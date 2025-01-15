Latest Headlines

Georgia House Speaker Says He Will Stop Colton Moore From Attending Joint Session; Moore Says He's Going

  • Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns has told Senator Colton Moore he will not be allowed to attend a joint session on Thursday.

Senator Moore, of Dade County, says he's going.

He said, "Speaker Jon Burns is attempting to ARREST and BLOCK me from representing the 53rd District at tomorrow’s State of the State joint session.

"This corrupt move is an attempt to silence your voice and mine."

The Burns letter to Senator Moore says:

On Thursday, January 16th, 2025, members of the General Assembly will gather in the House Chamber for Governor Brian Kemp’s seventh State of the State Address.

As you will recall, on March 14th, 2024, following your vile, disparaging, and false comments in reference to the character of former Speaker David Ralston, because House Rules require me to uphold the decorum of the House and decency of speech, I subsequently ordered the doorkeeper of the House, Corey Mulkey, to prevent your entrance onto any property of the Georgia House of Representatives, especially the House Chamber.

This letter serves as a reminder that my order is still in effect and you are not allowed to enter the House Chamber. This includes joining your colleagues from the Senate for the State of the State Address unless you deliver a sincere apology to the family, extended family, and loved ones of former Speaker David Ralston from the floor of the Senate before January 16th, 2025.

Senator Moore told the House Speaker his letter was "unconstitutional, illegal and the most disgraceful piece of correspondence issued by a legislator in the history of the State of Georgia."

He said, "Your acts constitute both an impermissible censorship of my voice as an elected State Senator and an unlawful obstruction of my sworn duties to the people of Georgia."

Senator Moore said he "wanted to inform you of my presence" at the session and said his order was unenforceable and invalid."


Latest Headlines
Jason Chen Trial Jurors See Disturbing Photo Of Shackled Body Of Jasmine Pace At Morgue
Jason Chen Trial Jurors See Disturbing Photo Of Shackled Body Of Jasmine Pace At Morgue
  • Breaking News
  • 1/15/2025
Georgia House Speaker Says He Will Stop Colton Moore From Attending Joint Session; Moore Says He's Going
  • Breaking News
  • 1/15/2025
3 Players From Cleveland, Tn., Nominated For 2025 McDonald’s All American Games In Brooklyn
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/15/2025
Chattanooga Police Investigating Fatal Crash Early Wednesday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 1/15/2025
County Commission Comes To Aid Of HES Tax Woes; Executive Director Resigns
  • Breaking News
  • 1/15/2025
Randy Smith: Pearls' Tigers On Top Of Polls A 2nd Time
Randy Smith: Pearls' Tigers On Top Of Polls A 2nd Time
  • Sports
  • 1/15/2025
Breaking News
Georgia House Speaker Says He Will Stop Colton Moore From Attending Joint Session; Moore Says He's Going
  • 1/15/2025

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns has told Senator Colton Moore he will not be allowed to attend a joint session on Thursday. Senator Moore, of Dade County, says he's going. He said, "Speaker ... more

Chattanooga Police Investigating Fatal Crash Early Wednesday Morning
  • 1/15/2025

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating an early morning fatal crash in the 8000 block of Apison Pike. Chattanooga Police responded at 1 a.m. to a traffic crash with injuries ... more

County Commission Comes To Aid Of HES Tax Woes; Executive Director Resigns
  • 1/15/2025

The County Commission voted 10-1 on Wednesday to come to the aid of the Humane Education Society (HES), which found itself with a big unexpected property tax bill after what County Mayor Weston ... more

Breaking News
Governor Lee Announces Special Session To Begin Jan. 27 On Education Freedom, Disaster Relief, Illegal Immigration
  • 1/15/2025
East Ridge Council Opts Not To Have Jeffrey Ezell Serve On Council, Housing Commission And Planning Commission At Same Time
  • 1/15/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/15/2025
2 Dead In Rhea County In Apparent Murder Suicide
  • 1/14/2025
Detective In Chen Case Opened Suitcase By River, Felt Body Parts In Garbage Bag, Called Medical Examiner
Detective In Chen Case Opened Suitcase By River, Felt Body Parts In Garbage Bag, Called Medical Examiner
  • 1/14/2025
Opinion
Reclaiming Local Control: Is It Possible To End The Era Of Bureaucratic Planning In Hamilton County?
  • 1/14/2025
The South's Overreaction To Snow - And Response
  • 1/13/2025
New Beginnings, New Life, New Country - Federal Courts Confer Citizenship On New Citizens
  • 1/15/2025
Hidden Power
  • 1/15/2025
Partisan And Non Partisan Mayors Race
  • 1/15/2025
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Danny White's Golden Touch Continues With Hiring Of Mike Keith
Mark Wiedmer: Danny White's Golden Touch Continues With Hiring Of Mike Keith
  • 1/14/2025
Randy Smith: Pearls' Tigers On Top Of Polls A 2nd Time
Randy Smith: Pearls' Tigers On Top Of Polls A 2nd Time
  • 1/15/2025
Hoops Central: #6 Tennessee vs. #23 Georgia
Hoops Central: #6 Tennessee vs. #23 Georgia
  • 1/15/2025
Hoops Central: #15/15 Lady Vols vs. RV/RV Mississippi State
Hoops Central: #15/15 Lady Vols vs. RV/RV Mississippi State
  • 1/15/2025
Lady Vols To Host “We Back Pat” Game Thursday
Lady Vols To Host “We Back Pat” Game Thursday
  • 1/14/2025
Happenings
2025 Chattanooga-Hamilton County Armed Forces Parade Scheduled For May 2
2025 Chattanooga-Hamilton County Armed Forces Parade Scheduled For May 2
  • 1/15/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Tasks Of Adulthood
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Tasks Of Adulthood
  • 1/15/2025
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Snow, Broken Windows, Peter Yarrow, Carter Funeral, Chicken, and Football
  • 1/14/2025
Gateway To Freedom Exhibit Has Opening Reception Monday
Gateway To Freedom Exhibit Has Opening Reception Monday
  • 1/15/2025
Junior League Of Chattanooga Reflects On 2024 And Looks Ahead To 2025
  • 1/14/2025
Entertainment
ArtsBuild Announces Feasibility Study For A Community Performing Arts Center In Chattanooga
  • 1/15/2025
United States Air Force Band Of Mid-America “Liberty For All” Concert Is Feb. 14
United States Air Force Band Of Mid-America “Liberty For All” Concert Is Feb. 14
  • 1/15/2025
ETSO To Host 7th Annual Sweet & Salty Valentine's Concert Feb. 13
  • 1/15/2025
2025 Lookout Wild Film Festival Begins Friday
  • 1/13/2025
Chattanooga Music Club And MacDowell Music Club Have Free Community Concert Sunday
  • 1/13/2025
Opinion
Reclaiming Local Control: Is It Possible To End The Era Of Bureaucratic Planning In Hamilton County?
  • 1/14/2025
The South's Overreaction To Snow - And Response
  • 1/13/2025
New Beginnings, New Life, New Country - Federal Courts Confer Citizenship On New Citizens
  • 1/15/2025
Dining
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
  • 1/7/2025
Dutch Bros To Open New Location Friday
  • 1/7/2025
Chipotle Opens In Dalton
  • 12/30/2024
Business
Attorney Censured For Posting Confidential Information On Client Who Had Given Her Bad Review
  • 1/15/2025
Chambliss Adds 2 Paralegals To Its Legal Teams
Chambliss Adds 2 Paralegals To Its Legal Teams
  • 1/14/2025
ORNL Partnership With EPB Tests New Method For Protecting Quantum Networks
  • 1/13/2025
Real Estate
Dunkin' Donuts Site On Broad Street Sells For $1,825,000
  • 1/9/2025
700 Market Sells For $1,550,000
700 Market Sells For $1,550,000
  • 1/9/2025
Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For
Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For
  • 1/6/2025
Student Scene
Lee University To Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
  • 1/15/2025
UTC Professor Explores Cognitive Neuroscience Through Eye-Tracking Research
UTC Professor Explores Cognitive Neuroscience Through Eye-Tracking Research
  • 1/15/2025
GNTC Awards First Latin American Association-Mohawk Scholarships
  • 1/14/2025
Living Well
Woman Wanted On Charges Of Impersonating A Nurse
Woman Wanted On Charges Of Impersonating A Nurse
  • 1/15/2025
Orange Grove Center Approved For Tennessee's Individualized Education Account Program
Orange Grove Center Approved For Tennessee's Individualized Education Account Program
  • 1/15/2025
Orange Grove Announces Camp Osage, Its 1st Children's Summer Day Camp
Orange Grove Announces Camp Osage, Its 1st Children's Summer Day Camp
  • 1/15/2025
Memories
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
  • 1/15/2025
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announces Lineup Of Events For Black History Month
  • 1/14/2025
Pleasant Garden Cemetery Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
Pleasant Garden Cemetery Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
  • 1/10/2025
Outdoors
THP Troopers Rescue Great Horned Owl
  • 1/14/2025
Commission Hears Fishing Proposals At Abbreviated January Meeting
  • 1/9/2025
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
  • 1/7/2025
Travel
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Earns 2024 Platinum Choice Awards By Smart Meetings
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Earns 2024 Platinum Choice Awards By Smart Meetings
  • 1/10/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: No Shortcuts To Proper Training, Physically Or Spiritually
Bob Tamasy: No Shortcuts To Proper Training, Physically Or Spiritually
  • 1/13/2025
Heritage Exhibit And Magazine Celebrate Church Pioneers
Heritage Exhibit And Magazine Celebrate Church Pioneers
  • 1/13/2025
"You Have To Have A Foundation To Build Upon" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/15/2025
Obituaries
Jerry McCulley
Jerry McCulley
  • 1/15/2025
Judith "Judy" Carol Parker
Judith "Judy" Carol Parker
  • 1/15/2025
Wanda McGaughey Wilbanks
Wanda McGaughey Wilbanks
  • 1/15/2025