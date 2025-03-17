Closed Sign Goes Up On Popular Walnut Street "Walking Bridge"

A Closed sign went up on the popular Walnut Street "Walking Bridge" on Monday morning, marking the start of a long 18-month major renovation.

Large crowds took a last opportunity to enjoy the bridge on Sunday.

The bridge going forward will be entirely closed to pedestrians, though it is to be opened up a few times for special events like IRONMAN.

Detour signs have been erected pointing to alternate ways across the wide river, but it won't be the same.

The Walnut Street Bridge, which some wanted to tear down once it was no longer used for vehicle traffic, has been named as one of the top 10 public spaces in America.

The many rotting boards along the pathway will be replaced. There will be a new electrical system, and the bridge will get a new paint job.

Garnet Chapin, local architect, who was one of the key figures in saving the bridge in the 1970s, was on hand for the closure.

He came up with an ingenious plan using a steel cable system to strengthen the bridge and save millions of dollars on the expected restoration cost. James Caron, of Southern Road and Bridge, said that cable will be removed, but it will be replaced with new cable.

Netting has already been placed under the bridge - to catch tools that might fall or even workers who might slip.

The Walnut Street Bridge dates to 1891 when it replaced a long-used ferry system for getting to North Chattanooga.