Man Who Killed Man Who Slapped His Sister Gets 15 Years For 2nd-Degree Murder

  • Friday, March 14, 2025
Paul L. Hayden, Jr.
Paul L. Hayden, Jr.

A Chattanooga man who police said killed a man who had slapped his sister has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Paul L. Hayden, Jr., who was 52 at the time of the incident, also got 11 years for possession of a firearm with a prior violent felony offense.

He was charged in the slaying of 54-year-old Maurice Wallace at a beverage center at 830 Dodson Ave.

Police had responded to the Dodson Avenue location at 10:42 p.m. on a report of a shooting. The victim, who was shot in the neck, died after being transported to Erlanger Hospital.

A witness told police he was at the scene of the shooting. He said the sister of Hayden had gotten into an altercation with another female on the parking lot. He said a friend of the other woman said she was going to her car to get a gun.

The witness said Hayden then got a gun and made a comment about "doing her right here." The witness said he tried to lead Hayden away from the dispute and tried to get him to put the gun away.

He said while he was trying to calm down Hayden that a man came up and said that Wallace had slapped Hayden's sister. He said Hayden then went up to Wallace and asked if he had hit his sister. Wallace said he had, but it was because she was trying to hit him.

The witness said Hayden then pointed his gun at Wallace and fired.

Hayden then fled the scene. He was later apprehended at Jacksonville, Fla.

Police said Hayden has convictions for aggravated robbery in Ohio and third-degree rape in Florida.

