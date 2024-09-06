Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ARMANDO-CHAVEZ, JORGE
7180 SHEPHARD VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FORGERY
BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
293 KAREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
BUENDIA, ANTHONY JACOB
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL
6405 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GA)
DELASHMITT, DUSTIN REED
5012 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 373434214
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DIXSON, WANDA RENAE
2501 S MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
ECHEGARAY, CRISTINA
1609 FIVE SPRINGS DR CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FOLEY, MEGHAN MARIE
3918 BOWMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
HATFIELD-STREEVAL, JENNIFER RYANE
225 HOUSER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HAYKAL, AVERY SHAWN
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APTI 123 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HIGDON, ALISHA MAIRE
121 PASTCO CEMETARY ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
HIGH, MARCUS ANTUANE
1209 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUGHES BALL, TAMESHA DANYELLE
3426 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111418
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HUGHLETT, ELENE
5237 WOODLAND VIEW CIRLCE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency:
ASSAULT
JACKSON, JAMES FRANK
1025 LANSDALE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JOHNSON WILEY, KISHON ELISHA
1306 MCGAVOCK PIKE NASHVILLE, 37216
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, JUSTIN DAN
HOMELESS CUMMING, 30040
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY0
LAYNE, RANDY LEE
312 JACKSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL RESALE
MATTHEW, MITZIE RENEE
703 GERMANTOWN RD APT 312 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCBEE, HUNTER OBRYAN
344 STRAIN ROAD COHUTTA, 30710
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MIDDLETON, DOMINIQUE LORENZO
800 MCCALIIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORTON, SARAH LOUANN
7404 MOSES RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THREATS OF VIOLENCE AGAINST A SCHOOL RELATED ACTIV
NICHOLSON-MARK, JAMICHAEL JAMES
3923 BONNY OAKS DR Chattanooga, 374061607
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
OHARA, ARISTOTLE BENOMI
400 KILMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041633
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OHARA, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
5113 HWY 58TH CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRINCE, CODY JARRED
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RAY, MELVIN LERICE
208 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 374021019
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
ROSIENDO LOPEZ, ESWIN
4513 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, SHAREEF SHAUDON
6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 714 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
THOMPSON, DIANNA DENISE
3511 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101341
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
TUCKER, ANTHONY VERNON
2019 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041440
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
TURLEY, BEWIE LAMAR
3702 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072308
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TWITTY, RECO ANTOINE
3511 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101341
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
VELASQUEZ-CASTANEDA, JUAN CARLOS
4112 EASTWAY TERRACE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS STOLEN PROPERTY
DRIVING REV FOR DUI
VINES, ALLISON JUANETTE
803 GADD ROAD APT 8 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
WELLES, HEATHER MICHELLE
110 BROWN ESTATES RD LA FAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
WHITE, TIMIA YEVETTE
1204 TALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, THOMASA CHEYANNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, TIA CASSIDY
HOMELESSS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YARBER, TRAVIIS LEANTRON
2407 BYRD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ZACHARIE, FLOYD
5016 Mimosa Cir Chattanooga, 374161929
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
Here are the mug shots:
|BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BUENDIA, ANTHONY JACOB
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/10/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GA)
|
|FOLEY, MEGHAN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/26/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|HUGHES BALL, TAMESHA DANYELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|HUGHLETT, ELENE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/10/1971
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, JAMES FRANK
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/31/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|JOHNSON WILEY, KISHON ELISHA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LAYNE, RANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL RESALE
|
|MATTHEW, MITZIE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/16/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MIDDLETON, DOMINIQUE LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORTON, SARAH LOUANN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/16/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Charge(s):
- THREATS OF VIOLENCE AGAINST A SCHOOL RELATED ACTIV
|
|NICHOLSON-MARK, JAMICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/31/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|OHARA, ARISTOTLE BENOMI
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/18/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OHARA, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/31/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PRINCE, CODY JARRED
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|RAY, MELVIN LERICE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/23/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|SMITH, SHAREEF SHAUDON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/11/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|THOMPSON, DIANNA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|TUCKER, ANTHONY VERNON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/06/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
|
|TWITTY, RECO ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/06/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|VINES, ALLISON JUANETTE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/02/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
|
|WELLES, HEATHER MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/24/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
|
|WHITE, TIMIA YEVETTE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/12/2001
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|YARBER, TRAVIIS LEANTRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2024
Charge(s):
|