Conservative Grassroots Leaders Form New “Activate Hamilton” County Republican Party Slate

A group of conservative, grassroots organizational leaders said they have formed a stand-alone slate for the upcoming Hamilton County Republican Party convention.



Gail Greene, chairwoman of Activate Hamilton, said, “We want to invite active, conservative Republicans in Hamilton County to engage in the upcoming Hamilton County GOP Convention. Our goal is to create a more effective, goal-oriented Republican Party that is grassroots-up instead of establishment-down.”

Former Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond recently announced that he is running to lead the county Republicans.

The members of the Activate Hamilton slate are:



Gail Greene, chair: Homeschool mother, foster parent, legislative advocate, citizen lobbyist

Dan Meehan, vice dhair: Retired national security professional, lifelong conservative leader

Anne Lowery, secretary: Director of Development for Civics + Culture ministry at Calvary

Chapel

Kimberly Fiorello, treasurer: Former state representative, grassroots organizer

Tonya Miller, vice treasurer: Lifelong Republican volunteer and activist, experienced treasurer, property manager



The Hamilton County reorganizing convention will be held on March 1 at a location to be determined.



Ms. Greene said the Activate Hamilton Slate is focused on three core, county-focused objectives:



Empower Grassroots Leadership and Amplify the People’s Voice. We will ensure the people’s voice is heard and prioritized, keeping our party responsive to the concerns of everyday Republicans.



Become a Bold, Active, and Accessible Party. We will be bold in advocacy, involved locally, and easy to engage with, ensuring anyone supporting conservative principles feels welcomed and empowered.



Foster a Family-Friendly, Values-Driven Culture. We will celebrate faith, freedom, and community, by bringing families together, inspiring young conservatives and serving Hamilton County.



Each member of this conservative slate has experience in facilitating change through civic engagement and is committed to keeping Hamilton County “RED” in policy and voter turnout.



To learn more about Activate Hamilton and prequalify for the upcoming HCGOP convention, visit

www.ActivateHamilton.com.





