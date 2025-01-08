Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ASEGBOLA, STANLEY DELVON

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/13/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION KIDNAPPING ASTON, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 10/22/1969

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF OXYCONDONE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

BURGLARY AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEDRON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/01/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BANKS, NICKELL DARWON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/13/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/09/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY BELL, TIYANNA MARSHAE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/20/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY BERRY, ADRIAN CHANDLER

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/24/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE BLEDSOE, DUSTIN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT BURRESS, LONTA MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BUSH, KEONTAE LEWAUN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/10/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CAIN, KATIE ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/29/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II METH

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FENTANYL

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONCAINE RESALE

POSSESSSION OF METH RESALE CASEY, RIKITA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/28/1992

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHUN, RENE SIMON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/28/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE DIAZ PEREZ, WILMER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/11/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DUNN, BRANDON RAY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/21/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF PSILOCYBIN FO FARRIS, DAVID KEITH

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/14/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GRAHAM, ANNA JOLLENE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/17/2002

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY HALL, MARCELL MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/10/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HARDISON, DYLAN SLADE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/15/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HAYES, CEDRIC DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/17/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

HERNANDEZ, TONY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/15/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/03/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HUBBARD, JANNA DELORES

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 08/25/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JONES, STACIE MICHELE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/27/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JONES, TYRONE ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/26/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY KENNEMORE, MATTHEW RYAN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/14/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KNOLL, BROOKE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/29/1973

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRIGS FELONY METH

POSS OF SCHEDULE V FOR RESALE GABAPENTIN

POSSESSION OF DRUGS FELONY MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LOMONDO, ALEXA D

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/26/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION MARIN RODRIGUEZ, ALFONZO JESUS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCMURRAY, MATTHEW ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/18/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

MOORE, LEANA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/27/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PATILLO, PATRICIA TASHAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ-AGUILAR, REMIJIO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/25/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMIREZ, ROLANDO

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED REESE, VINCENT WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/12/1984

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, FREDERICK THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/15/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/11/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SMITH, JOSHUA ALAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/28/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SNEED, DARRIUS MONTRELLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/25/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

STALKING

STANFILL, TAMARA

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 09/30/1954

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING TERRY, TEDDY TYRELL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/22/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT WHATLEY, BERNARD EARL

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 01/08/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WILLIAMS, ANGELA SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/10/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW WYATT, JEFFREY LAVON

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 12/29/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)







