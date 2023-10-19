Latest Headlines

Dalton Backs Away From Aquatic Center Project

  • Thursday, October 19, 2023

The city of Dalton will not be moving forward with a project to create a new aquatic center that has been on the drawing board for more than two years. Members of the City Council voted to suspend the project on Thursday at a meeting of the Finance Committee after a recommendation from City Administrator Andrew Parker.

Mr. Parker cited projected funding shortfalls in both the projected cost of building the center as well as the operating costs for the center among other factors in his recommendation. He noted that inflation in construction costs during the COVID pandemic led to a rise in the projected cost of constructing the aquatic center.

The latest projection estimated the project would cost in excess of $23 million, of which the city had allocated approximately $13 million. The city was working to identify other funding sources before the latest projections pushed the cost estimates higher. In addition, a study by aquatics consultant Counsilman-Hunsaker estimated that operating costs for the facility would be approximately $2 million per year with an estimated $1 million in projected revenues.

“We have had stakeholder meetings with the school systems, the swim community, and other stakeholders but we have not received any firm commitment from any external agencies to help guarantee some offsetting revenue to the project,” Mr. Parker told the Finance Committee on Thursday. “I think when we went into this we thought that we would have several partner entities within the community to help reduce that burden to the city… especially if the city paid the full freight of the upfront construction costs.”

Mr. Parker further noted that the city currently has other significant project needs in other areas. He said that the Parks and Recreation Department is working on plans for a new pickleball facility as well as needed renovations and upgrades to Heritage Point Park and Al Rollins Park. There are also several stormwater management projects that are needed to complete the City’s flood abatement plan.

Mr. Parker said that funding that had been earmarked for the aquatic center project could be moved to those areas instead. He said $7 million of the funds allocated to the aquatic center come from a bond issued in 2020 which can only be reallocated to projects involving recreation, economic development, or stormwater projects.

Council members Dennis Mock and Steve Farrow as well as Mayor David Pennington voted in favor of suspending the project. Mayor Pennington typically votes only in the event of a tie, but because Council member Tyree Goodlett did not attend the meeting the mayor’s vote was necessary to constitute a quorum.

Mayor Pennington expressed disappointment that the aquatic center was not able to be completed.

He said after the meeting, “The land that we wanted to put it on originally never materialized, that deal never came through. And then, the situation with Dalton Utilities right now and the lawsuits, we just didn’t feel like it’s right to commit to spending that much money in these current times.

“I do think that this should stay on the city’s radar in the future. I think it would be good to build something like this that would attract even more people to come here.”

 

 

Latest Headlines
Signal Mountain Advances To AA Volleyball Final
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/19/2023
Dalton Backs Away From Aquatic Center Project
  • Breaking News
  • 10/19/2023
Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24 Over The Weekend
  • Breaking News
  • 10/19/2023
Man Arrested For Setting House On Fire With Wife And Child Still Inside
Man Arrested For Setting House On Fire With Wife And Child Still Inside
  • Breaking News
  • 10/19/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week Eight
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week Eight
  • Sports
  • 10/19/2023
Chattanoogan.com Prep Football Picks: Week #10
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/19/2023
Breaking News
Dalton Backs Away From Aquatic Center Project
  • 10/19/2023

The city of Dalton will not be moving forward with a project to create a new aquatic center that has been on the drawing board for more than two years. Members of the City Council voted to suspend ... more

Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24 Over The Weekend
  • 10/19/2023

Drivers traveling on I-24 near the US-27 split in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming concrete repair activities that will have an impact on traffic over the next several weekends (excluding ... more

Man Arrested For Setting House On Fire With Wife And Child Still Inside
Man Arrested For Setting House On Fire With Wife And Child Still Inside
  • 10/19/2023

Jason Bryant, 46, was arrested on Wednesday on multiple charges after he set his house on fire, with his wife and child still inside. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched ... more

Breaking News
Most Collegedale Commissioners Have No Issue With Hines Having 2 City Posts
  • 10/19/2023
Police Blotter: 2 Women Steal Drinks At Exxon; Couple Argues By Side Of Road And She Ditches The Car Keys
  • 10/19/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/19/2023
Arrest Made In Connection With 2 Aggravated Burglaries In Bradley County
Arrest Made In Connection With 2 Aggravated Burglaries In Bradley County
  • 10/18/2023
Man, 20, Shot Outside Hixson Apartments
  • 10/18/2023
Opinion
Zarzours Was Chattanooga's Cheers
Zarzours Was Chattanooga's Cheers
  • 10/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Meeting The Blood Supply Need
Jerry Summers: Meeting The Blood Supply Need
  • 10/19/2023
Affordable Childcare For Teachers
  • 10/19/2023
The Forsaken Son
  • 10/19/2023
Mike Holden Served With Distinction
Mike Holden Served With Distinction
  • 10/19/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Passing Game Missing Ingredient In Vols' Offense
Dan Fleser: Passing Game Missing Ingredient In Vols' Offense
  • 10/19/2023
Jimmy White Lays Out Plans For Complete Overhaul Of Valleybrook Golf And Country Club
Jimmy White Lays Out Plans For Complete Overhaul Of Valleybrook Golf And Country Club
  • 10/18/2023
Randy Smith: Vols' All-Time Great Bill Justus Was A True Gentleman
Randy Smith: Vols' All-Time Great Bill Justus Was A True Gentleman
  • 10/17/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week Eight
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week Eight
  • 10/19/2023
Mocs Football Prepares For Rail Rivalry With ETSU
  • 10/18/2023
Happenings
Jimmy White Of Urban Story Ventures Speaks At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
Jimmy White Of Urban Story Ventures Speaks At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
  • 10/19/2023
EEKstravaganza Set For Oct. 28
  • 10/19/2023
Jerry Summers: Bruce + Clay - Political Cartoonists
Jerry Summers: Bruce + Clay - Political Cartoonists
  • 10/19/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 10/19/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 10/19/2023
Entertainment
River City Company Announces New Program For Emerging Event Producers
  • 10/19/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 10/19/2023
Invoke Quartet To Perform At Southern Adventist University Nov. 2
Invoke Quartet To Perform At Southern Adventist University Nov. 2
  • 10/19/2023
CTC Hosts Auditions For 2 Upcoming Shows
  • 10/18/2023
Kingston Trio Performs At The Colonnade Nov. 16
  • 10/18/2023
Opinion
Zarzours Was Chattanooga's Cheers
Zarzours Was Chattanooga's Cheers
  • 10/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Meeting The Blood Supply Need
Jerry Summers: Meeting The Blood Supply Need
  • 10/19/2023
Affordable Childcare For Teachers
  • 10/19/2023
Dining
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
  • 10/18/2023
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
  • 9/28/2023
Business/Government
Tennessee Unemployment Remains Near Historic Low
  • 10/19/2023
Fitch Concurs With S&P That Financial Health Of City Of Chattanooga Is Strong, Awards AAA Bond Rating
  • 10/19/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 10/19/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: September 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: September 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 10/19/2023
Habitat For Humanity Officially Breaks Ground On 300th House In Chattanooga
  • 10/18/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Oct. 12-18
  • 10/19/2023
Student Scene
Cleveland State Holds Adult Education Graduation
  • 10/19/2023
UTC Raises More Than $1.7 Million For 4th Annual Day Of Giving
UTC Raises More Than $1.7 Million For 4th Annual Day Of Giving
  • 10/19/2023
Southern Hosts Author And Anatomy Eats Creator Jonathan Reisman For Schutte Family Lecture Series
Southern Hosts Author And Anatomy Eats Creator Jonathan Reisman For Schutte Family Lecture Series
  • 10/19/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living Expanding With 40th Community Breaking Ground In Knoxville
Morning Pointe Senior Living Expanding With 40th Community Breaking Ground In Knoxville
  • 10/19/2023
Austin Hatcher Foundation's "E-Racing" Team Gears Up For Chattanooga Green Prix Race
  • 10/19/2023
Radio Auction Supports Ministry To Women In Crisis
  • 10/19/2023
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interview With Ben Haden
  • 10/12/2023
Gold Star Families Memorial Marker Dedication Is Saturday
  • 10/9/2023
Monument Restoration And Education On Chickamauga Battlefield Program Set For Oct. 2
  • 10/6/2023
Outdoors
Riverview Park Playground To Get Inclusive Redevelopment
  • 10/19/2023
Executive Director Of Tennessee River Gorge Trust Announces Retirement
  • 10/19/2023
Tennessee State Parks Launch 10-Year Comprehensive Strategic Plan
  • 10/17/2023
Travel
Three Ways Of Viewing DeSoto Falls In Its Autumn Splendor
  • 10/16/2023
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
  • 10/3/2023
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
  • 10/3/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: One Thing The Bible Hardly Mentions
Bob Tamasy: One Thing The Bible Hardly Mentions
  • 10/19/2023
"I Like It When God Searches Me" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 10/19/2023
Unitarian Universalist Church Of Chattanooga Hosts Yard Sale Saturday
  • 10/19/2023
Obituaries
Dennis Sidney Craig III
Dennis Sidney Craig III
  • 10/19/2023
Joyce Webb Cureton
Joyce Webb Cureton
  • 10/19/2023
Debra Ann “Debbie” Hale
Debra Ann “Debbie” Hale
  • 10/19/2023
Area Obituaries
Whitten, Reta Bull (Etowah)
  • 10/19/2023
Harris, Zelma Ruth (Cleveland)
Harris, Zelma Ruth (Cleveland)
  • 10/19/2023
Wiseman, Lorene Fallin (Cleveland)
Wiseman, Lorene Fallin (Cleveland)
  • 10/19/2023