Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ALZURIN, MODELINE
3216 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BALL, STACEY LYNN
7301 EAST BRAINERD B28 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
BELL, LEON MCFARLANE
1931 FELIX AVE MEMPHIS, 381045616
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BELL, PAUL CAILLOU
1915 GARFIELD AVE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRIDGES, ROBERT STEPHAN
2700 E 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLLINS, SAMUEL DEWAYNE
1101 GROVE ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373793056
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DAVIS, KOBE LEBRON
301 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113435
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
EBERHARDT, CHARLES
4204 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
ELLIS, ETHAN RHODES
7432 HALLS HILL PIKE MILTON, 37118
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ENSLEY, XAYVIER KORBIN
15 JADA LN RINGGOLD, 307362620
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
GARCIA FELIX, ADRIEL
1804 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374063063
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GRUNDY, JUBAL YAHKUT
2804 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
HANEY, SHALINDA MARIE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374153544
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
HARRISON, MICHAEL RAY
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374073017
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAPHETAMI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
HUFFSTUTLER, KENNETH LEE
1856 LAKE PEARL DRIVE GOTHA, 34734
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (LAKE CO FL)
JACKSON, ZANIYAH
2029 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JERNIGAN, JOHN MICHAEL
4926 Vincent Road CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
MARCH, CHARLIE EARL
HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 379177442
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
MARCOS BARTOLO, PASCUAL
5512 WOODLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114004
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MCKAIG, ASHLYN RYLEIGH
1754 OAKVALE DR CHATANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MEARS, JESSICA MARIE
143 IRIS DR GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MENIFEE, LUCIUS
3353 IDLEWILD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
MULDER, MICHAEL SHAWN
6431 SMITH DAM LAKE ROAD JASPER, 35504
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAMIREZ-PINEDA, AILANI
978 LAKE ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROACH, REBECCA LYNN
874 INDIAN SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RUSSELL, CAMERON ALEXANDER
1015 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
ESCAPE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SACKETT, CRYSTAL MARIE
7217 FAIRBANKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP DRUGS CATERGORY FOR REALE
SANDOVAL, BRIANA CATHERINE
4024 HARBOR HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SIMS, TITEYONNA YVONNE
4117 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR
9010 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
STALLARD, JACKSON CALEB
4024 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STANDARD, SHAUN DONNELL
2403 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS
2904 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071405
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WEAVER, KEVIN COREY
109 TANGLEWOOD DR CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
