2 Firefighters Injured In Commercial Fire Saturday Morning In Whitfield County

Two firefighters were injured in a fire on Saturday morning in Whitfield County.

At approximately 8:50 a.m., the Whitfield County Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at a commercial building on Atlantic Drive. Crews responded quickly and were able to bring the fire under control. Two firefighters sustained minor chemical burns and were transported to the emergency room, where they were later released.

The fire department has since cleared the scene, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.