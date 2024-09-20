Tyner Middle School Student Arrested For Sexual Battery; 8 Victims Located

A student at Tyner Middle School was arrested Friday for sexual battery. The Sheriff's Office said it was found there were eight victims.

The Sheriff's Office said, "The School Resource Deputy assigned to Tyner Middle School was notified by a faculty member of students reporting sexual battery that had been occurring this year by another student.

"The SRD and HCSO Investigative Services immediately began an investigation into the allegations. During the course of the investigation, the SRD located eight victims."

One juvenile suspect was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center. The juvenile is being charged with seven counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery.

The victims in this incident were all under the age of thirteen. No students sustained any injuries.