Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, February 6, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AKINJE, SYNIAH F 
1468 BEACH CHANNEL DR FAR ROCKAWAY, 11691 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR 
6608 DANBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $60,000
FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD
IDENTITY THEFT
FORGERY

CLARK, JORDAN LEE 
14001 STORMER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

CURTIS, ROBERT LATRELL 
118 BENCH BYRD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAILEY, ERIC TYLER 
222 S CENTER ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO

EBERHARDT, SIREUNYA DEVINEICE 
208 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

EVERETT, JOSEPH LEE 
CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

FAIRBANKS, ZANE ISAAC 
5403 MULBERRY STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE
PERSONS IMPROPERLY ON SCHOOL PREMISES

FELDMEIER, JAMES MICHA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

FRANCE, COREY LA QUA MALIK 
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT FA CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FREEMAN, STEVEN ROBERT 
497 PICKETT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777747 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HILL, MICHAEL KEYES 
1523 KEBBLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO.

GA)

HOWARD, MARK ERIC 
305 SUNNY SIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HULL, MELANIE LEANNE 
6937 LOVE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JERKE, SANTINO JAMES 
779 E MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

JONES, LEBRON TYSON 
3657 RINGGOLD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LILES, CHRISTOPHER VAUGHN 
583 LAKESHORE COVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

LOVE, STEVE BENTON 
1310 SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MAZARIEGOS-DIAZ, ELVIS DAMIAN 
2413 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MILLRANEY, PAYTON ELIZABETH 
3374 ADKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

MISENHEIMER, KEVIN ALLEN 
907 FALLING WATER TRAIL SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

MOORE, ANTWAUN 
4403 ASOEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NEWELL, KATHERINE SUE 
462 COUNTY ROAD 732 BRYANT, 359854721 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NEWMAN, HAILY ELIZABETH 
155 IVY LANE TENMILE, 37880 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NUNLEY, KAREN DENISE 
11300 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

OBENOSKEY, DOUGLAS MATTHEW 
144 REYNOLD STREET LOWREY, 37030 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

PARKER, LISA LOUISE 
1805 NEWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

POTTS, ALISHA M 
7403 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PRINCE, MATTHEW DAVID 
221 MILLER BRANCH RD Cowan, 37318 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL LITTERING

RATLIFF, SHARRIE LANICE 
3304 PINEWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RICHARDSON, KENNETH LYNELLE 
3055 TOWERWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062142 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RODRIGUEZ, FELIPE 
1513 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044205 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

SALES, HEVIN LEE 
205 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SALGADO, CRISTIAN VELEZ 
799 SCHOOL HOUSE ROAD CALHOUN, 30701 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SZEGO, SCOTT EVAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374111922 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, JAMES CHUCK 
125 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOLBERT, SETH THOMAS 
7255 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TOON, JEFFERY RONALD 
1156 GREENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES 
2410 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 373434513 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WALL, LAUREN JESSICA 
8110 MEE MEE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

WATKINS, KIM ELSA 
MOTEL 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WOOTEN, JOSHUA CORTEZE 
1775 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

YUPPA, FRANK BRYAN 
7249 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:
AKINJE, SYNIAH F
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
EBERHARDT, SIREUNYA DEVINEICE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/04/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FAIRBANKS, ZANE ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE
  • PERSONS IMPROPERLY ON SCHOOL PREMISES
FELDMEIER, JAMES MICHA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/06/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
FRANCE, COREY LA QUA MALIK
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/20/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, MICHAEL KEYES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/04/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA)
HOWARD, MARK ERIC
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/15/1963
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HULL, MELANIE LEANNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/25/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JERKE, SANTINO JAMES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
JONES, LEBRON TYSON
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 01/24/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LILES, CHRISTOPHER VAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/03/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LOVE, STEVE BENTON
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 02/02/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MILLRANEY, PAYTON ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/24/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
MISENHEIMER, KEVIN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/04/1968
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
MOORE, ANTWAUN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/05/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NEWELL, KATHERINE SUE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/14/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NUNLEY, KAREN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/29/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
OBENOSKEY, DOUGLAS MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/08/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
PARKER, LISA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/14/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POTTS, ALISHA M
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PRINCE, MATTHEW DAVID
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/11/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
RATLIFF, SHARRIE LANICE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SALES, HEVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/28/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SALGADO, CRISTIAN VELEZ
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/13/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SZEGO, SCOTT EVAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/10/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOLBERT, SETH THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/25/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TOON, JEFFERY RONALD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/12/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
WALL, LAUREN JESSICA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/23/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
WATKINS, KIM ELSA
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 05/19/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WOOTEN, JOSHUA CORTEZE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
YUPPA, FRANK BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 01/13/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT




