The County Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously to raise the pay of jurors from $10 a day to $25 a day.

The recommendation was to double the pay from $10 to $20, but the commission went higher.

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry said when he was in the gas business in 1967, and gas was below 30 cents a gallon, jurors were paid $10 a day then.

The cost to raise the pay to $20 was put at $70,000. Raising the pay to $25 is an expense of $90,000.