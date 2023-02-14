Latest Headlines

Person Arrested On Hamilton County Warrants - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Tuesday, February 14, 2023

During a traffic stop in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road, at Four Corners, a vehicle passenger attempted to flee police on foot but was quickly captured. They were found to have Hamilton County warrants, but were also charged with possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and public intoxication. The driver was charged with possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

An officer was dispatched to a 911 hang up call in the 10300 block of Apison Pike. They checked the area and found nothing.

A single vehicle crash was reported in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway.

An officer responded to the probation office located in the 6100 block of Shallowford Road in Chattanooga to take custody of a Collegedale fugitive with a theft warrant. The fugitive was booked and transported to the jail.

An individual called police to the Walmart complaining that they had been struck by a car in the parking lot. A review of the surveillance cameras show that the alleged incident had not occurred.

A traffic stop in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway led to the driver’s arrest for driving on a suspended license and a Hamilton County warrant for a child support violation.

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway led to the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

An officer responded to the College Park apartments to answer questions in regards to child custody arrangements.

A minor fender bender was reported in the Regions bank parking lot at Four Corners.

A concerned citizen reported that someone had left items at the Collegedale Memorial Gardens cemetery. Two bags of chocolate, a liquor bottle filled with water, and a $20 bill had been left at a gravesite.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original DUI charge.

A traffic stop in the 5400 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

A student at Southern Adventist University reported that they believed they were being followed while driving. Police checked the area for the vehicle but found nothing.

Police responded to an alarm at El Jinete restaurant in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The building was checked and found to be secure.


Latest Headlines
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/14/2023
Covenant's Igbanu Named CCS Player Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 2/14/2023
Person Arrested On Hamilton County Warrants - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 2/14/2023
Former McCallie Hoopster Jr. Clay Earns Another Conference Honor
Former McCallie Hoopster Jr. Clay Earns Another Conference Honor
  • Sports
  • 2/14/2023
Camp Jordan To Get New Boardwalk; Gym To Be Expanded At East Ridge Community Center
  • Breaking News
  • 2/14/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/14/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Customer Leaves Counterfeit $50 Tip At Buffalo Wild Wings; Shoeless Man Sitting On Sidewalk Heads To Grandma's
  • 2/14/2023

The manager at Buffalo Wild Wings, 5744 Highway 153, gave police an envelope with two fake bills. The value of those bills was $100 and $50. Both bills upon inspection were noticeably false and ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/14/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Person Arrested On Hamilton County Warrants - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/14/2023

During a traffic stop in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road, at Four Corners, a vehicle passenger attempted to flee police on foot but was quickly captured. They were found to have Hamilton ... more

Breaking News
Camp Jordan To Get New Boardwalk; Gym To Be Expanded At East Ridge Community Center
  • 2/14/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/14/2023
Dalton Police Searching For Runaway Teenager
Dalton Police Searching For Runaway Teenager
  • 2/13/2023
Planning Commission Recommends Approval For 120 New Townhomes Along Busy East Brainerd Road
  • 2/13/2023
Cleveland Adding Cameras Along Greenway, In City Parks
  • 2/13/2023
Opinion
Great Theater At The MACC
  • 2/11/2023
I Miss The Riverbend Of Yesteryear
  • 2/10/2023
A Force With Which To Be Reckoned
  • 2/13/2023
Yet Another Dip Into The Wamp Swamp - And Response
  • 2/13/2023
Should We Reject Federal Money For Education?
  • 2/13/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Barnes Feels The Pain For Players In 2 Soul-Crushing Losses
Dan Fleser: Barnes Feels The Pain For Players In 2 Soul-Crushing Losses
  • 2/13/2023
SEC Baseball Coaches Pick LSU To Win Conference; Vols Picked To Take East Division
  • 2/14/2023
Randy Smith: Tennessee Loses A Treasure
Randy Smith: Tennessee Loses A Treasure
  • 2/13/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Covenant's Igbanu Named CCS Player Of The Week
  • 2/14/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Historical Research, Notable Deaths, Riverbend, And Super Bowl Ads
  • 2/14/2023
Life With Ferris: The Moving Work Of Van Gogh
  • 2/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Cherokee Nation - Broken Treaty
Jerry Summers: Cherokee Nation - Broken Treaty
  • 2/13/2023
Railroad Work Prompts Closure Of Apison Pike At University Drive
  • 2/14/2023
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga To Announce The 2022 Youth Of The Year Winner Feb. 14
  • 2/13/2023
Entertainment
Victor VC Caldwell Has New Single, "Can God Trust You"
  • 2/13/2023
Lysander Piano Trio To Continue Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series
Lysander Piano Trio To Continue Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series
  • 2/10/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Weight Gain Pain
Best Of Grizzard - Weight Gain Pain
  • 2/14/2023
Lee Opera Theatre To Present “The 'little’ Magic Flute”
Lee Opera Theatre To Present “The 'little’ Magic Flute”
  • 2/10/2023
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents French Impressions Concert March 2
  • 2/10/2023
Opinion
Great Theater At The MACC
  • 2/11/2023
I Miss The Riverbend Of Yesteryear
  • 2/10/2023
A Force With Which To Be Reckoned
  • 2/13/2023
Dining
Wendy's Restaurant Location On Bonny Oaks Drive Sells For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Dunkin Donuts Property On South Broad Sells For $1,740,000
  • 2/9/2023
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
  • 2/8/2023
Business
Volkswagen Supplier Thyssenkrupp Closing Chattanooga Facilities; 156 Employees Affected
  • 2/13/2023
Conversant Group Adds Chief Revenue Officer To Senior Leadership Team
  • 2/13/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 2/13/2023
Real Estate
Apartments On .41-Acre Alton Park Lot Get Planning Commission Approval
  • 2/13/2023
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
  • 2/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 2-8
  • 2/9/2023
Student Scene
5th Annual Civics Essay Contest Announced For Middle And High School Students
  • 2/13/2023
Chattanooga State’s Center For Engineering, Technology, Arts & Sciences Named In Honor Of Gerald McCormick
  • 2/10/2023
Bollywood Dancers Earn First Place At GPS-McCallie's 14th Got Talent Show
Bollywood Dancers Earn First Place At GPS-McCallie's 14th Got Talent Show
  • 2/13/2023
Living Well
Therapy Dog At Hamilton Medical Center Celebrates 2,000th Visit
Therapy Dog At Hamilton Medical Center Celebrates 2,000th Visit
  • 2/13/2023
Austin Hatcher Foundation Chosen As Moth Ball 2023 Beneficiary
  • 2/10/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Parkinson’s Disease
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Parkinson’s Disease
  • 2/8/2023
Memories
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Women's Army Corps Program Set For Feb. 25
  • 2/10/2023
Chattanooga Area Historical Association To Meet At First Presbyterian Church
  • 2/8/2023
Outdoors
Tennessee Fish And Wildlife Commission February Meeting Set For Nashville
  • 2/13/2023
Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp Closed For Renovations
  • 2/8/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
  • 2/3/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Community Engagement Benefitting From New Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Expanded Programming
  • 2/10/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Comes To IMAX 3D Theater On Feb. 16
  • 2/6/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: What's This Thing Called Love Really All About?
Bob Tamasy: What's This Thing Called Love Really All About?
  • 2/13/2023
Congress Of Christian Education Set For Feb. 13-16
Congress Of Christian Education Set For Feb. 13-16
  • 2/10/2023
Richmont Celebrates 90th anniversary Of Chattanooga Bible Institute
  • 2/7/2023
Obituaries
Wanda Manis Sizemore
Wanda Manis Sizemore
  • 2/14/2023
Brenda Carolyn Snead
Brenda Carolyn Snead
  • 2/13/2023
Ernest Clinton Hampton
Ernest Clinton Hampton
  • 2/13/2023
Area Obituaries
Nunley, Melodye (Jasper)
Nunley, Melodye (Jasper)
  • 2/14/2023
Watts, Sandra (Cleveland)
Watts, Sandra (Cleveland)
  • 2/13/2023
Wales, James "Jim" Clifford (Cleveland)
Wales, James "Jim" Clifford (Cleveland)
  • 2/12/2023