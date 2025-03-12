Latest Headlines

Teenager Arrested After High-Speed Chase On Motorcycle

  • Wednesday, March 12, 2025

A teenager was arrested Wednesday afternoon on multiple counts after leading authorities on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle.

A Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted a traffic stop on a black motorcycle driving north in the southbound lanes in the 1200 block of Highway 27 at approximately 4:10 p.m. The motorcycle operator initiated a pursuit by refusing to stop and exited Highway 27 onto Highway 153 south at a high rate of speed.

The motorcyclist then traveled southbound on Dayton Boulevard swerving into oncoming traffic, forcing northbound vehicles to veer to the right side of the road to avoid a collision. Deputies made the decision to terminate the pursuit in the 4400 block of Dayton Boulevard.

Red Bank Police Department personnel were saturating the area and found the motorcycle had crashed at the intersection of Dayton Boulevard and Ashland Terrace. The operator, later identified as a 16-year old, was taken into custody and transported to a local medical facility for medical review.

Upon release from medical review, the suspect was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with the following:

  • Driving the wrong way on a highway
  • Felony evading
  • Reckless driving
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Violation of traffic control signal
  • Violation of financial responsibility law
  • Speeding (100/40)
  • Operating a vehicle with suspended registration
  • Driving without license for type of vehicle
Latest Headlines
Jasper's One-Hitter Leads Baylor Past McMinn Co.
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/12/2025
Covenant Tennis Wins Three On Spring Break Trip
  • Sports
  • 3/12/2025
Three Wrestling Mocs Set To Compete In NCAA Championships
  • Sports
  • 3/12/2025
Chattanooga Men's Tennis Wins 7-0 Over Midland University
  • Sports
  • 3/12/2025
Teenager Arrested After High-Speed Chase On Motorcycle
  • Breaking News
  • 3/12/2025
Chattanooga FC Home Opener To Be Played At 1 p.m. Due To Inclement Weather
  • Sports
  • 3/12/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/13/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALLSUP,ERICKA ... more

Teenager Arrested After High-Speed Chase On Motorcycle
  • 3/12/2025

A teenager was arrested Wednesday afternoon on multiple counts after leading authorities on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle. A Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted a traffic ... more

Man, 27, Arrested After Chase In Stolen EPB Van
  • 3/12/2025

A man, 27, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after stealing an EPB van and leading officers in a chase. Chattanooga Police responded at 12:34 p.m. to an EPB building in the 1000 block ... more

Breaking News
Charles Poss Back On Signal Mountain Town Council After 4-Month Break
  • 3/12/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/12/2025
Fires Contained In Long Stretch From Rossville To Near Chickamauga; 1 House Burns
Fires Contained In Long Stretch From Rossville To Near Chickamauga; 1 House Burns
  • 3/11/2025
City Council, County Commission Approve, After Earlier Delay, PILOT Tax Break For NOVONIX
  • 3/11/2025
Mincy, Peck, Wayne Are Finalists For Circuit Court Judge
  • 3/11/2025
Opinion
There Should Not Be A Reward For Doing Things Wrong
  • 3/11/2025
Green V. Greene
Green V. Greene
  • 3/11/2025
Consequences
  • 3/12/2025
Top Senate Stories: Bill Seeks To Improve Sidewalk Access Near Public Schools
  • 3/12/2025
Final Countdown For The Department Of Education?
  • 3/11/2025
Sports
Three Wrestling Mocs Set To Compete In NCAA Championships
  • 3/12/2025
Randy Smith: Lofton Documentary A Must See
Randy Smith: Lofton Documentary A Must See
  • 3/12/2025
Chattanooga FC Home Opener To Be Played At 1 p.m. Due To Inclement Weather
  • 3/12/2025
Lady Flames Prepare For Division II South Region Hoops Opener
  • 3/11/2025
Lanier, Zeigler Selected As The Sporting News Third Team All-Americans
  • 3/12/2025
Happenings
Elnora Kirby Turns 102 On Sunday
Elnora Kirby Turns 102 On Sunday
  • 3/12/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Beyond Middle Age
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Beyond Middle Age
  • 3/12/2025
Library Hosts Comedian Tiffany Haddish For Storytime March 15
  • 3/12/2025
4 Bridges Arts Festival Returns For 25th Anniversary Show April 11-13
  • 3/11/2025
Book Released By City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod
Book Released By City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod
  • 3/11/2025
Entertainment
John Shearer: ‘Six Triple Eight’ Actress Shanice Shantay Williams Enjoying Living In Chattanooga
John Shearer: ‘Six Triple Eight’ Actress Shanice Shantay Williams Enjoying Living In Chattanooga
  • 3/12/2025
Shikoh To Perform Guitar Recital At Lee March 20
Shikoh To Perform Guitar Recital At Lee March 20
  • 3/12/2025
They Might Be Giants Comes To The Signal March 21
They Might Be Giants Comes To The Signal March 21
  • 3/12/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 3/24/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Returns To Ross's Landing May 31
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Returns To Ross's Landing May 31
  • 3/11/2025
Opinion
There Should Not Be A Reward For Doing Things Wrong
  • 3/11/2025
Green V. Greene
Green V. Greene
  • 3/11/2025
Consequences
  • 3/12/2025
Dining
The Woodshop In St. Elmo Adding Pick-Up Food
  • 3/6/2025
Daniel Starkey Now Has Sole Ownership Of Attack Of The Tatsu At The Tomorrow Building
  • 3/6/2025
Cloudland At McLemore To Host Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt April 20
  • 3/10/2025
Business
U.S. Chamber Of Commerce Awards Chattanooga Area Chamber Of Commerce With 5-Star Accreditation
  • 3/12/2025
Southern Heritage Bank Names Dean Regional President
Southern Heritage Bank Names Dean Regional President
  • 3/12/2025
Businesses Invited To Participate In East Ridge Business Expo: Connect, Network And Grow
Businesses Invited To Participate In East Ridge Business Expo: Connect, Network And Grow
  • 3/10/2025
Real Estate
CNE Homes To Provide A Transformative Housing Solution For Working Families
  • 3/10/2025
Robinson Team Awarded Top Group In Keller Williams Southeast Region
Robinson Team Awarded Top Group In Keller Williams Southeast Region
  • 3/10/2025
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga To Host Annual "Women Build" Bruch April 25
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga To Host Annual "Women Build" Bruch April 25
  • 3/7/2025
Student Scene
George R. Johnson Center For Entrepreneurship & Innovation Grand Opening
  • 3/12/2025
Lee Day 2025 Set To Take Place In April
Lee Day 2025 Set To Take Place In April
  • 3/12/2025
Chattanooga State Program Director Named SOAR Faculty Member Of The Year
  • 3/12/2025
Living Well
Hamilton County Unveils State’s First Overdose Prevention Team, Announces Renewal Project To Combat Opioid Crisis
  • 3/12/2025
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Announces 2025 Miracle Champion
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Announces 2025 Miracle Champion
  • 3/12/2025
Lee University To Host 65 Roses 5K March 29 To Benefit Cystic Fibrosis Research
Lee University To Host 65 Roses 5K March 29 To Benefit Cystic Fibrosis Research
  • 3/12/2025
Memories
SDMHA Regional History Fair Is March 15
SDMHA Regional History Fair Is March 15
  • 3/12/2025
Hiram Beene Moore, MD Tennessee Historical Marker Dedication Is March 16
  • 3/11/2025
New State Historical Marker Unveiling Set For Chickamauga Mound Off Amnicola Highway March 8
New State Historical Marker Unveiling Set For Chickamauga Mound Off Amnicola Highway March 8
  • 3/6/2025
Outdoors
PHOTOS: Springtime At Soddy Gulf
PHOTOS: Springtime At Soddy Gulf
  • 3/12/2025
Crabtree Farms Hosts 25th Annual Spring Plant Sale & Festival April 25-27
  • 3/11/2025
Updated Design Revealed For The Next Phase Of Walker Rocks Park
Updated Design Revealed For The Next Phase Of Walker Rocks Park
  • 3/10/2025
Travel
Hamilton County Announces Grand Opening Of Dog Paddle Park At Chester Frost Park
  • 3/10/2025
21st Annual Trails And Trilliums Festival Celebrates Nature And Discovery In Tennessee
  • 3/4/2025
AAA's 4-Diamond Designation Awarded To Cloudland At McLemore Resort
  • 3/3/2025
Church
Welch College Choir To Present Songs Of Grace And Praise In Soddy Daisy
Welch College Choir To Present Songs Of Grace And Praise In Soddy Daisy
  • 3/11/2025
Women's Celebration At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church Is March 23
Women's Celebration At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church Is March 23
  • 3/11/2025
"Help Me Fix My Problems" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 3/12/2025
Obituaries
Charles Howard Flowers
  • 3/12/2025
Judith “Judy” Gail Bowen Schrader
Judith “Judy” Gail Bowen Schrader
  • 3/12/2025
Charlene Phillips Beard
Charlene Phillips Beard
  • 3/12/2025
Government
Rep. Dan Howell Appointed To Executive Committee Of Council Of State Governments South
  • 3/12/2025
Man Reports Stolen Work Van - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 3/12/2025
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/12/2025