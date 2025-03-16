Man, 44, Shot And Killed On Youngstown Road On Saturday

A man was shot and killed Saturday on Youngstown Road.



Chattanooga Police responded at 6:15 p.m. to a person shot call in the 3700 block of Youngstown Road. When officers arrived on scene they found a 44-year-old man deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. The Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene. An investigator with the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office also responded to the scene and transported the body to their facility.





This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.