Latest Headlines

Appeals Court Dismisses Appeal By City Fire And Police Pension Board In Lt. Joel Case

  • Wednesday, January 8, 2025

The Tennessee Court of Appeals has dismissed an appeal by the Chattanooga Fire and Police Pension Fund in regard to benefits a court ordered for former Chattanooga Police Lt. Craig Joel.

Chancellor Jeff Atherton had ruled that the fund must pay Lt. Joel pension benefits for his claim of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The fund's board had denied the claim, saying that traumatic events cited by Lt. Joel were "within the realm of duties that police officers face and are expected to handle."

The board also said his application for benefits contained "multiple exaggerated, misleading and false statements."

The appeals court said Lt. Joel had asked for attorney's fees and pre-judgment interest and there was no ruling on those. It said, therefore, there was no final order in the case, and the appeals court could not accept the case.

The appeals court gave the fund 30 days to obtain a final judgment or show cause why the appeal should not be dismissed.

The appeals court said the fund did not obtain a final judgment, but argued that Lt. Joel had abandoned those claims. Lt. Joel said he had not abandoned the claims.

Costs of the appeal were taxed to the pension board.

From June 1991 to November 1993, Mr. Joel served as a volunteer firefighter with the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department. Around February 1994 he joined the Chattanooga Police Department as a communications clerk before working his way up to lieutenant.

He was placed on administrative leave after it was found that he was intoxicated while in possession of his firearm and a patrol vehicle. Then, on April 19, 2018, he filed for pension benefits citing "cumulative post traumatic psychological disorder."

He listed 12 traumatic events, including responding July 16, 2015, to the Naval Reserve Center, where five military personnel were killed in an active shooter terrorist attack.

Lt. Joel underwent medical evaluations from two different specialists, including one hired by the city and the other by the pension board. Each said he was not able to continue on as an officer.

The board contended that his disability "could have probably been successfully corrected by competent medical treatment had he cooperated with his healthcare providers."

Lt. Joel said he had initially relied on self-medication, alcohol and peer counseling before seeking some help for depression, anxiety and nightmares.

Chancellor Atherton said he found the board's denial was arbitrary or capricious.

He said, "The record lacks any supporting evidence that would justify or lead a reasonable person to conclude that such an interpretation of the language of the policy is appropriate, or alternatively that the Reserve Center shoot was 'expected.' "

He said pension benefits should be paid retroactively from the date of the denial and going forward.

Attorney William Hannah represents Lt. Joel.

The pension fund is represented by Christopher Crevasse, James Williams, Robert Parsley and Jessica Wolinsky.

Latest Headlines
Appeals Court Dismisses Appeal By City Fire And Police Pension Board In Lt. Joel Case
  • Breaking News
  • 1/8/2025
Mocs Return Home Thursday To Host UNC Greensboro
Mocs Return Home Thursday To Host UNC Greensboro
  • Sports
  • 1/8/2025
Dan Fleser: Statistics Told Grim Tale Of Vol Drubbing At Florida
Dan Fleser: Statistics Told Grim Tale Of Vol Drubbing At Florida
  • Sports
  • 1/8/2025
County Plans $32 Million Investment To Modernize 27 School Facilities
  • Breaking News
  • 1/8/2025
County Coming To The Aid Of Humane Society After "Critical Administrative Error"
  • Breaking News
  • 1/8/2025
Jail Inmate Caught On Video Stabbing Fellow Inmates
  • Breaking News
  • 1/8/2025
Breaking News
Appeals Court Dismisses Appeal By City Fire And Police Pension Board In Lt. Joel Case
  • 1/8/2025

The Tennessee Court of Appeals has dismissed an appeal by the Chattanooga Fire and Police Pension Fund in regard to benefits a court ordered for former Chattanooga Police Lt. Craig Joel. Chancellor ... more

Jail Inmate Caught On Video Stabbing Fellow Inmates
  • 1/8/2025

An inmate at the Hamilton County was caught on video stabbing two fellow inmates with a shank, authorities said. Lonta Montrell Burress Jr., 31, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, ... more

Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Appoints 1st Female Chief Assistant District Attorneys
  • 1/8/2025

The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit announced the appointment of two female chief assistant district attorneys, marking the first time in the circuit's history that women have held these leadership ... more

Breaking News
Home In Dallas Bay Damaged By Fire Tuesday Evening
Home In Dallas Bay Damaged By Fire Tuesday Evening
  • 1/8/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/8/2025
City Council Weighing Whether To Let IDB Handle Many PILOT Tax Breaks
  • 1/7/2025
Collegedale Getting 3 New Trucks
  • 1/7/2025
CHI Memorial Celebrates ‘Topping Out’ Of New Ringgold Hospital On Battlefield Parkway
CHI Memorial Celebrates ‘Topping Out’ Of New Ringgold Hospital On Battlefield Parkway
  • 1/7/2025
Opinion
City Council Say No To Chamber PILOT Policy
  • 1/7/2025
Angered, Offended And Disappointed Biden Commuted Rejon Taylor
  • 1/7/2025
Dreaming Makes The World A Better Place
  • 1/8/2025
NPR Bias: Argumentum Ad Hominem - And Response
  • 1/7/2025
Clean, Affordable Food Shouldn't Be A Luxury—It's A Necessity
  • 1/7/2025
Sports
Mocs Return Home Thursday To Host UNC Greensboro
Mocs Return Home Thursday To Host UNC Greensboro
  • 1/8/2025
Dan Fleser: Statistics Told Grim Tale Of Vol Drubbing At Florida
Dan Fleser: Statistics Told Grim Tale Of Vol Drubbing At Florida
  • 1/8/2025
Vols Plunge From Unbeaten Ranks With 30-Point Loss At Florida
Vols Plunge From Unbeaten Ranks With 30-Point Loss At Florida
  • 1/7/2025
Hoops Central: #16/15 Lady Vols vs. #6/4 LSU
Hoops Central: #16/15 Lady Vols vs. #6/4 LSU
  • 1/8/2025
Paul Payne: Chief Chattamoc Helped Ignite Early Passions For UTC Basketball
Paul Payne: Chief Chattamoc Helped Ignite Early Passions For UTC Basketball
  • 1/7/2025
Happenings
In Partnership With Food City, Wreaths Across Chattanooga Donation Remains At $10
In Partnership With Food City, Wreaths Across Chattanooga Donation Remains At $10
  • 1/7/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Back Road Traveler
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Back Road Traveler
  • 1/8/2025
Doug Daugherty: The Malaprope
Doug Daugherty: The Malaprope
  • 1/8/2025
The Houston Museum Of Decorative Arts Celebrates Chattanooga’s 51st Annual Antiques Show And Sale
The Houston Museum Of Decorative Arts Celebrates Chattanooga’s 51st Annual Antiques Show And Sale
  • 1/8/2025
Gospel Of The Working Class Exhibit Opens Jan. 18 At UTC
Gospel Of The Working Class Exhibit Opens Jan. 18 At UTC
  • 1/7/2025
Entertainment
Songbirds Foundation Welcomes John Dooley As New Executive Director
Songbirds Foundation Welcomes John Dooley As New Executive Director
  • 1/8/2025
Songbirds Announces New Spotlight Concert Series With Jason Lyles And The Legitimizers
Songbirds Announces New Spotlight Concert Series With Jason Lyles And The Legitimizers
  • 1/5/2025
Clint Powell Achieves Podcasting Milestone
Clint Powell Achieves Podcasting Milestone
  • 1/3/2025
Percussionist Michael Yeung In Concert For Southern Adventist University’s Performing Arts Series
Percussionist Michael Yeung In Concert For Southern Adventist University’s Performing Arts Series
  • 1/3/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/2/2025
Opinion
City Council Say No To Chamber PILOT Policy
  • 1/7/2025
Angered, Offended And Disappointed Biden Commuted Rejon Taylor
  • 1/7/2025
Dreaming Makes The World A Better Place
  • 1/8/2025
Dining
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
  • 1/7/2025
Dutch Bros To Open New Location Friday
  • 1/7/2025
Chipotle Opens In Dalton
  • 12/30/2024
Business
Ascension Leadership Conference 2025 Returns After Sold-Out Debut
  • 1/7/2025
River City Company Seeks Artists For Final District Banner Refresh
  • 1/7/2025
Synovus Names Jim Vaughn As Chattanooga Market Executive
Synovus Names Jim Vaughn As Chattanooga Market Executive
  • 1/6/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For 2024
  • 1/2/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 26-Jan. 1
  • 1/2/2025
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For December
  • 1/2/2025
Student Scene
Lee Mourns Passing Of Veteran Faculty, Coach Kay McDaniel
Lee Mourns Passing Of Veteran Faculty, Coach Kay McDaniel
  • 1/7/2025
CSCC Announces Community First Award Winners
CSCC Announces Community First Award Winners
  • 1/7/2025
Rep. Dan Howell Proposes Cell Phone Restrictions During Classroom Instruction
  • 1/6/2025
Living Well
Children’s Hospital at Erlanger Celebrates Success Of “Sunny Cares For Kids’ Health” Radiothon
Children’s Hospital at Erlanger Celebrates Success Of “Sunny Cares For Kids’ Health” Radiothon
  • 1/7/2025
AFC Urgent Care Chattanooga-Northshore Celebrates Grand Opening Jan. 16
  • 1/7/2025
The Momentum Network Invites Pregnant And Single Mom Students To Apply For MPower Program
The Momentum Network Invites Pregnant And Single Mom Students To Apply For MPower Program
  • 1/7/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
  • 1/4/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Dedicating the Fireman's Memorial Fountain
  • 12/27/2024
Mrs. Claus Visits DAR
Mrs. Claus Visits DAR
  • 12/20/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
  • 1/7/2025
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
  • 12/17/2024
TDF Announces New State Forest
  • 12/23/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium To Offer Reduced Admission To Financially Disadvantaged Families
Tennessee Aquarium To Offer Reduced Admission To Financially Disadvantaged Families
  • 1/7/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 1
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 1
  • 1/2/2025
Creative Discovery Museum Updates Saturday Hours
  • 12/30/2024
Church
Award Winning Brown Family To Lead Red Back Hymnal Singing At Ridgedale Baptist Church Jan. 19
Award Winning Brown Family To Lead Red Back Hymnal Singing At Ridgedale Baptist Church Jan. 19
  • 1/7/2025
Actress And Entrepreneur Doris Collier To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 23
Actress And Entrepreneur Doris Collier To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 23
  • 1/6/2025
Bob Tamasy: Going From "Auld Acquaintances" To New Opportunities
Bob Tamasy: Going From "Auld Acquaintances" To New Opportunities
  • 1/6/2025
Obituaries
James “Jimbo” Frost
James “Jimbo” Frost
  • 1/8/2025
Alma Ruth Shelton Harris
Alma Ruth Shelton Harris
  • 1/8/2025
John Allen Deakins, Jr.
John Allen Deakins, Jr.
  • 1/8/2025