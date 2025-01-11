Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ATCHLEY, LARRY LIONEL 
1325 GADD RD HIXSON, 373433918 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

AVILA MARTEL, CHRISTIAN 
6811 OL COUNTIN RD RICHLAND, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BAILEY, SERPRENA LENETT 
1164 GREENDALE WAY APT 216 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

BLAKE, JIMMY JEROME 
354 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COFFEE, KENDRICK 
3609 SHARATON DRIVE CHATTNOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COOK, BENJAMIN DOUGLAS 
10427 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

COOK, JASMINE CORA ROSE 
1218 GADD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE

HICKMAN, EMILY MADISON 
274 CLARE ST ROSSVILLE, 307415114 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOLCOMB, LEONARD TERRY 
130 BROWNS FERRY RD HOMELES CHATTANOOGA, 374191705 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HUBBARD, KEYSHAYLA LESHA 
1817 JACKSON ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

HUGHES, BRADISHIA 
2510 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KIRK, ANTWAN DEWAYNE 
1600 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LEPAGE, JOAN MARIE 
540 HANEY HILL ROAD GREENVILLE, 37743 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MARTIN, DEVIN LEBRON 
2314 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062507 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT

MAYNARD, JOSHUA STEWARD 
147 FREEMAN CIRCLE BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, AUSTIN D 
2627 HIXSON PIKE APT.

254 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

MILLER, JOHN JAY 
313 HEDGEWOOD DRIVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ORZINO, DAKOTA MATTHEW 
7001 S DENT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PETERSON, MYLES JOSHUA 
4026 SOUTH TERRACE APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN 
2202 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAPAPORT, STEPHEN ELLIOTT 
5031 SIGNAL MILL LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
INCEST
INCEST
AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD

RAY, JOSHUA TAYLOR 
1015 CLIFF CAVE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REEVES, DEMETRIUS CORTEZ 
2129 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212720 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RICHMOND, KDARRIUS RASHAD 
6913 GREENWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SANDERS, BRENDA MARIE 
3812 ALTAMIRA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
VANDALISM

SCOGGINS, SARA ELIZABETH 
1300 SIDE CREEK WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SCOTT, ZACHARY RYAN 
805 Kay Circle Chattanooga, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, CHRISTOPHER DALEY 
2901 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, PRESTON DEWAYNE 
888 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

STRICKLAND, SCOTT RANDALL 
3825 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SWARTOUT, NILES CHRISTOPHER 
7433 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

WARD, JOSHUA LEE 
NIOTA, 37826 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CHEROKEE CO. NC)

Here are the mug shots:

BLAKE, JIMMY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 02/22/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COOK, BENJAMIN DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/04/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
COOK, JASMINE CORA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/16/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
HICKMAN, EMILY MADISON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/19/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLCOMB, LEONARD TERRY
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/13/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HUBBARD, KEYSHAYLA LESHA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
HUGHES, BRADISHIA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/12/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KIRK, ANTWAN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/27/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MARTIN, DEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/27/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MAYNARD, JOSHUA STEWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/03/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCALISTER, ANGELA D
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/31/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MILLER, JOHN JAY
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 06/08/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PETERSON, MYLES JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/14/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAPAPORT, STEPHEN ELLIOTT
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/18/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
  • INCEST
  • INCEST
  • AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
RAY, JOSHUA TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/04/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RICHMOND, KDARRIUS RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/12/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SCOTT, ZACHARY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/24/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER DALEY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WARD, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/06/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CHEROKEE CO. NC)


