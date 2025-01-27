Man Shot On Glass Street Early Sunday Morning

Chattanooga Police responded at 2:34 a.m. on Sunday to a local hospital for a delayed person shot call. When the officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. He arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle.



The man told officers that the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Glass Street.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. The Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





The preliminary investigation showed a person running in the roadway shooting toward a group of people.A security guard for a nearby business observed the suspect shooting, so the security guard began shooting at the suspect.





This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.