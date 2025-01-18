Latest Headlines

Bitter Cold To Arrive In Chattanooga; Last Through The Week

  • Saturday, January 18, 2025

Bitterly cold temperatures were due to arrive in Chattanooga on Sunday and last through the week.

An Arctic Air Mass will bring temps in Chattanooga to as low as 13 degrees, with wind chill bringing it down to feels like three degrees.

There is a chance of snow showers during the week, but little accumulation expected.

However, the mountains of East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are set to receive a significant accumulation.

Here is the latest weather forecast:

Tonight
A slight chance of sprinkles after 5am.
Cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Sunday
A slight chance of sprinkles and flurries between 9am and 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 32 by 5pm. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values between 4 and 9. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
M.L. King Day
Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values between 3 and 13. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Calm wind.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 33.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 47.

Hamilton County Emergency Preparedness advised:

Dangerously cold temperatures are expected to arrive Sunday night in the Hamilton County area and remain at freezing temperatures throughout the week. These conditions are not just problematic but truly dangerous, so don’t be left unprepared for how the frigid temperatures may impact you, your house, pets, car and much more.

Here are some safety tips to remember:

If you plan on braving the cold…..

Hypothermia and frostbite are very real risks of being exposed to cold weather.

Hypothermia is a dangerous drop in body temperature that can happen when you're exposed to the cold. Frostbite is the freezing of a body part, such as the fingers, toes, nose or earlobes. Both are conditions that may become life- or limb-threatening. Those with heart conditions should be extra cautious when the thermometer dips. To prevent other cold-related emergencies, dress in layers, wear a hat and gloves, be aware of the wind chill, and stay active to maintain body heat. Infants, children, the elderly (especially those not wearing adequate clothing or living without heat), and people outdoors for extended periods are most at risk for hypothermia. When it comes to warning signs of hypothermia for infants, look for bright-red skin that is cold to the touch and a lower energy level. Adults can have shivering, shallow breathing, confusion, drowsiness, slurred speech, loss of coordination and a slower and weaker pulse. Severe cases can lead to loss of consciousness.

Keeping your home warm…..

When temperatures plunge, people turn up the heat. But keep these heating safety tips in mind:

  • Never use a stove or oven to heat your home.
  • Make sure your fireplace your fireplace is cleaned and checked for summer critters before starting a fire.
  • Make sure fireplace embers are out before leaving the room or going to bed. If you are using a fireplace, use a glass or metal fire screen large enough to catch sparks and rolling logs.
  • If you are using a space heater, place it on a level, hard surface and keep anything flammable at least three feet away — things such as paper, clothing, bedding, curtains or rugs.
  • Turn off space heaters before leaving the room or going to bed.
  • Keep the garage doors closed if there are water lines in the garage.
  • Never operate a generator inside the home, including in the basement or garage.

Frozen Pipes…

The most common reason pipes burst is due to the weather. When outside temperatures drop, the water in the pipes may freeze and expand, which places a lot of pressure on the pipes from the inside, causing them to rupture.

There are several ways to protect your pipes from freezing:

· Insulate pipes that are most susceptible to freezing. You can do it yourself - pipe insulation is sold at most hardware stores - or you can hire a professional.

· Wrap vulnerable pipes with heating cable or heating tape, also available at most hardware stores.

· Leave your faucets on at a trickle. The steady stream of moving water will make it difficult to freeze.

· Keep cabinets that contain pipes open so that the heat of the room reaches them as well.

· Detach garden hoses from outdoor faucets.

· If you go away for a few days, keep the heat on in the house at 50 degrees.

Preparing your Car…..

Check the following items on your car

  • Antifreeze levels: ensure they are sufficient to avoid freezing
  • Battery and ignition system: should be in top condition and battery terminals should be clean
  • Brakes: check for wear and fluid levels
  • Heater and defroster: ensure they are working properly
  • Gas tank: Maintain at least a half tank of gas during winter season
  • Winter Weather Car Kit:
    • Windshield scraper
    • Flashlight with extra batteries
    • Jumper cables
    • Blankets
    • Cell phone chargers
    • Water/snacks
  • Driving in winter weather conditions
    • Slow down
    • Allow more space between the vehicles around you
    • Brake early and gently
    • Never slam on the brakes
    • Stay Alert

Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management wants you to protect yourself, your loved ones and your home with these cold weather safety tips.

