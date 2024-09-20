Latest Headlines

Tyner Middle School Student Arrested For Sexual Battery; 8 Victims Located

  • Friday, September 20, 2024

A student at Tyner Middle School was arrested Friday for sexual battery. The Sheriff's Office said it was found there were eight victims.

The Sheriff's Office said, "The School Resource Deputy assigned to Tyner Middle School was notified by a faculty member of students reporting sexual battery that had been occurring this year by another student.

"The SRD and HCSO Investigative Services immediately began an investigation into the allegations. During the course of the investigation, the SRD located eight victims."

One juvenile suspect was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center. The juvenile is being charged with seven counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery.

The victims in this incident were all under the age of thirteen. No students sustained any injuries.

Latest Headlines
Tyner Middle School Student Arrested For Sexual Battery; 8 Victims Located
  • Breaking News
  • 9/20/2024
2 Teenagers Arrested For Sept. 11 Homicide On Lillian Lane
  • Breaking News
  • 9/20/2024
Emily Mack Enjoying Once In A Lifetime Job In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 9/20/2024
UT Football Preview: #6/7 Vols Head To #15/13 Oklahoma For Ranked Showdown In SEC Opener
UT Football Preview: #6/7 Vols Head To #15/13 Oklahoma For Ranked Showdown In SEC Opener
  • Sports
  • 9/20/2024
Fleischmann Votes To Increase Secret Service Security Of Former President Trump And Other Presidential Candidates
  • Breaking News
  • 9/20/2024
Silverdale Blanks Boyd Buchanan In District Soccer Match
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/20/2024
Breaking News
Fleischmann Votes To Increase Secret Service Security Of Former President Trump And Other Presidential Candidates
  • 9/20/2024

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann voted to pass H.R. 9106, the Enhanced Presidential Security Act of 2024 , which directs the United States Secret Service (USSS) to use the same uniform standards to determine ... more

Parents Express Concerns About School Safety To School Board
Parents Express Concerns About School Safety To School Board
  • 9/20/2024

The Hamilton County school board meeting room Thursday night was full of scared parents concerned about school safety. Almost every day since school began in mid-August, local public middle ... more

Chattanooga Man With History Of Burglarizing Cars Gets 4 Years In Federal Prison
Chattanooga Man With History Of Burglarizing Cars Gets 4 Years In Federal Prison
  • 9/20/2024

A Chattanooga man who was found unconscious with a gun nearby has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Cory Tanner Allen, 34, appeared ... more

Breaking News
Man Who Fired Multiple Times At Troopers On Highway 27 Gets 30-Year Sentence
Man Who Fired Multiple Times At Troopers On Highway 27 Gets 30-Year Sentence
  • 9/20/2024
Texas Man Who Kidnapped 15-Year-Old Sale Creek Girl Gets Prison Time
Texas Man Who Kidnapped 15-Year-Old Sale Creek Girl Gets Prison Time
  • 9/20/2024
Gang Members Given Life Prison Sentences For Murder On 38th Street
  • 9/20/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/20/2024
CARTA Eyeing New Downtown Transit Hub; Advertising Changes
  • 9/19/2024
Opinion
Tragedy On Snow Hill Road
  • 9/20/2024
Are We Safer With Kamala Harris?
  • 9/20/2024
James Berry For Soddy Daisy Commissioner
  • 9/20/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/20/2024
Economic Choices
  • 9/19/2024
Sports
UT Football Preview: #6/7 Vols Head To #15/13 Oklahoma For Ranked Showdown In SEC Opener
UT Football Preview: #6/7 Vols Head To #15/13 Oklahoma For Ranked Showdown In SEC Opener
  • 9/20/2024
#6/7 Vols Preparing For Physical SEC Opener At #15/13 Oklahoma
#6/7 Vols Preparing For Physical SEC Opener At #15/13 Oklahoma
  • 9/19/2024
Randy Smith: Heupel's Homecoming
Randy Smith: Heupel's Homecoming
  • 9/20/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 4
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 4
  • 9/19/2024
UTC Soccer Opens Conference Play With 2-1 Win At Wofford
  • 9/19/2024
Happenings
2nd Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival Set For Sept. 21
  • 9/19/2024
Profiles Of Valor: CPT Tom Cotton (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: CPT Tom Cotton (USA)
  • 9/20/2024
Weston Wamp Gives Education Update At September Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
Weston Wamp Gives Education Update At September Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
  • 9/20/2024
American Legion Planning “Bug Fest 2024” Oct. 12
  • 9/19/2024
Tickets Now Available For Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Oct. 11-13
Tickets Now Available For Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Oct. 11-13
  • 9/19/2024
Entertainment
CHA Hip-Hop Week Celebrates New And Returning Talent
CHA Hip-Hop Week Celebrates New And Returning Talent
  • 9/20/2024
Clare Donohue Performs Pasty Cline Show Saturday
  • 9/20/2024
Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra To Perform Fall Concert Oct. 6
Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra To Perform Fall Concert Oct. 6
  • 9/20/2024
Tickets On Sale For ABBA Tribute Concert In February
Tickets On Sale For ABBA Tribute Concert In February
  • 9/20/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/19/2024
Opinion
Tragedy On Snow Hill Road
  • 9/20/2024
Are We Safer With Kamala Harris?
  • 9/20/2024
James Berry For Soddy Daisy Commissioner
  • 9/20/2024
Dining
Chattanooga Food Center Hosts Inaugural Good Food Fair
  • 9/17/2024
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
  • 9/16/2024
Chattanooga's Five Star Breaktime Solutions Expands Reach In Louisville
  • 9/11/2024
Business
Tennessee Unemployment Rate Up Slightly After Hitting All-Time Low
Tennessee Unemployment Rate Up Slightly After Hitting All-Time Low
  • 9/19/2024
Caroline von Kessler Appointed To Board Of Estate Planning Council Of Chattanooga
Caroline von Kessler Appointed To Board Of Estate Planning Council Of Chattanooga
  • 9/19/2024
Chattanooga Chamber Announces New Vice President Of Marketing
Chattanooga Chamber Announces New Vice President Of Marketing
  • 9/19/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: Realtor Safety Month - Avoid Phishing Scams
Kadi Brown: Realtor Safety Month - Avoid Phishing Scams
  • 9/19/2024
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Adds Cornelius Bayes, Don McDowell To Board
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Adds Cornelius Bayes, Don McDowell To Board
  • 9/17/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 12-18
  • 9/19/2024
Student Scene
UTC Vice Chancellor For Advancement Kim White To Transition Into New Role In 2025
UTC Vice Chancellor For Advancement Kim White To Transition Into New Role In 2025
  • 9/20/2024
Annual Student-Led 423 Night Market Hosted By Southern Adventist University
Annual Student-Led 423 Night Market Hosted By Southern Adventist University
  • 9/20/2024
11 Lee University Faculty Receive Promotion In Rank
11 Lee University Faculty Receive Promotion In Rank
  • 9/20/2024
Living Well
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center In East Hamilton To Offer New, Early Memory Care Service
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center In East Hamilton To Offer New, Early Memory Care Service
  • 9/20/2024
Siskin Hospital Nursing Recruitment Event Is Tuesday
Siskin Hospital Nursing Recruitment Event Is Tuesday
  • 9/20/2024
Julie Taylor, Erlanger Foundation’s President And Chief Development Officer To Retire Sept. 30
  • 9/20/2024
Memories
Constitution Week Commemorated At Chattanooga City Council
Constitution Week Commemorated At Chattanooga City Council
  • 9/19/2024
Hamilton County Family Celebrates 66 Continuous Years Of Family Connections
  • 9/20/2024
Cherokee National v. Georgia 1828-1838
  • 9/20/2024
Outdoors
Master Gardeners Offers Free High Tunnels Class Saturday
Master Gardeners Offers Free High Tunnels Class Saturday
  • 9/17/2024
Foster Falls Among $2.6 Million In Parks & Recreation Grants Announced By TDEC
  • 9/16/2024
Community Invited To Update Chattanooga's Outdoor Recreation Map
  • 9/16/2024
Travel
Creative Discovery Museum Opens New Temporary Exhibit, ReImagine
  • 9/19/2024
Chattanooga, Birmingham Host Giant-Screen Cinema Industry’s International Conference
Chattanooga, Birmingham Host Giant-Screen Cinema Industry’s International Conference
  • 9/17/2024
Randy Meyer Racing Team Members To Appear At The Tennessee Tow Show In Chattanooga Sept. 27-28
  • 9/17/2024
Church
SMBC Celebrates 79th Women's Day
  • 9/20/2024
Bob Tamasy: Practical Teaching About Money That We Lack
Bob Tamasy: Practical Teaching About Money That We Lack
  • 9/19/2024
George Beverly Shea – “A Gentle Giant”
George Beverly Shea – “A Gentle Giant”
  • 9/16/2024
Obituaries
Gene Edwards
Gene Edwards
  • 9/20/2024
Wanda Kathryn Dunn
Wanda Kathryn Dunn
  • 9/20/2024
Beth Sosebee Walker
Beth Sosebee Walker
  • 9/19/2024