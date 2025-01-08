Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ASEGBOLA, STANLEY DELVON 
112 HOLLYBERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION KIDNAPPING

ASTON, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT 
754 NEIGHBORHOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF OXYCONDONE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
BURGLARY

AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEDRON 
CHATTANOOGA, 374041416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BANKS, NICKELL DARWON 
4408 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE 
1208 APT A GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

BELL, TIYANNA MARSHAE 
2108 CHESTNUT ST APT 429 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

BERRY, ADRIAN CHANDLER 
1109 BELLE MEADE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

BLEDSOE, DUSTIN EUGENE 
9607 BARBEE ROAD LOT 80 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

BURRESS, LONTA MONTRELL 
1542 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BUSH, KEONTAE LEWAUN 
1920 ROBIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CAIN, KATIE ELIZABETH 
4991 KNOX RD RINGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II METH
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONCAINE RESALE
POSSESSSION OF METH RESALE

CASEY, RIKITA NICOLE 
13791 BRETTON DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASTLEBERRY, BRANDON LEE 
108 FUGERSON ST TRENTON, 307522103 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS. OF METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CHUN, RENE SIMON 
2606 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DIAZ PEREZ, WILMER 

Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DUNN, BRANDON RAY 
4206 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073101 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF PSILOCYBIN FO

FARRIS, DAVID KEITH 
1515 SHAHAN LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GRAHAM, ANNA JOLLENE 
313 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

HALL, MARCELL MAURICE 
7226 TAYLOR ROAD LOT A HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARDISON, DYLAN SLADE 
937 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HAYES, CEDRIC DEWAYNE 
2001 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062428 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

HENDERSON, TEFERIS JAZZ HOLLIE 
9411 SUGAR PINE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HERNANDEZ, TONY LEBRON 
HOMELESS Chattanoga, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072807 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HUBBARD, JANNA DELORES 
4819 HAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES, JAYDEN DEWON 
1114 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111310 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

JONES, STACIE MICHELE 
1087 BANCROTH RD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

KENNEMORE, MATTHEW RYAN 
2816 HIGHWAY 156 SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KNOLL, BROOKE MICHELLE 
850 PONDEROSA DR SODDY DAISY, 373795248 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF DRIGS FELONY METH
POSS OF SCHEDULE V FOR RESALE GABAPENTIN
POSSESSION OF DRUGS FELONY MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LOMONDO, ALEXA D 
1140 W. MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

MARIN RODRIGUEZ, ALFONZO JESUS 
314 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDGE, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCMURRAY, MATTHEW ALLEN 
241 LONGVIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

MOORE, LEANA MARIE 
1777 BRYMER CREEK RD MC DONALD, 373535278 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PATILLO, PATRICIA TASHAN 
2441 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071136 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ-AGUILAR, REMIJIO 
1602 EAST 46TH ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMIREZ, ROLANDO 
1803 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

ROBINSON, FREDERICK THOMAS 
808 E MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW 
12315 MIDWAY CHURCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SMITH, JOSHUA ALAN 
6577 CASSIE LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STANFILL, TAMARA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TERRY, TEDDY TYRELL 
1404 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

WILLIAMS, ANGELA SHAWN 
6713 HARBOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161011 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

WYATT, JEFFREY LAVON 
1709 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062944 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

