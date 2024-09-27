Latest Headlines

Many Streets Have Downed Trees, Flooding

  • Friday, September 27, 2024

The following locations are closed or have limited access.

New incidents:
Chestnut Street between 3rd and 4th - Tree Down
Addison Road at Bonny Oaks - Wires Down
Riverfront Parkway at Reggie White - Hazard Reported
3500 Taylor Street - Hazard Reported
2514 Amnicola Hwy - Flooding
1900 Cummings Hwy - Fully closed, unknown hazard
1915 McCallie Ave - Hazard Reported
1205 W 3rd Street - Hazard Reported

Roads may reopen with or without notice as crews clear debris, trees, wires or flooding dissipates. You should avoid these areas until the ongoing weather threat is over. 

Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas. Road conditions will worsen as winds increase and the rain is expected to continue into the night. 

Do not cross flooded roads or attempt to bypass downed power lines. 

Report impassable locations due to flooding trees, or wires down by dialing the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 698-2525.


Chattanooga FC Makes First Trip To Toronto FC II
  • Sports
  • 9/27/2024
UTC Hosts UNC Greensboro On Sunday In SoCon Match Up
  • Sports
  • 9/27/2024
East Hamilton Harriers Sweep Hamilton County Meet Titles
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/27/2024
Covenant Soccer Adjust Weekend Schedule Due To Helene
  • Sports
  • 9/27/2024
VOLLEYBALL ROUND-UP: Thursday, September 26
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/27/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/27/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BAUM, ... more

CSB Releases Investigative Update Into Fatal TS USA Chemical Eruption
  • 9/26/2024

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board on Thursday released an update into its ongoing investigation of a May 30 accidental release of a molten mixture of sodium hydroxide and ... more

  • 9/26/2024

A 22-year-old Hixson woman is facing second-degree murder charges after shooting her boyfriend after he punched her, then tried to run out the front door. Alaina Michell Stallings said she ... more

2 UTC Students Suffer Burns In Wednesday Incident
  • 9/26/2024
HCSO Personnel Investigate 4 Separate School Threats On Wednesday; 2 Students Arrested
  • 9/26/2024
  • 9/26/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/26/2024
  • 9/25/2024
  • 9/27/2024
Honor Indigenous People On Moccasin Bend
  • 9/27/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/27/2024
Crime And Punishment
  • 9/27/2024
Slow Down And Buckle Up
  • 9/26/2024
  • 9/26/2024
  • 9/26/2024
  • 9/26/2024
Chattanooga FC Part Ways With Head Coach Rod Underwood, Effective Immediately
  • 9/26/2024
Covenant Soccer Adjust Weekend Schedule Due To Helene
  • 9/27/2024
Soddy Daisy To Offer 2 Fall Festivals
  • 9/26/2024
  • 9/26/2024
This Week In The Arts
  • 9/26/2024
  • 9/26/2024
Oktoberfest In Red Bank Is Sept. 28
  • 9/25/2024
  • 9/27/2024
  • 9/27/2024
  • 9/27/2024
  • 9/27/2024
  • 9/26/2024
  • 9/27/2024
Honor Indigenous People On Moccasin Bend
  • 9/27/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/27/2024
Hoptown Opens 2nd Location On Rossville Avenue; Mean Jeen’s To Serve Highland Park
  • 9/23/2024
Chattanooga Food Center Hosts Inaugural Good Food Fair
  • 9/17/2024
  • 9/16/2024
  • 9/25/2024
First Horizon Recognized By TIME Magazine On List Of World's Best Companies
  • 9/25/2024
  • 9/25/2024
  • 9/26/2024
Realtor Safety Month: Tips For Commercial Realtors
  • 9/26/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 19-25
  • 9/26/2024
  • 9/26/2024
  • 9/26/2024
  • 9/26/2024
1st Annual Marion County Health Expo Is Saturday
  • 9/25/2024
  • 9/25/2024
  • 9/25/2024
  • 9/25/2024
"Moccasin Bend: Beginnings And Endings" Program Hike Is Oct. 12
  • 9/26/2024
Cherokee National v. Georgia 1828-1838
  • 9/20/2024
  • 9/24/2024
Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County Host Fall Garden Festival
  • 9/24/2024
TFWC Considers License Fees At September Meeting
  • 9/23/2024
  • 9/24/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens New Temporary Exhibit, ReImagine
  • 9/19/2024
  • 9/23/2024
SMBC Celebrates 9th Pastoral Anniversary Oct. 20
  • 9/26/2024
  • 9/26/2024
"I'm Willing To Work: It Will Make A Difference" Is Sermon Title At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/25/2024
  • 9/27/2024
  • 9/27/2024
  • 9/27/2024