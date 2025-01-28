Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ANDERSON, ERICA TAYLOR
108 P POOLE AVE APT 103 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVTED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BREWER, DEREKA LATORA SHUNTA
83 HAWKINS OAK DRIVE CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BUCKNER, AMUS DEWAYNE
6930 ROCKCREEK RD TULLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGG ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGG BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RETAILATION FOR PAST ACT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CHUBB, ANIYAH MONAE
292 W 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
COCHRAN, LAUREN MECHELLE
10020 BEAR TRAIL DRIVE SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF HANDICAPPED PARKING OR PLACARD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COOPER, CARL MONTREL
2001 SOUTH LYLERY ST APT 166 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COY, TAYLOR BROOKE
2123 SPRING MEADOW LANE SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CROSS, HUNTER GASTON
927 N SANCTUARY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
DOMINGUEZ MANCILLA, CRISTIAN HOVER
1507 HICKORY VALLEY APT T162 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DUNN, DAKOTA ROBERT MICHAEL
2707 GARVIN RD HUNTSVILLE, 35810
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DUNN, HEATHER DAWN
2707 GRAVIN RD NW HUNTSVILLE, 35810
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ESCALANTE VELASQUEZ, MARVIN NOEL
,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
LICENSE REQUIRED
FE DE LEON, WILLIAM M
8770 LU LANE COLLEGEDALE, 37315
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GILES, AARON SCOTT
2315 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GILLMAN, CONOR MICHAEL
1418 ADAMS ST Chattanooga, 374081415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRAY, KEVIN JOHN
8351 PETTY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213480
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
JONES, NIKIA L
4848 PAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
KENNEMORE, DEMETRIA LASHAWN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
MAULDIN, ISAAC JOSHUA
2067 WATERLOO DR DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCDONALD, LUCRETIA DEANNE
1020 HWY 27 WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, JERMICHAEL LEBRON
4209 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
PARIS, COREY J
1533 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PATTERSON, BARRY CHARLES
6819 CONNER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212504
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBAITON AGG ASSAULT
PRICE, BRELAND G
3131 STANDARD DRIVE MEMPHIS, 38111
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHERRILL, MICHAEL PAUL
6525 HARDEN RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
STUDIMIRE, BREANNA LYSHELL
6317 TALLADAGE AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TORREALBA, CARLOS JAVIER OCANDO
2633 ANDREW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
UNDERWOOD, MARY LYNN
8428 SPRINGFEILD RD SODDY DASIY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FALSE PRETENSE
WHITE, DEVONTE JAYQUAN
3634 HELEN LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITTEMORE, JEREMY DAVID
3985 TREWHITT SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
