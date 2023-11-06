Latest Headlines

Cost Of Southside Lead Cleanup Rises From $25 Million To $113.5 Million

  • Monday, November 6, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell
Troy Keith of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, left, and Jasmin Jeffries of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency present an update of cleanup efforts at the Southside Chattanooga Lead Site on Monday
Troy Keith of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, left, and Jasmin Jeffries of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency present an update of cleanup efforts at the Southside Chattanooga Lead Site on Monday
photo by Hannah Campbell

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation continue to clean up lead waste left by area foundries in eight residential neighborhoods in Chattanooga’s Southside. The EPA has cleaned up 285 home sites to date since efforts began in 2011.

EPA Remedial Project Manager Jasmin Jeffries and Troy Keith, environmental consultant at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, presented a cleanup update to the Regional Health Council Monday.

Ms. Jeffries estimated that 40 to 50 percent of the 5,500 home sites identified for testing will qualify for cleanup. The estimated cost of $113.5 million is up from the $25 million original estimate. Ms. Jeffries said $22 million will be spent in 2023 alone.

She said the designated Superfund site has access to $3.5 billion from the Infrastructure and Investment and Jobs Law of 2021.

Residents continue to queue up for testing, and the post-cleanup outlook is bright, it was stated.

“These sites are being successfully redeveloped all the time,” said Mr. Keith. Though the 60 foundries have disappeared, and liability with them, cleanup is working and testing shows that groundwater is not affected at all, he said.

The EPA Southside Chattanooga Lead Site includes the neighborhoods of Alton Park, Cowart Place, East Lake, Highland Park, Jefferson Heights, Oak Grove, Southside Gardens and Richmond. The EPA began to investigate the sites after a Fort Negley man suffered lead poisoning in 2011 and tests of his yard revealed 2,000 parts per million, up from the standard danger level of 400 ppm. The Superfund site was added to the National Priorities List in 2018.

For more than 100 years, from the mid-1800s to the passing of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act in 1976, residents could request a delivery of the spent foundry sand, which looks like coffee grounds, as nourishing topsoil.

“We’ll never find it all,” said Mr. Keith, but that most of it is concentrated in neighborhoods around the foundries. It sits up to two feet deep on top of native Chattanooga clay.

“It is a veneer,” Mr. Keith said.

EPA uses a composite sampling method to sample a home’s soil, which takes about 15 minutes to collect. Residents get test results within a month. Testing is voluntary and this program does not test commercial or industrial property.

Properties with greater than 1,200 ppm are prioritized, then properties with greater than 360 ppm.

Cleanup involves shaving the contaminated topsoil away, to the property’s borders. If an X-ray fluorescence screening reveals more lead, another layer is excavated, up to two feet deep. Then orange snow fence is spread flat as a signal to other diggers, then clean topsoil and sod grass.

The dirty soil goes to the project’s new 36-acre staging site on East 38th Street, recently donated by the city of Chattanooga, and then to its permanent home in the Bradley County Landfill.

Families who get their yards tested are also encouraged to test their children.

Latest Headlines
McMinn Central Parent Gets 22-Year Sentence For Sex With High Schoolers
McMinn Central Parent Gets 22-Year Sentence For Sex With High Schoolers
  • Breaking News
  • 11/6/2023
Chattanooga Women Blast King In Hoop Opener
  • Sports
  • 11/6/2023
Cost Of Southside Lead Cleanup Rises From $25 Million To $113.5 Million
Cost Of Southside Lead Cleanup Rises From $25 Million To $113.5 Million
  • Breaking News
  • 11/6/2023
Chattanooga City Council Moves Away From 6 PM Voting Meetings
  • Breaking News
  • 11/6/2023
Air Pollution Control Bureau Suspends Burning In Hamilton County Due To Fire Threat
  • Breaking News
  • 11/6/2023
2 Separate Pursuits Involving Stolen Vehicles End In An Arrest And Narcotics, Firearms Recovered
  • Breaking News
  • 11/6/2023
Breaking News
North Chattanooga And Riverview Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/6/2023

North Chattanooga and Riverview are featured in the new coffee table book on interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being printed ... more

McMinn Central Parent Gets 22-Year Sentence For Sex With High Schoolers
McMinn Central Parent Gets 22-Year Sentence For Sex With High Schoolers
  • 11/6/2023

A woman who was a parent involved in running the booster clubs at McMinn Central High School pleaded guilty on Monday to over 30 charges involving inappropriate sexual relations with students ... more

Air Pollution Control Bureau Suspends Burning In Hamilton County Due To Fire Threat
  • 11/6/2023

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau is suspending burning in Hamilton County until further notice due to severely dry conditions and low humidity. “We appreciate ... more

Breaking News
2 Separate Pursuits Involving Stolen Vehicles End In An Arrest And Narcotics, Firearms Recovered
  • 11/6/2023
Motorcyclist Killed In Wreck On Wilson Road At Rossville On Saturday
  • 11/6/2023
Garage In Lookout Valley Destroyed By Fire Monday Morning
  • 11/6/2023
Essential Housing Asset Management Buys 2 Large Groups Of Homes In Chattanooga
  • 11/6/2023
Man, 36, Suffers Traumatic Injury While Making A Jump On Waldens Ridge Mountain Bike Trail
  • 11/6/2023
Opinion
Why I Oppose The War In Gaza
  • 11/6/2023
Senator Blackburn: In The Face Of Rising Antisemitism, Jews Must Be Able To Defend Themselves - And Response
  • 11/6/2023
School Choice Is Not Going Away
  • 11/6/2023
Easy Calls
  • 11/3/2023
Where Are Liz And Bernie? - And Response
  • 11/3/2023
Sports
Chattanooga Women Blast King In Hoop Opener
  • 11/6/2023
Mocs Fall In 17-14 Heartbreaker To Furman
  • 11/4/2023
Randy Smith: Observations From CFB Week 10
Randy Smith: Observations From CFB Week 10
  • 11/6/2023
UTC Women Host King In Season Opener
  • 11/5/2023
Mocs Host Covenant In Season Opener
  • 11/5/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Voices For A Safer Tennessee
Life With Ferris: Voices For A Safer Tennessee
  • 11/6/2023
2 Chattanooga Police Officers Join Rescue 82 In Its 5th Relief Mission To Ukraine
2 Chattanooga Police Officers Join Rescue 82 In Its 5th Relief Mission To Ukraine
  • 11/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Anti-Death Penalty Justice
Jerry Summers: Anti-Death Penalty Justice
  • 11/6/2023
In-Town Gallery Presents All Member Show Throughout November
In-Town Gallery Presents All Member Show Throughout November
  • 11/6/2023
PHOTOS: County Fair Set For This Weekend At McDonald Farm
  • 11/6/2023
Entertainment
Niko Moon Makes Stop At The Signal
  • 11/3/2023
String Theory At The Hunter To Present Fung And Chien
String Theory At The Hunter To Present Fung And Chien
  • 11/2/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Everyone Loves L.G.
Best Of Grizzard - Everyone Loves L.G.
  • 11/3/2023
Jericho Brass Band Presents Veteran's Day Concert Nov. 11
  • 11/6/2023
Free SAU Symphony Orchestra Concert At Jewish Cultural Center Nov. 12
Free SAU Symphony Orchestra Concert At Jewish Cultural Center Nov. 12
  • 11/6/2023
Opinion
Why I Oppose The War In Gaza
  • 11/6/2023
Senator Blackburn: In The Face Of Rising Antisemitism, Jews Must Be Able To Defend Themselves - And Response
  • 11/6/2023
School Choice Is Not Going Away
  • 11/6/2023
Dining
Little Coyote To Open Monday, Nov. 13, In St. Elmo
  • 11/6/2023
Leroy’s Pub Opens On Cherokee Boulevard
  • 11/2/2023
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
  • 10/30/2023
Business/Government
Emerald Group Has Grand Opening Celebration, Panel Discussions On Thursday
  • 11/6/2023
Gas Prices Drop 10.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 11/6/2023
Eric Kaulfuss Joins Chambliss Law As Director Of Talent And Employee Engagement
Eric Kaulfuss Joins Chambliss Law As Director Of Talent And Employee Engagement
  • 11/6/2023
Real Estate
70-Lot Subdivision Planned On Over 25 Acres At Soddy Daisy
  • 11/3/2023
Draft Available Of Updated Chattanooga Zoning Ordinance
  • 11/3/2023
Steven Sharpe: Interest Rates: Recent Past, Present, And Where We’re Heading
  • 11/2/2023
Student Scene
GNTC Hosts Aviation Maintenance Career Day
GNTC Hosts Aviation Maintenance Career Day
  • 11/6/2023
Cagna Crowned Lee Miss Parade Of Favorites 2023
Cagna Crowned Lee Miss Parade Of Favorites 2023
  • 11/6/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Educators Serving More Students
  • 11/3/2023
Living Well
CHI Memorial Nationally Recognized Again With An ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade
  • 11/6/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Donna McConnico, CEO Of Signal Centers
  • 11/6/2023
Erlanger Foundation’s Annual Children’s Classic Golf Tournament Raises $284,000
Erlanger Foundation’s Annual Children’s Classic Golf Tournament Raises $284,000
  • 11/3/2023
Memories
New Library Website Offers Modern Look, Better Experience
  • 11/6/2023
Remembering Buddy Houts
Remembering Buddy Houts
  • 11/3/2023
Pioneer Day To Be Held Saturday In Soddy Daisy
Pioneer Day To Be Held Saturday In Soddy Daisy
  • 11/1/2023
Outdoors
Chattanooga Native Working On New Water Safety Technology At Tennessee Tech
Chattanooga Native Working On New Water Safety Technology At Tennessee Tech
  • 11/6/2023
3,000 Students To Learn Hands-On Pioneer Skills At Audubon Acres
  • 11/2/2023
Tim Lenz Is Speaker For Chattanooga Chapter Tennessee Ornithological Society
  • 11/3/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 39: Diverse Spiritual Experiences
  • 11/1/2023
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
  • 10/20/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Music - Much More Than Memorable Melodies
Bob Tamasy: Music - Much More Than Memorable Melodies
  • 11/6/2023
St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church Hosts Bells And Afternoon Tea On Nov. 19
  • 11/6/2023
Lee Partners With Church Of God For Ministers Resource Conference
Lee Partners With Church Of God For Ministers Resource Conference
  • 11/2/2023
Obituaries
Silas Marion Robertson, III
Silas Marion Robertson, III
  • 11/6/2023
Linda Janette Shannon "Jane" Watts
Linda Janette Shannon "Jane" Watts
  • 11/6/2023
Carolyn Garner Hughes
Carolyn Garner Hughes
  • 11/6/2023
Area Obituaries
Anglin, Sarah Ann Trumpore (Cleveland)
Anglin, Sarah Ann Trumpore (Cleveland)
  • 11/6/2023
Clanton, William (Bill) Alfrod (Cleveland)
Clanton, William (Bill) Alfrod (Cleveland)
  • 11/6/2023
Kendrick, Rose (Dalton)
  • 11/6/2023