Juror From Jason Chen Trial To Launch 10-Episode Podcast About High-Profile Case

A juror from the Jason Chen trial said she plans to tell all about the high-profile trial in an upcoming podcast series.
Sara Reid, a longtime Nashville resident, said she has built a career as an assistant tour manager, musician, artist manager, and podcast producer.
In January 2025, she answered the call for jury duty and was selected as Juror #11 for the trial of Jason Chen, accused of the murder of Jasmine Pace. The jury was sequestered in Chattanooga for 10 days - isolated from family, friends, and media - until the trial and sentencing were complete, she noted.
The jury in the courtroom of Judge Boyd Patterson found Chen guilty of the grisly murder of Ms.
Pace, then sentenced him to life without the possibility of parole.
Jurors are routinely told by judges that they do not have to speak about their trial experience, but they are free to do so if they so choose.
Ms. Reid said SEQUESTERED "takes listeners behind the scenes, offering a firsthand account of what it’s like to serve on a jury in a high-profile criminal case, including
Exclusive insights into the deliberation process
The emotional weight of making a life-altering decision
The chilling details of the trial and evidence
The podcast honors the memory of Jasmine Pace while providing a rare, in-depth look at the justice system in action.
Ms. Reid said, "I arrived at jury duty expecting a routine civil case. Instead, I found myself pulled into a high-stakes murder trial, sequestered in another city for ten days with fifteen strangers, tasked with deciding a man’s fate. SEQUESTERED is my attempt to process that experience—and share it with others. I also hope to bring more attention to what happened to Jasmine Pace.”
She said SEQUESTERED is a 10-episode podcast series that provides a first-person account of the emotional complexities and ethical responsibilities of serving as a juror in a high-profile murder case. Each episode covers a different day of the trial, from jury selection to the final verdict and sentencing, offering listeners a fresh perspective."
SEQUESTERED will debut with two episodes next Monday, with new episodes released weekly on Mondays:
Monday, February 10 – Episode 1: Jury Duty
Monday, February 10 – Episode 2: The Trial Begins
Monday, February 17 – Episode 3: Connecting the Dots
Monday, February 24 – Episode 4: The Digital Footprint
Monday, March 3 – Episode 5: The Body in the Suitcase
Monday, March 10 – Episode 6: Inside the Crime Scene
Monday, March 17 – Episode 7: The Defense Fights Back
Monday, March 24 – Episode 8: The Web of Lies
Monday, March 31 – Episode 9: The Verdict
Monday, April 4 – Episode 10: Sentencing a Murderer
Website: https://www.sequesteredpod.com
