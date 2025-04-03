Mast General Store Buys Downtown Chattanooga Site For $3,795,000

The popular Mast General Store has bought a downtown Chattanooga site for $3,795,000.

It will be the second store in Tennessee for the company that originated in an old general store at Valle Crucis, N.C. There is also a Mast General Store at Knoxville.

Other stores are at Asheville, Boone, Columbia, Greenville, Hendersonville, Roanoke, Waynesville and Winston-Salem.

Rhythm and Blues formerly operated at 221 Market. After it closed, the Real Good Smokehouse was there briefly.

The purchase is from Broad Street Land Co. Llc.