Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise Names Christopher Thompson As New CEO

Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise announces the appointment of Christopher Thompson as its new chief executive officer. After a nationwide search, which attracted over 300 candidates, Mr. Thompson will step into the role on March 3. Current President and CEO, Martina Guilfoil, is set to retire at the end of February, but will remain active in the transition period.

Mr. Thompson brings experience in community and economic development to CNE. He currently serves as the chief executive officer of the West Central Missouri Community Action Agency and the West Central Community Development Corporation (d/b/a New Growth), both headquartered in Appleton City, Mo.

West Central is one of 19 community action agencies in Missouri, serving nine primary counties in the West Central region, including Cass County in the KC Metro. West Central administers a wide range of programs, including housing assistance, food security, multi-family housing, home weatherization, energy and emergency assistance and workforce solutions. New Growth, a West Central initiative, focuses on community economic development throughout the West Central region and beyond. This includes administering New Growth Transit, a rural transit network; the Start Here business acceleration network; the Missouri Rural Development Partnership; the New Growth Women’s Business Center; the 5-State Heartland Region Food Business Center; and New Growth Capital, a micro-lending program and credit-building program.

Prior to his leadership at West Central/New Growth, Mr. Thompson practiced as a commercial real estate attorney for over 15 years. He also gained experience in the field of rural community economic development through a national poverty initiative and worked in the Atlanta area with partners like Emory University on various community entrepreneurship and community development efforts.

“The CNE Board of Directors is delighted to welcome Chris Thompson as our new chief executive officer,” said Andrea Hardaway, CNE’s Board chair. “His extensive experience in community and economic development, coupled with his proven track record of success in leading complex organizations, makes him an excellent fit to lead CNE into the future. We are immensely grateful to the CEO Search Committee and The Moran Company search firm for their commitment to this process.”

CNE’s current CEO, Martina Guilfoil, said, “I’m thrilled the Board has selected such a highly experienced and knowledgeable leader to step into the CEO role. Chris brings a deep understanding of CNE’s lines of business and a strong vision for the future. I am confident that under Chris’s leadership, CNE will continue to grow its impact and make an even greater difference in the Chattanooga community."

"I am truly honored to be the next CEO of this incredible organization with its rich history and strong legacy of working towards a more inclusive, prosperous, and vibrant Chattanooga," said Mr. Thompson. "I look forward to building on the tremendous groundwork laid by Martina, the staff and the Board, and to working closely with the city, community organizations, builders and developers, foundations, and residents of Chattanooga in advancing CNE's mission of 'creating economically diverse neighborhoods, filled with financially empowered citizens and housing for all'."

Mr. Thompson holds a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law, a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Dispute Resolution from the same institution, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (human resources) from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

