Many Streets Have Downed Trees, Flooding

The following locations are closed or have limited access.

New incidents:

Chestnut Street between 3rd and 4th - Tree Down

Addison Road at Bonny Oaks - Wires Down

Riverfront Parkway at Reggie White - Hazard Reported

3500 Taylor Street - Hazard Reported

2514 Amnicola Hwy - Flooding

1900 Cummings Hwy - Fully closed, unknown hazard

1915 McCallie Ave - Hazard Reported

1205 W 3rd Street - Hazard Reported



Roads may reopen with or without notice as crews clear debris, trees, wires or flooding dissipates. You should avoid these areas until the ongoing weather threat is over.

Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas. Road conditions will worsen as winds increase and the rain is expected to continue into the night.

Do not cross flooded roads or attempt to bypass downed power lines.

Report impassable locations due to flooding trees, or wires down by dialing the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 698-2525.





