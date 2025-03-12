Man, 27, Arrested After Chase In Stolen EPB Van

A man, 27, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after stealing an EPB van and leading officers in a chase.



Chattanooga Police responded at 12:34 p.m. to an EPB building in the 1000 block of Central Avenue for a vehicle theft call. The stolen vehicle description was broadcast to all CPD officers.





A CPD officer located and stopped the vehicle in the 3100 block of Dodds Avenue. During the traffic stop, the driver initially stopped but then began to drive the vehicle away.At some point during that initial traffic stop, the driver attempted to hit a CPD officer with the stolen vehicle. The driver failed to stop for the officers and began a pursuit. CPD and HCSO were able to stop the vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 153 southbound.





The driver was identified as Brett Ellis. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on police, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, auto theft, and felony evading arrest.



He was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.



