Man Arrested In Connection With Burglary Of CBD Store In Bradley County

A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary of a CBD store in Bradley County.

On Jan. 10, deputies with the Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a burglary at 2171 APD 40, where they discovered a shattered glass door at the business. Deputies followed footprints leading toward the establishment and immediately began investigating. Detectives were called to the scene, and security footage of the suspect was collected and distributed to the patrol division for further review.

On Jan. 13, deputies encountered a man walking in the area of Wildwood Lake Road. Upon attempting to speak with the individual, he fled on foot but was quickly apprehended. The suspect was identified as 38-year-old William Arthur Inman, who was found to have an outstanding warrant from McMinn County. Inman was arrested and transported to the Bradley County Jail.



Following further investigation, detectives were able to confirm Inman’s involvement in the attempted burglary at the CBD store. As a result, he has been charged with attempted burglary and vandalism over $1,000.000.

Bradley County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate this case, and additional information will be made available as appropriate.