARLES
HOMELESS HIXSON, 373432669
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PITMON, MARTARIS LEBRON
1107 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081602
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROACH, JARROD TYLER
197 N VICTOR DR FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBLERO-PEREZ, DEYNER FELIPE
4115 DUPONT ST EAST RIDGE, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SALANIC IZEP, INGRID LORENZA
2104 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
SAULS, BRANDON LEE
451 HIDDEN VALLEY RD APT 6C DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STANLEY, REID CALEB
30338 RILEY RD WALLER, 77484
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIX INTOX
STEPP, DEREK D
212 S HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374114844
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TWIDDY, WILLIAM MARSHALL
3201 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374155429
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|ARNOLD, KENNETH DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BAKER, REBECCA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/26/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBST
|
|BALTAZAR, DAVID SEBASTION
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|BAUTISTA, LEANDRO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/28/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BLACKWELL, LANDIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/15/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
- UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION
- RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
|
|BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/05/1973
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BOWLES, MALIK
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/22/2004
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BURKE, CORY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DEAL, BOBBY DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/22/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|DOOLEY, DESIREE LORINE DIANNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/19/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|DOZIER, ENDYA I
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/21/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- ASSAULT
|
|EADY, KENNETH DARYL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/16/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)
|
|EWTON, RICKY HERBERT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/10/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/11/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|GILLELAND, TYLER DANEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/29/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, KENDREA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- HARASSMENT
|
|HICKS, ARLENE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/24/1967
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HICKS, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/09/1979
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|HUDSON, HAYDEN BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/07/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KLING, JONATHON PAUL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|MOORE, CALVIN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/12/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, NATINA ROLIA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/14/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MROZKOWSKI, ANDREW THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/10/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|OTTO, MICHAEL CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SAULS, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/12/1985
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STEPP, DEREK D
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/14/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|