ATCHLEY, LARRY LIONEL

1325 GADD RD HIXSON, 373433918

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



AVILA MARTEL, CHRISTIAN

6811 OL COUNTIN RD RICHLAND,

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BAILEY, SERPRENA LENETT

1164 GREENDALE WAY APT 216 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



BLAKE, JIMMY JEROME

354 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COFFEE, KENDRICK

3609 SHARATON DRIVE CHATTNOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COOK, BENJAMIN DOUGLAS

10427 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



COOK, JASMINE CORA ROSE

1218 GADD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE



HICKMAN, EMILY MADISON

274 CLARE ST ROSSVILLE, 307415114

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOLCOMB, LEONARD TERRY

130 BROWNS FERRY RD HOMELES CHATTANOOGA, 374191705

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HUBBARD, KEYSHAYLA LESHA

1817 JACKSON ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT



HUGHES, BRADISHIA

2510 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KIRK, ANTWAN DEWAYNE

1600 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



LEPAGE, JOAN MARIE

540 HANEY HILL ROAD GREENVILLE, 37743

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MARTIN, DEVIN LEBRON

2314 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062507

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ASSAULT



MAYNARD, JOSHUA STEWARD

147 FREEMAN CIRCLE BENTON, 37307

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MILLER, AUSTIN D

2627 HIXSON PIKE APT.

MILLER, AUSTIN D

2627 HIXSON PIKE APT. 254 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT



MILLER, JOHN JAY

313 HEDGEWOOD DRIVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY



ORZINO, DAKOTA MATTHEW

7001 S DENT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PETERSON, MYLES JOSHUA

4026 SOUTH TERRACE APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN

2202 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RAPAPORT, STEPHEN ELLIOTT

5031 SIGNAL MILL LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
INCEST
INCEST
AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD



RAY, JOSHUA TAYLOR

1015 CLIFF CAVE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



REEVES, DEMETRIUS CORTEZ

2129 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212720

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



RICHMOND, KDARRIUS RASHAD

6913 GREENWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SANDERS, BRENDA MARIE

3812 ALTAMIRA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ASSAULT
VANDALISM



SCOGGINS, SARA ELIZABETH

1300 SIDE CREEK WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR



SCOTT, ZACHARY RYAN

805 Kay Circle Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SMITH, CHRISTOPHER DALEY

2901 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SMITH, PRESTON DEWAYNE

888 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT



STRICKLAND, SCOTT RANDALL

3825 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



SWARTOUT, NILES CHRISTOPHER

7433 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST



WARD, JOSHUA LEE

NIOTA, 37826

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CHEROKEE CO. NC)

