2 Girls Missing From Soddy Daisy Area Residence Are Found With 2 Men In Nashville

Two juvenile girls went missing from their Soddy Daisy area residence on Sunday morning, but were located by authorities in Nashville later in the day. Two men who were with them are facing charges.The Sheriff's Office said during the investigation it was determined that the girls had been in communication with an adult male from Nashville via social media. It appeared the girls had left the residence early this morning and met the man nearby.As the investigation continued, HCSO detectives identified the man and located the potential whereabouts of the girls.With this information, the HCSO requested assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) to help locate the juveniles.MNPD officers responded to the identified location and found the girls, unharmed, accompanied by two men. The officers took custody of the girls and later released them to their parents.The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending for the two adult male suspects.The HCSO would like to thank the TBI and MNPD for their support and assistance in resolving this case, it was stated.