Georgia House Speaker Says He Will Stop Colton Moore From Attending Joint Session; Moore Says He's Going

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns has told Senator Colton Moore he will not be allowed to attend a joint session on Thursday.

Senator Moore, of Dade County, says he's going.

He said, "Speaker Jon Burns is attempting to ARREST and BLOCK me from representing the 53rd District at tomorrow’s State of the State joint session.

"This corrupt move is an attempt to silence your voice and mine."

The Burns letter to Senator Moore says:

On Thursday, January 16th, 2025, members of the General Assembly will gather in the House Chamber for Governor Brian Kemp’s seventh State of the State Address.

As you will recall, on March 14th, 2024, following your vile, disparaging, and false comments in reference to the character of former Speaker David Ralston, because House Rules require me to uphold the decorum of the House and decency of speech, I subsequently ordered the doorkeeper of the House, Corey Mulkey, to prevent your entrance onto any property of the Georgia House of Representatives, especially the House Chamber.



This letter serves as a reminder that my order is still in effect and you are not allowed to enter the House Chamber. This includes joining your colleagues from the Senate for the State of the State Address unless you deliver a sincere apology to the family, extended family, and loved ones of former Speaker David Ralston from the floor of the Senate before January 16th, 2025.

Senator Moore told the House Speaker his letter was "unconstitutional, illegal and the most disgraceful piece of correspondence issued by a legislator in the history of the State of Georgia."

He said, "Your acts constitute both an impermissible censorship of my voice as an elected State Senator and an unlawful obstruction of my sworn duties to the people of Georgia."

Senator Moore said he "wanted to inform you of my presence" at the session and said his order was unenforceable and invalid."



