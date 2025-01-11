Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ATCHLEY, LARRY LIONEL
1325 GADD RD HIXSON, 373433918
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
AVILA MARTEL, CHRISTIAN
6811 OL COUNTIN RD RICHLAND,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BAILEY, SERPRENA LENETT
1164 GREENDALE WAY APT 216 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
BLAKE, JIMMY JEROME
354 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COFFEE, KENDRICK
3609 SHARATON DRIVE CHATTNOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COOK, BENJAMIN DOUGLAS
10427 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
COOK, JASMINE CORA ROSE
1218 GADD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
HICKMAN, EMILY MADISON
274 CLARE ST ROSSVILLE, 307415114
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLCOMB, LEONARD TERRY
130 BROWNS FERRY RD HOMELES CHATTANOOGA, 374191705
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HUBBARD, KEYSHAYLA LESHA
1817 JACKSON ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
HUGHES, BRADISHIA
2510 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KIRK, ANTWAN DEWAYNE
1600 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LEPAGE, JOAN MARIE
540 HANEY HILL ROAD GREENVILLE, 37743
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MARTIN, DEVIN LEBRON
2314 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062507
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
MAYNARD, JOSHUA STEWARD
147 FREEMAN CIRCLE BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, AUSTIN D
2627 HIXSON PIKE APT.
254 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
MILLER, JOHN JAY
313 HEDGEWOOD DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ORZINO, DAKOTA MATTHEW
7001 S DENT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PETERSON, MYLES JOSHUA
4026 SOUTH TERRACE APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN
2202 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAPAPORT, STEPHEN ELLIOTT
5031 SIGNAL MILL LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
INCEST
INCEST
AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
RAY, JOSHUA TAYLOR
1015 CLIFF CAVE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REEVES, DEMETRIUS CORTEZ
2129 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212720
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RICHMOND, KDARRIUS RASHAD
6913 GREENWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SANDERS, BRENDA MARIE
3812 ALTAMIRA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
VANDALISM
SCOGGINS, SARA ELIZABETH
1300 SIDE CREEK WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SCOTT, ZACHARY RYAN
805 Kay Circle Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER DALEY
2901 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, PRESTON DEWAYNE
888 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
STRICKLAND, SCOTT RANDALL
3825 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SWARTOUT, NILES CHRISTOPHER
7433 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
WARD, JOSHUA LEE
NIOTA, 37826
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CHEROKEE CO. NC)
Here are the mug shots:
|BLAKE, JIMMY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 02/22/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COOK, BENJAMIN DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/04/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|COOK, JASMINE CORA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/16/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
|
|HICKMAN, EMILY MADISON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/19/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HOLCOMB, LEONARD TERRY
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/13/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HUBBARD, KEYSHAYLA LESHA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
|
|HUGHES, BRADISHIA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/12/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KIRK, ANTWAN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/27/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MARTIN, DEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/27/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MAYNARD, JOSHUA STEWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/03/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCALISTER, ANGELA D
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/31/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MILLER, JOHN JAY
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 06/08/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
- FORGERY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|PETERSON, MYLES JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/14/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RAPAPORT, STEPHEN ELLIOTT
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/18/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
- INCEST
- INCEST
- AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
|
|RAY, JOSHUA TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/04/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RICHMOND, KDARRIUS RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/12/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SCOTT, ZACHARY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/24/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, CHRISTOPHER DALEY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WARD, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/06/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CHEROKEE CO. NC)
|