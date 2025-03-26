Woman's Body Found In Woods Near Ooltewah-Georgetown Road

Two men riding horses on Monday in a wooded area near the 11500 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road found the body of a deceased woman.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Unit worked with an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s Office to recover the body and transport it to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The identity of the woman and the cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Medical Examiner.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the death and at this time, no additional details are available.