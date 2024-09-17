Walnut Street Bridge Final Cost Is $35.3 Million; Work Starts Next March 17

The final tab for remodeling the popular Walnut Street Bridge is $35,300,556, members of the City Council were told Tuesday.

Bill Payne, city engineer, said work will start next March 17 and take 18 months. Completion date was put at Sept. 14, 2026.

Mr. Payne said the work includes structural steel repair, sandblasting and repainting the entire bridge, and all new wooden decking, including the sub-structure. There will also be new LED lighting and security cameras. A new system of electrical outlets will be installed for use in holding special events.

Mr. Payne said, "This is all necessary work that needs to be done to keep the bridge open.

The bridge, built in 1891, is known as "the Walking Bridge" and was chosen as one of America's top 10 public spaces.

There were only two bidders on the project, and the city went with the low bid of $34,992,814 by Southern Road and Bridge.

There is an additional expense of $307,741 for a Volkert change order, additional NEPA requirements and public relations.

Mr. Payne said detours will be set up with the main one involving Aquarium Way (Second Street), the Market Street Bridge, and Frazier Avenue in North Chattanooga.

An alternate detour will utilize the Veterans Bridge and Riverfront Parkway.

Mr. Payne said work will stop when special events are set that use the bridge, such as two Ironman races, the Chattanooga Waterfront Triathalon, the Chattanooga Marathon, the 7 Bridges Marathon and Head of the Hooch. Work will halt on Thursday for those weekend events.

There will be special communication efforts. The project website is walnutstreetbridge.com

Mr. Payne said a small business mitigation program is being set up for businesses hampered by the project.