Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, January 27, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALZURIN, MODELINE 
3216 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BALL, STACEY LYNN 
7301 EAST BRAINERD B28 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

BELL, LEON MCFARLANE 
1931 FELIX AVE MEMPHIS, 381045616 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BELL, PAUL CAILLOU 
1915 GARFIELD AVE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRIDGES, ROBERT STEPHAN 
2700 E 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLINS, SAMUEL DEWAYNE 
1101 GROVE ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373793056 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DAVIS, KOBE LEBRON 
301 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113435 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

EBERHARDT, CHARLES 
4204 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING

ELLIS, ETHAN RHODES 
7432 HALLS HILL PIKE MILTON, 37118 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ENSLEY, XAYVIER KORBIN 
15 JADA LN RINGGOLD, 307362620 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

GARCIA FELIX, ADRIEL 
1804 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374063063 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GRUNDY, JUBAL YAHKUT 
2804 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

HANEY, SHALINDA MARIE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374153544 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

HARRISON, MICHAEL RAY 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374073017 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAPHETAMI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

HUFFSTUTLER, KENNETH LEE 
1856 LAKE PEARL DRIVE GOTHA, 34734 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (LAKE CO FL)

JACKSON, ZANIYAH 
2029 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JERNIGAN, JOHN MICHAEL 
4926 Vincent Road CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

MARCH, CHARLIE EARL 
HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 379177442 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

MARCOS BARTOLO, PASCUAL 
5512 WOODLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114004 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MCKAIG, ASHLYN RYLEIGH 
1754 OAKVALE DR CHATANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MEARS, JESSICA MARIE 
143 IRIS DR GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MENIFEE, LUCIUS 
3353 IDLEWILD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

MULDER, MICHAEL SHAWN 
6431 SMITH DAM LAKE ROAD JASPER, 35504 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAMIREZ-PINEDA, AILANI 
978 LAKE ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ROACH, REBECCA LYNN 
874 INDIAN SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUSSELL, CAMERON ALEXANDER 
1015 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
ESCAPE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SACKETT, CRYSTAL MARIE 
7217 FAIRBANKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP DRUGS CATERGORY FOR REALE

SANDOVAL, BRIANA CATHERINE 
4024 HARBOR HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SIMS, TITEYONNA YVONNE 
4117 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR 
9010 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

STALLARD, JACKSON CALEB 
4024 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STANDARD, SHAUN DONNELL 
2403 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS 
2904 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071405 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

WEAVER, KEVIN COREY 
109 TANGLEWOOD DR CHATSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

