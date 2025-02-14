Chattanooga Man Charged With Assaulting Woman; Posting Provacative Video Of Her

A Chattanooga man has been charged with assaulting and choking a woman, then posting a provacative film on her social media account.

Keyon Denzel Hinton, 32, of 14th Avenue is charged with attempted second-degree murder, unlawful photography, false imprisonment and interference with emergency calls.

A woman said Hinton, her former boyfriend, came in her residence and began assaulting and choking her. She said she lost consciouness and suffered some memory loss.

She said Hinton then forced her to undress and filmed her after telling her to expose herself. He then placed the film on her social media. She said she was in tears during this incident.

The woman said Hinton became worried that her friends and family members might notice her injuries in the film.

She said he told her to gather up her things and follow him in her car to Cleveland, but she got away and called a deputy, who met her. She was then taken to the hospital.

Authorities said she had several visible injuries, including facial swelling, a black eye, redness on the chest and neck, a scratch on her left cheek, and a possible broken thumb.