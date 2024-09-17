Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARNOLD, KENNETH DESHAWN

700 MATTHEWS ST. THOMSON, 30824

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



AUSTIN, ASHLEY MESHELLE

2301 E 18TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY



BAKER, REBECCA LYNN

251 BEAR PEN ROAD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBST



BALTAZAR, DAVID SEBASTION

2012 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BAUTISTA, LEANDRO

2711 WOODSIDE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLACKWELL, LANDIN MICHAEL

3610 CRAIG ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION

RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION



BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA

727 E.

11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: UTCDISORDERLY CONDUCTBOWLES, MALIK4717 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163857Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEBURKE, CORY ALEXANDER201 EADS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankHARASSMENTCOX, BRAD ALLEN10828 WORLEY RD HAMILTON COUNTY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTDEAL, BOBBY DAVIS370 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37301Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)DOOLEY, DESIREE LORINE DIANNE296 MITCHELL LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DOZIER, ENDYA I7710 E. BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFASSAULTEADY, KENNETH DARYL3621 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)EWTON, RICKY HERBERT86 CREEKSIDE LN DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE515 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTFREEMAN, LADERRIUS TREDELL2013 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062441Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGILLELAND, TYLER DANEE1425 NORTH SMITHS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTGLOVER, DAVID LEBRONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHARRIS, KENDREA2817WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHARASSMENTHEREDIA-GONZALES, JOSE DANIEL1656 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHERNANDEZ, HECTOR6265 GORSE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONHICKS, ARLENE1809 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHICKS, BRIAN LEE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: UTCAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSHUDSON, HAYDEN BRUCE420 ENGLISH OAKS DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJOHNSON, ORLANDO LEE701 N GERMANTOWN RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112831Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFKLING, JONATHON PAUL4002 MICHELIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153117Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SMOORE, CALVIN THOMAS1318 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374063001Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYMOORE, NATINA ROLIA2813 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMROZKOWSKI, ANDREW THOMAS185 RAIDER DRIVE COOKEVILLE, 38501Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYOTTO, MICHAEL CHARLESHOMELESS HIXSON, 373432669Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PITMON, MARTARIS LEBRON1107 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081602Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAROACH, JARROD TYLER197 N VICTOR DR FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFALSE IMPRISONMENTCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAROBLERO-PEREZ, DEYNER FELIPE4115 DUPONT ST EAST RIDGE, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESALANIC IZEP, INGRID LORENZA2104 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSEAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSESAULS, BRANDON LEE451 HIDDEN VALLEY RD APT 6C DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STANLEY, REID CALEB30338 RILEY RD WALLER, 77484Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIX INTOXSTEPP, DEREK D212 S HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374114844Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETWIDDY, WILLIAM MARSHALL3201 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374155429Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, KENNETH DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/28/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BAKER, REBECCA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/26/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBST BALTAZAR, DAVID SEBASTION

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/25/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE BAUTISTA, LEANDRO

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/28/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLACKWELL, LANDIN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/15/2004

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Charge(s):

UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION

RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/05/1973

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BOWLES, MALIK

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/22/2004

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BURKE, CORY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/30/1997

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT DEAL, BOBBY DAVIS

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/22/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

DOOLEY, DESIREE LORINE DIANNE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/19/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DOZIER, ENDYA I

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/21/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ASSAULT EADY, KENNETH DARYL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/16/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000) EWTON, RICKY HERBERT

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/10/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/11/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT GILLELAND, TYLER DANEE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/29/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARRIS, KENDREA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/20/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT HICKS, ARLENE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 09/24/1967

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HICKS, BRIAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/09/1979

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS HUDSON, HAYDEN BRUCE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/07/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KLING, JONATHON PAUL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S MOORE, CALVIN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/12/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MOORE, NATINA ROLIA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/14/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MROZKOWSKI, ANDREW THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/10/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OTTO, MICHAEL CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SAULS, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/12/1985

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEPP, DEREK D

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/14/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



