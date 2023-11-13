USPS, After Review, To Keep Chattanooga Mail Processing Facility Open, Upgrade It

The United States Postal Service, after a review, has decided to keep the Chattanooga mail processing facility on Shallowford Road open and upgrade it.

Officials said the USPS has been conducting a Mail Processing Facility Review (MPFR) of processing operations at its Chattanooga Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC). The review was initiated to evaluate moving some of the mail processing operations from the Chattanooga P&DC to the Nashville P&DC and Music City Annex, both in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Postal Service is investing heavily in its operations as it moves to modernize the nation’s aging and outmoded postal network and achieve the organization’s goal of 95 percent on-time delivery nationwide, it was stated.

Officials said, "The initial results of the facility review support the business case for keeping the Chattanooga facility open and modernizing the facility as a Local Processing Center (LPC). The Chattanooga LPC will be a critical node in connecting mail to the state and region. Additionally, the business case supports transferring some mail processing operations to the Nashville P&DC and Music City Annex."

A public meeting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 3 .m. at the Edney Convention Center, 1100 Market St. USPS will share the initial results of the study and allow members of the community to provide additional oral feedback.

A summary of the MPFR will be posted on usps.com at least one week prior to public input meeting. Members of the local community may submit written comments at https://www.surveymonkey.com/ r/mpfr-chattanooga-tn through Dec. 13. The public’s input will be considered prior to a final decision.

The Postal Service will continue to work closely with its unions and management associations throughout the facility review process. This MPFR, currently in review at USPS Headquarters and its Regional Office, is subject to change. The Postal Service will continually monitor the impact of any changes that are implemented and will adjust plans as necessary and appropriate, it was stated.

