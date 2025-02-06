Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AKINJE, SYNIAH F
1468 BEACH CHANNEL DR FAR ROCKAWAY, 11691
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR
6608 DANBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $60,000
FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD
IDENTITY THEFT
FORGERY
CLARK, JORDAN LEE
14001 STORMER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CURTIS, ROBERT LATRELL
118 BENCH BYRD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAILEY, ERIC TYLER
222 S CENTER ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO
EBERHARDT, SIREUNYA DEVINEICE
208 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
EVERETT, JOSEPH LEE
CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
FAIRBANKS, ZANE ISAAC
5403 MULBERRY STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE
PERSONS IMPROPERLY ON SCHOOL PREMISES
FELDMEIER, JAMES MICHA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
FRANCE, COREY LA QUA MALIK
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT FA CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FREEMAN, STEVEN ROBERT
497 PICKETT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777747
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HILL, MICHAEL KEYES
1523 KEBBLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO.
GA)
HOWARD, MARK ERIC
305 SUNNY SIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HULL, MELANIE LEANNE
6937 LOVE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JERKE, SANTINO JAMES
779 E MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
JONES, LEBRON TYSON
3657 RINGGOLD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LILES, CHRISTOPHER VAUGHN
583 LAKESHORE COVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LOVE, STEVE BENTON
1310 SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MAZARIEGOS-DIAZ, ELVIS DAMIAN
2413 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MILLRANEY, PAYTON ELIZABETH
3374 ADKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
MISENHEIMER, KEVIN ALLEN
907 FALLING WATER TRAIL SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
MOORE, ANTWAUN
4403 ASOEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NEWELL, KATHERINE SUE
462 COUNTY ROAD 732 BRYANT, 359854721
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NEWMAN, HAILY ELIZABETH
155 IVY LANE TENMILE, 37880
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NUNLEY, KAREN DENISE
11300 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
OBENOSKEY, DOUGLAS MATTHEW
144 REYNOLD STREET LOWREY, 37030
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
PARKER, LISA LOUISE
1805 NEWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POTTS, ALISHA M
7403 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PRINCE, MATTHEW DAVID
221 MILLER BRANCH RD Cowan, 37318
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL LITTERING
RATLIFF, SHARRIE LANICE
3304 PINEWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RICHARDSON, KENNETH LYNELLE
3055 TOWERWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062142
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RODRIGUEZ, FELIPE
1513 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044205
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
SALES, HEVIN LEE
205 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SALGADO, CRISTIAN VELEZ
799 SCHOOL HOUSE ROAD CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SZEGO, SCOTT EVAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374111922
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, JAMES CHUCK
125 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOLBERT, SETH THOMAS
7255 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TOON, JEFFERY RONALD
1156 GREENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES
2410 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 373434513
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WALL, LAUREN JESSICA
8110 MEE MEE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
WATKINS, KIM ELSA
MOTEL 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WOOTEN, JOSHUA CORTEZE
1775 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
YUPPA, FRANK BRYAN
7249 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
