Rossville Man Gets 10-Year Sentence In Shootout Death Of Teen

A Rossville man charged with killing a 16-year-old Hispanic youth in a shootout has been sentenced to serve 10 years in state prison.

Sylvester Andres Gambino, who was 30 at the time, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide. He was initially charged with criminal homicide. A charge of reckless endangerment was dismissed.

The incident happened in August 2022 near 3900 7th Ave. Police said Gambino admitted it was his car at the scene of the shootout at the youth's house, and he said they had been in a dispute for the past three months.

On a Friday at 4:59 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting. Police were advised of a teenage victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot injury. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.



Police were advised that a vehicle pulled up to a residence and began firing.

Police found numerous handgun rounds in front of the roadway at the youth's home. There were also numerous bullet marks on the house.

Video showed a Ford 500 making several passes in front of the house, then the driver began to fire. Police said the youth also got off a shot.