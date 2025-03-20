Legislation Introduced For Fair Funding Of K-12 Girls' Sports In Tennessee

Senate Minority Leader Senator Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) and House Minority Leader Rep. Karen Camper (D-Memphis) have introduced the Tennessee Equal Opportunities for Girls’ Sports Act (SB 1327/HB 1276) for girls in Tennessee to have equal access to funding, facilities and resources in school athletics.

While Tennessee lawmakers have passed multiple laws restricting participation in girls’ sports, there are no state laws guaranteeing that female athletes receive the funding, equipment, coaching and opportunities to compete on a level playing field.

This bill addresses that by dedicating state funding to provide equitable resources for girls’ sports programs in K-12 public schools.

“If we’re serious about protecting women’s sports, we need to put our money where our mouth is,” said Senator Akbari. “Right now, girls in Tennessee face significant disadvantages in athletics — not because of who’s on the field, but because of what’s missing: funding, facilities and support. This bill begins to fix it.”

Research from the Women’s Sports Foundation shows that girls drop out of sports at twice the rate of boys due to lack of resources, limited access to facilities, and inadequate coaching support. Nationally, girls have 1.3 million fewer opportunities to play high school sports than boys.

The Tennessee Equal Opportunities for Girls’ Sports Act will:

Dedicate state funding to ensure equal access to practice and competition facilities for girls.

Provide funding for equipment, uniforms, and training resources.

Ensure fair compensation for coaches of girls’ teams.

Support travel accommodations and per diem allowances for female athletes.

Promote girls’ sports to increase participation and visibility.

The bill also creates a process for addressing inequities. If a female athlete finds that her team faces disparities in funding or resources, she or her parents can file a complaint with the state Department of Education, which will be required to investigate and allocate additional funds to fix the issue. Additionally, local school districts must report participation rates and funding levels for boys’ and girls’ sports to state officials to ensure compliance.

“For too long, the conversation around girls’ sports has focused on exclusion when we should be focused on investment,” said Rep. Camper. “This bill changes that by prioritizing real solutions that give girls in Tennessee the same opportunities as boys to compete, develop skills, and succeed.”

The latest NFHS High School Participation Survey highlights the gender gap in Tennessee sports participation, with 73,608 boys participating in high school athletics compared to 43,189 girls.

Read the full text of the legislation here.