Woman Dies In Car Accident On Highway 58 Friday Evening

Chattanooga Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of Highway 58 Friday at 6:52 p.m. When police arrived they found a 61-year-old woman deceased.

CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the crash investigation. The preliminary investigation shows a Hyundai was attempting to turn east on Ferdinand Piech Way from Highway 58 southbound under a flashing yellow turn signal. In doing so, the Hyundai turned into the pathway of a Jeep which was traveling north on Hwy 58. The Jeep struck the Hyundai on the passenger side and passenger in the Hyundai had fatal injuries.

Hamilton County EMS transported the driver of the Hyundai and a passenger of the Jeep to a local hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 698-2525.