Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, ERICA TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVTED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BREWER, DEREKA LATORA SHUNTA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/23/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • HARASSMENT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BUCKNER, AMUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/26/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGG ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGG BURGLARY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION RETAILATION FOR PAST ACT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CHUBB, ANIYAH MONAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/29/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
COOPER, CARL MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/29/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COY, TAYLOR BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/10/2002
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CROSS, HUNTER GASTON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/19/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • HARASSMENT
DOMINGUEZ MANCILLA, CRISTIAN HOVER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DUNN, DAKOTA ROBERT MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DUNN, HEATHER DAWN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/03/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GRAY, KEVIN JOHN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/11/1970
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
JONES, NIKIA L
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCDONALD, LUCRETIA DEANNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/17/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, JERMICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
PATTERSON, BARRY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 12/09/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBAITON AGG ASSAULT
PRICE, BRELAND G
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/29/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHERRILL, MICHAEL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/06/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
STUDIMIRE, BREANNA LYSHELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/24/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TORREALBA, CARLOS JAVIER OCANDO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
UNDERWOOD, MARY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • FALSE PRETENSE
WHITE, DEVONTE JAYQUAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/18/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITTEMORE, JEREMY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/13/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST



