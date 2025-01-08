Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ASEGBOLA, STANLEY DELVON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/13/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION KIDNAPPING
|
|ASTON, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/22/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF OXYCONDONE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- BURGLARY
|
|AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEDRON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BANKS, NICKELL DARWON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/13/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/09/1990
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|BELL, TIYANNA MARSHAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/20/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|BERRY, ADRIAN CHANDLER
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/24/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|BLEDSOE, DUSTIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
|
|BURRESS, LONTA MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
- FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|BUSH, KEONTAE LEWAUN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CAIN, KATIE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/29/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II METH
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FENTANYL
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONCAINE RESALE
- POSSESSSION OF METH RESALE
|
|CASEY, RIKITA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHUN, RENE SIMON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/28/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|DIAZ PEREZ, WILMER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DUNN, BRANDON RAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/21/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF PSILOCYBIN FO
|
|FARRIS, DAVID KEITH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/14/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GRAHAM, ANNA JOLLENE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|HALL, MARCELL MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/10/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HARDISON, DYLAN SLADE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/15/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HAYES, CEDRIC DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/17/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|HERNANDEZ, TONY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/15/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/03/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HUBBARD, JANNA DELORES
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 08/25/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, STACIE MICHELE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/27/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, TYRONE ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/26/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|KENNEMORE, MATTHEW RYAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/14/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KNOLL, BROOKE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/29/1973
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRIGS FELONY METH
- POSS OF SCHEDULE V FOR RESALE GABAPENTIN
- POSSESSION OF DRUGS FELONY MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LOMONDO, ALEXA D
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/26/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|MARIN RODRIGUEZ, ALFONZO JESUS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCMURRAY, MATTHEW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/18/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, LEANA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/27/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PATILLO, PATRICIA TASHAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEREZ-AGUILAR, REMIJIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/25/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAMIREZ, ROLANDO
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
|
|REESE, VINCENT WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBINSON, FREDERICK THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/15/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/11/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, JOSHUA ALAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/28/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SNEED, DARRIUS MONTRELLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/25/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- STALKING
|
|STANFILL, TAMARA
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 09/30/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|TERRY, TEDDY TYRELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/22/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WHATLEY, BERNARD EARL
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 01/08/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WILLIAMS, ANGELA SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/10/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|WYATT, JEFFREY LAVON
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 12/29/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|