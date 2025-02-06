Latest Headlines

Woman Pleads Guilty In 2019 Shooting Incident

  • Thursday, February 6, 2025

A woman has pleaded guilty in connection with a shooting that happened in December of 2019.

Lontiasha Burress, who was 24 at the time of the incident, had several charges dismissed, including attempted first-degree murder.

She pleaded guilty to aggravated assault (four years), attempted resale of fentanyl (four years), evading arrest (two years), assault (11/29) and DUI ($465 fine).

The victim said Ms. Burress shot her at close range, then fired more shots as she was standing in a group of people. She also fired toward Fourth Avenue and the East Lake Housing Projects, witnesses said.

The victim said she pulled up to a gas station at the Fourth Avenue address and, when she got out, a girl she knows as "Poohshane" told her to get back in the car. She said the woman then pulled a handgun from her bag and fired at her. 

At approximately 10:53 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2019, Chattanooga Police were called to a local hospital after a person arrived with injuries from a gunshot wound.
 
Upon arrival, police spoke with a 26-year-old woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
She stated to police she was shot as she was exiting her vehicle.
 
Chattanooga Police located a crime scene at 2413 4th Ave.
