Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AKINJE, SYNIAH F

1468 BEACH CHANNEL DR FAR ROCKAWAY, 11691

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR

6608 DANBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $60,000

FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD

IDENTITY THEFT

FORGERY



CLARK, JORDAN LEE

14001 STORMER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



CURTIS, ROBERT LATRELL

118 BENCH BYRD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAILEY, ERIC TYLER

222 S CENTER ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO



EBERHARDT, SIREUNYA DEVINEICE

208 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY



EVERETT, JOSEPH LEE

CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



FAIRBANKS, ZANE ISAAC

5403 MULBERRY STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE

PERSONS IMPROPERLY ON SCHOOL PREMISES



FELDMEIER, JAMES MICHA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



FRANCE, COREY LA QUA MALIK

404 TUNNEL BLVD APT FA CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FREEMAN, STEVEN ROBERT

497 PICKETT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777747

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HILL, MICHAEL KEYES

1523 KEBBLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO.

