Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERSON, ERICA TAYLOR

108 P POOLE AVE APT 103 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVTED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BREWER, DEREKA LATORA SHUNTA

83 HAWKINS OAK DRIVE CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BUCKNER, AMUS DEWAYNE

6930 ROCKCREEK RD TULLAHOMA, 37388

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGG ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGG BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RETAILATION FOR PAST ACT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CHUBB, ANIYAH MONAE

292 W 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



COCHRAN, LAUREN MECHELLE

10020 BEAR TRAIL DRIVE SODDYDAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF HANDICAPPED PARKING OR PLACARD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COOPER, CARL MONTREL

2001 SOUTH LYLERY ST APT 166 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COY, TAYLOR BROOKE

2123 SPRING MEADOW LANE SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CROSS, HUNTER GASTON

927 N SANCTUARY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT



DOMINGUEZ MANCILLA, CRISTIAN HOVER

1507 HICKORY VALLEY APT T162 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



DUNN, DAKOTA ROBERT MICHAEL

2707 GARVIN RD HUNTSVILLE, 35810

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



DUNN, HEATHER DAWN

2707 GRAVIN RD NW HUNTSVILLE, 35810

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ESCALANTE VELASQUEZ, MARVIN NOEL

,

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

LICENSE REQUIRED



FE DE LEON, WILLIAM M

8770 LU LANE COLLEGEDALE, 37315

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GILES, AARON SCOTT

2315 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GILLMAN, CONOR MICHAEL

1418 ADAMS ST Chattanooga, 374081415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GRAY, KEVIN JOHN

8351 PETTY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213480

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



JONES, NIKIA L

4848 PAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



KENNEMORE, DEMETRIA LASHAWN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



MAULDIN, ISAAC JOSHUA

2067 WATERLOO DR DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MCDONALD, LUCRETIA DEANNE

1020 HWY 27 WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MOORE, JERMICHAEL LEBRON

4209 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)



PARIS, COREY J

1533 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



PATTERSON, BARRY CHARLES

6819 CONNER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212504

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBAITON AGG ASSAULT



PRICE, BRELAND G

3131 STANDARD DRIVE MEMPHIS, 38111

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SHERRILL, MICHAEL PAUL

6525 HARDEN RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



STUDIMIRE, BREANNA LYSHELL

6317 TALLADAGE AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



TORREALBA, CARLOS JAVIER OCANDO

2633 ANDREW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING



UNDERWOOD, MARY LYNN

8428 SPRINGFEILD RD SODDY DASIY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FALSE PRETENSE



WHITE, DEVONTE JAYQUAN

3634 HELEN LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WHITTEMORE, JEREMY DAVID

3985 TREWHITT SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

Here are the mug shots:



ANDERSON, ERICA TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/07/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVTED DOMESTIC ASSAULT BREWER, DEREKA LATORA SHUNTA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/23/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BUCKNER, AMUS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/26/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGG ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGG BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RETAILATION FOR PAST ACT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION PUBLIC INTOXICATION CHUBB, ANIYAH MONAE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/29/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY COOPER, CARL MONTREL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/29/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COY, TAYLOR BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/10/2002

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CROSS, HUNTER GASTON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/19/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT DOMINGUEZ MANCILLA, CRISTIAN HOVER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/08/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DUNN, DAKOTA ROBERT MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/08/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DUNN, HEATHER DAWN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/03/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GRAY, KEVIN JOHN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/11/1970

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE JONES, NIKIA L

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/04/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCDONALD, LUCRETIA DEANNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/17/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, JERMICHAEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/23/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025

Charge(s):

VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG) PATTERSON, BARRY CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 12/09/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBAITON AGG ASSAULT PRICE, BRELAND G

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/29/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SHERRILL, MICHAEL PAUL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/06/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) STUDIMIRE, BREANNA LYSHELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/24/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF TORREALBA, CARLOS JAVIER OCANDO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING UNDERWOOD, MARY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/26/1984

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025

Charge(s):

FALSE PRETENSE WHITE, DEVONTE JAYQUAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/18/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITTEMORE, JEREMY DAVID

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/13/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST



