5-Year-Old Accidently Shoots Himself In Knee At Chester Frost Park

Hamilton County Park Rangers and emergency medical personnel responded to Chester Frost Park on Saturday at 11:50 a.m. for a reported traumatic injury at Campsite #26.

The caller advised a 5-year-old child had been alone in the family car and was bleeding from his leg above the kneecap.

When EMS and Park Rangers arrived on scene, it was later determined the child was inside the family car when he apparently began playing with a firearm that was left inside. The child discharged a round which, according to EMS, grazed his leg. Fortunately, the child did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

Hamilton County Park Rangers initially responded to the call and took the accident report, however, the incident investigation has now been turned over to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for follow-up.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, however, no charges have been filed at this time.