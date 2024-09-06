Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, September 6, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARMANDO-CHAVEZ, JORGE 
7180 SHEPHARD VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FORGERY

BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 
293 KAREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

BUENDIA, ANTHONY JACOB 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL 
6405 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GA)

DELASHMITT, DUSTIN REED 
5012 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 373434214 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DIXSON, WANDA RENAE 
2501 S MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

ECHEGARAY, CRISTINA 
1609 FIVE SPRINGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FOLEY, MEGHAN MARIE 
3918 BOWMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

HATFIELD-STREEVAL, JENNIFER RYANE 
225 HOUSER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HAYKAL, AVERY SHAWN 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APTI 123 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

HIGDON, ALISHA MAIRE 
121 PASTCO CEMETARY ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

HIGH, MARCUS ANTUANE 
1209 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUGHES BALL, TAMESHA DANYELLE 
3426 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111418 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HUGHLETT, ELENE 
5237 WOODLAND VIEW CIRLCE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ASSAULT

JACKSON, JAMES FRANK 
1025 LANSDALE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JOHNSON WILEY, KISHON ELISHA 
1306 MCGAVOCK PIKE NASHVILLE, 37216 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, JUSTIN DAN 
HOMELESS CUMMING, 30040 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY0

LAYNE, RANDY LEE 
312 JACKSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL RESALE

MATTHEW, MITZIE RENEE 
703 GERMANTOWN RD APT 312 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCBEE, HUNTER OBRYAN 
344 STRAIN ROAD COHUTTA, 30710 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MIDDLETON, DOMINIQUE LORENZO 
800 MCCALIIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORTON, SARAH LOUANN 
7404 MOSES RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THREATS OF VIOLENCE AGAINST A SCHOOL RELATED ACTIV

NICHOLSON-MARK, JAMICHAEL JAMES 
3923 BONNY OAKS DR Chattanooga, 374061607 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

OHARA, ARISTOTLE BENOMI 
400 KILMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041633 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OHARA, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE 
5113 HWY 58TH CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRINCE, CODY JARRED 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RAY, MELVIN LERICE 
208 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 374021019 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

ROSIENDO LOPEZ, ESWIN 
4513 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, SHAREEF SHAUDON 
6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 714 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

THOMPSON, DIANNA DENISE 
3511 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101341 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

TUCKER, ANTHONY VERNON 
2019 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041440 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY

TURLEY, BEWIE LAMAR 
3702 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072308 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TWITTY, RECO ANTOINE 
3511 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101341 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT

VELASQUEZ-CASTANEDA, JUAN CARLOS 
4112 EASTWAY TERRACE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS STOLEN PROPERTY
DRIVING REV FOR DUI

VINES, ALLISON JUANETTE 
803 GADD ROAD APT 8 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

WELLES, HEATHER MICHELLE 
110 BROWN ESTATES RD LA FAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY

WHITE, TIMIA YEVETTE 
1204 TALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, THOMASA CHEYANNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, TIA CASSIDY 
HOMELESSS CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YARBER, TRAVIIS LEANTRON 
2407 BYRD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ZACHARIE, FLOYD 
5016 Mimosa Cir Chattanooga, 374161929 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

