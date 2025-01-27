Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ALZURIN, MODELINE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/15/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BALL, STACEY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/20/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) BELL, LEON MCFARLANE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/07/2005

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BELL, PAUL CAILLOU

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/23/2002

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLINS, SAMUEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/21/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DAVIS, KOBE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/25/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR EBERHARDT, CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 74

Date of Birth: 05/15/1950

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

SHOPLIFTING

SHOPLIFTING

SHOPLIFTING

SHOPLIFTING ELLIS, ETHAN RHODES

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/16/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ENSLEY, XAYVIER KORBIN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/11/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT GARCIA FELIX, ADRIEL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/14/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GRUNDY, JUBAL YAHKUT

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/02/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) HANEY, SHALINDA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/27/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU HARRISON, MICHAEL RAY

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/12/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAPHETAMI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE HUFFSTUTLER, KENNETH LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/15/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (LAKE CO FL) JACKSON, ZANIYAH

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/24/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JERNIGAN, JOHN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/10/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II MARCH, CHARLIE EARL

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 06/27/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY MARCOS BARTOLO, PASCUAL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/30/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW MCKAIG, ASHLYN RYLEIGH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/07/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MENIFEE, LUCIUS

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 07/26/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG) ROACH, REBECCA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/26/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SACKETT, CRYSTAL MARIE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

VOP DRUGS CATERGORY FOR REALE SANDOVAL, BRIANA CATHERINE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/21/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SIMS, TITEYONNA YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/18/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/19/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR STALLARD, JACKSON CALEB

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/19/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 02/19/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) WEAVER, KEVIN COREY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/12/1978

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





