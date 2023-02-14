Person Arrested On Hamilton County Warrants - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

During a traffic stop in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road, at Four Corners, a vehicle passenger attempted to flee police on foot but was quickly captured. They were found to have Hamilton County warrants, but were also charged with possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and public intoxication. The driver was charged with possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

An officer was dispatched to a 911 hang up call in the 10300 block of Apison Pike. They checked the area and found nothing.



A single vehicle crash was reported in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway.

An officer responded to the probation office located in the 6100 block of Shallowford Road in Chattanooga to take custody of a Collegedale fugitive with a theft warrant. The fugitive was booked and transported to the jail.

An individual called police to the Walmart complaining that they had been struck by a car in the parking lot. A review of the surveillance cameras show that the alleged incident had not occurred.

A traffic stop in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway led to the driver’s arrest for driving on a suspended license and a Hamilton County warrant for a child support violation.

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway led to the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

An officer responded to the College Park apartments to answer questions in regards to child custody arrangements.

A minor fender bender was reported in the Regions bank parking lot at Four Corners.

A concerned citizen reported that someone had left items at the Collegedale Memorial Gardens cemetery. Two bags of chocolate, a liquor bottle filled with water, and a $20 bill had been left at a gravesite.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original DUI charge.

A traffic stop in the 5400 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

A student at Southern Adventist University reported that they believed they were being followed while driving. Police checked the area for the vehicle but found nothing.

Police responded to an alarm at El Jinete restaurant in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The building was checked and found to be secure.





