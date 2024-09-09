James Berry Receives Endorsement Of Commissioner Gene-0 Shipley

Latest Headlines

Soddy Daisy Commission candidate James Berry has received the endorsement of outgoing Commissioner Gene-o Shipley.

Commissioner Shipley said, “Please join me in supporting James Berry for Soddy Daisy City Commission to fill one of the three seats since I'm not running again. James will be a perfect fit for my old seat and won't need any on the job training.

"This job is more demanding than most would know, and James checks all the boxes. As outgoing chairman of Middle Valley Youth he's going to have a good idea of the needs and challenges for Soddy Daisy Kids Club.
As a board member of Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department, he's going to have a good idea also of the needs and challenges we face funding our paid Fire Department.

"He's been involved in community events for a very long time and wants the best for our community. James and his wife, Kristi, are Soddy Daisy High School graduates. With their son a freshman at SDHS, he's got skin in the game.”

Commissioner Shipley has served Soddy Daisy for over 25 years before he was elected to the Hamilton County Commission in 2022.

After receiving the endorsement, Mr. Berry said, “I can’t fully express how much this endorsement means to me. I first met Gene-o through my wife and her family, who have known him for years. His dad went to school with Kristi’s papaw, and Gene-o was her softball coach in the '80s. Over a dozen years ago, I got to know him when he came over to help thaw Kristi’s Mamaw’s frozen pipes. He didn’t charge a dime, and from that moment, our friendship was born. Over the years, he’s become my role model, mentor and hero. So, when he decided to run for District One Commissioner and asked for my help, I didn’t think twice. How could anyone say no to a man like him? To say those are big shoes to fill is an understatement, but I can tell you one thing: I'll work my tail off for our city.”
